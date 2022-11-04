Read full article on original website
Ryanair swings back to profit despite soaring costs
Ryanair has managed to swing back into the black despite a massive hike in costs over recent months.The airline said that it carried more than twice the number of passengers compared to a year ago, helping to push up revenue.This fed further down the balance sheet as pre-tax profit reached 1.4 billion euros (£1.2 billion) in the first six months of the year, compared to a loss of 100 million euros just a year earlier.The company carried a record number of passengers in the second quarter and average ticket prices were around 14% higher than before the pandemic, bosses said.It...
After reaching record highs, new car prices are finally declining.
New Car Prices Are Finally Coming Down:(Pixabay/Pexels) New car prices are finally declining with an increase in vehicle inventory and the highest auto loan interest rates in three years.
Ryanair hails 'very strong' recovery with record summer profit
DUBLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) on Monday posted its largest ever profit for its key summer season and said it expected very strong passenger and fare growth for years to come as customers switch from higher-cost rivals.
Ryanair half-year profits soar to record £1.2bn amid strong flight demand
Airline reports greater traffic at higher fares than the same period in 2019, before Covid lockdowns
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Air Lease Revenue Rises as Travel Boom Boosts Demand for Jets
(Reuters) -Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand from airlines looking to expand their fleet to tap a boom in travel. Airlines are increasingly opting to lease new and young-used aircraft from lessors to offset jet delivery delays from Boeing...
Piper Gets Nods for M600/SLS Unpaved Airfield Ops
Piper Aircraft received FAA, Transport Canada, UK CAA, and EASA approval of a kit that permits certain M600/SLS turboprop singles to be operated from unpaved fields, the Vero Beach, Florida-based aircraft manufacturer announced today. Brazilian certification is expected to follow early next year. All 2022 M600/SLSs, starting with serial number...
Bombardier's loss narrows on strong demand for business jets
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) on Thursday reported a smaller adjusted loss in the third quarter, as robust demand for private jet travel boosted the aircraft maker's margins.
Gold price modestly up, but holding Friday's strong gains
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, but importantly are holding Friday's...
South African rand, stocks jump as dollar eases
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand and stocks jumped on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after U.S. jobs data raised hopes the Federal Reserve could soon soften its stance on interest rates. At 1738 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.9350 against the dollar, 2.58% stronger than...
Philip Morris Clinches Swedish Match
Philip Morris International is moving forward with its $16 billion takeover of Swedish Match despite securing less than the 90 percent stake it sought, reports Reuters. In a press note dated Nov. 7, PMI said it had secured 82.59 percent of the Swedish company, short of the 90 percent level at which it can start a compulsory purchase of the remaining shares.
After the Bell | October 21, 2022
Corn: December corn futures rose 1/4 cent to $6.84 1/4, a decline of 13 1/2 cents for the week. Corn futures erased overnight declines to post modest gains in nearby contracts with support from a pullback in the U.S. dollar and strength in U.S. equities. Soybeans: November soybeans rose 4...
USD/CAD forecast ahead of Canada and US NFP data
The US dollar retreated slightly ahead of the upcoming NFP data. Economists expect that the economy added over 200k jobs. Canada will also publish its jobs data on Friday. The USD/CAD price slipped to a low of 1.3640, which was slightly lower than this week’s high of 1.3280. Focus now shifts to the upcoming Canada and US non-farm payrolls (NFP) data scheduled for Friday.
An Evaluation Of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Prospects
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.20, or 1.66%, to $12.28. The Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has recorded 20,332 volume in the after hours trading session.
Singapore Airlines expects 2023 airfares may decline as rivals add capacity
Singapore Airlines (SIA) expects passenger yields, a proxy for airfares, could decline in 2023 as rival airlines bring back planes idled during the pandemic and add capacity, a senior executive said on Monday. "We would not expect yields to stay at the same elevated levels we were at in 2022,"...
Philip Morris wins Elliott backing for $15.7 billion Swedish Match takeover -FT
(Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has decided to back Philip Morris International's (PMI) $15.7 billion offer for Swedish Match AB, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter. PMI's offer had received more than 80% shareholder acceptance at the latest count on Friday and...
Werner ready to navigate a downturn
Werner Enterprises said it’s prepared for a “subdued peak season.” Management from the truckload carrier said the business model is more “durable” today than it was heading into prior downturns. Werner’s (NASDAQ: WERN) truckload fleet is 63% dedicated, operating under contracts with customers that guarantee...
Selected Premarket Big Movers for Friday, November 4
Here is a look at several stocks making big moves in early premarket action Friday.
Investor Sentiment Increases After Dow Jumps 400 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Greed" zone again after the US released mixed jobs report for the month of October. The recent jobs report left investors divided, increasing concerns over the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking campaign. The country’s economy added 261,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate increased to 3.7% during the month.
Ahead of the Open | October 27, 2022
Corn: 2 to 3 cents higher. Soybeans: 4 to 7 cents higher. Wheat: HRW and SRW 8 to 14 cents higher, spring wheat 7 to 9 cents higher. GENERAL COMMENTS: Winter wheat futures rose to highs for the week overnight on global supply concerns. Corn and soybean futures followed wheat higher. Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.7% as the market narrowed a gap with U.S. soyoil prices, while front-month crude oil futures were up more than $1. U.S. stock index futures signal a firmer open, while the U.S. dollar index is up around 650 points this morning after earlier falling to a five-week low.
