Ryanair has managed to swing back into the black despite a massive hike in costs over recent months.The airline said that it carried more than twice the number of passengers compared to a year ago, helping to push up revenue.This fed further down the balance sheet as pre-tax profit reached 1.4 billion euros (£1.2 billion) in the first six months of the year, compared to a loss of 100 million euros just a year earlier.The company carried a record number of passengers in the second quarter and average ticket prices were around 14% higher than before the pandemic, bosses said.It...

8 HOURS AGO