ETOnline.com

Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
ETOnline.com

Aaron Carter's Friend Shares Personal Details Surrounding His Death (Exclusive)

Aaron Carter's friend is speaking out in the wake of his death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Gary Madatyan, Carter's friend of more than a decade, and he opened up about what he saw when he arrived at the late singer's home on Saturday following Carter's death. ET has reached out to Carter's manager for comment.
ETOnline.com

Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate: Sweet Pic and Details

Surprise! Rebel Wilson shocked fans on Monday when she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate. The 42-year-old Australian actress, who has been candid about her fertility struggles in the past, shared the sweet first pic of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian, to Instagram with the little cutie covering her own face with her hand and rocking some unicorn socks and a pale pink onesie.
ETOnline.com

Why Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Won't Watch Her Daughter's Documentary

Selena Gomez's documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, dropped on Apple TV+ Friday, and while her mom, Mandy Teefey, is featured in the film, she says she won't be watching it anytime soon. While appearing on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, Teefey shared the reason she won't be tuning in.
ETOnline.com

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Spotted Arm in Arm in New York City

More than three years after their split, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are figuratively -- and literally -- still linked. The exes were photographed out walking in New York City on Tuesday with the Oscar nominee holding the leash for his two dogs. At one point, the two were snapped with their arms around each other during their outing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Opens Up About Zanab's Altar Speech: 'I Really Just Felt Duped' (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert: If you haven't see the wedding finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. In one of the most shocking altar moments from the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Zanab Jaffrey turned down her fiancé, Cole Barnett. But Zanab didn't just reject him, she called him out after their whirlwind romance was filled with red flags.

