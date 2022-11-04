Read full article on original website
Lindsay Lohan on Aaron Carter's Death: 'My Heart Goes Out to His Family' (Exclusive)
Following the shocking news of Aaron Carter's death at the age of 34, Lindsay Lohan is speaking out. While talking to ET's Denny Directo, she shared that there was still a "lot of love" when it came to her ex-boyfriend and his family. "My heart goes out to his family...
Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)
Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
Aaron Carter's Friend Shares Personal Details Surrounding His Death (Exclusive)
Aaron Carter's friend is speaking out in the wake of his death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Gary Madatyan, Carter's friend of more than a decade, and he opened up about what he saw when he arrived at the late singer's home on Saturday following Carter's death. ET has reached out to Carter's manager for comment.
Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Couple Up in Matching Gucci Pajamas
Billie Eilish and her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, know how to make a statement. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala Saturday in matching Gucci pajamas. The pair entered the event draped in a large Gucci blanket before stepping onto the event's...
Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys Honor Aaron Carter During Concert After His Death
Nick Carter is speaking out following the death of his younger brother, Aaron Carter. The 42-year-old Backstreet Boys singer took to Instagram Sunday to pay tribute to Aaron following news that he died Saturday morning. He was 34. "My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had...
Will Ferrell Shares Why He Chose 'Spirited' as first Christmas Movie Since 'Elf's Success (Exclusive)
Another Christmas classic under his belt! Will Ferrell left his mark on holiday cinema in 2003 with the beloved classic Elf, and now he's getting in the festive spirit again for his new movie, Spirited. Ferrell walked the carpet at the New York City premiere of Spirited at Alice Tully...
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate: Sweet Pic and Details
Surprise! Rebel Wilson shocked fans on Monday when she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate. The 42-year-old Australian actress, who has been candid about her fertility struggles in the past, shared the sweet first pic of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian, to Instagram with the little cutie covering her own face with her hand and rocking some unicorn socks and a pale pink onesie.
Kim Kardashian Walks Same Carpet as Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox at CFDA Fashion Awards
Kim Kardashian was surrounded by a slew of familiar faces at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday. The 42-year-old reality star was honored at the event with the inaugural Innovator Award for her work with her shapewear company, SKIMS. The mother of four looked stunning in a strapless black PVC...
Why Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Won't Watch Her Daughter's Documentary
Selena Gomez's documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, dropped on Apple TV+ Friday, and while her mom, Mandy Teefey, is featured in the film, she says she won't be watching it anytime soon. While appearing on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, Teefey shared the reason she won't be tuning in.
Sylvester Stallone Says Marriage Troubles With Wife Jennifer Flavin Are Part of Family's Reality Show
Sylvester Stallone doesn’t mind putting his family business in the forefront. Following his split, and reconciliation, with wife Jennifer Flavin, the 76-year-old actor admits that the world will see the entire thing play out on his family’s upcoming reality TV show. "Of course it’s part of the show,"...
Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Part of Motherhood So Far: 'He's a Happy Baby' (Exclusive)
Rihanna has a lot on her plate, including headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show, making her solo musical comeback after six years and releasing the controversial fourth volume of the Savage X Fenty Show. But according to the singer, nothing tops her first priority -- being a mom. The...
'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers 'Bright Light' Aaron Carter (Exclusive)
The Dancing With the Stars family is taking the time to remember season 9 contestant Aaron Carter. The singer, who placed fifth on the dancing competition back in 2009, died over the weekend. He was 34. "I saw the news, and I was shocked," DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba tells...
Martha Stewart Talks Pete Davidson Date and Holiday Planning with Mariah Carey (Exclusive)
Martha Stewart is keeping her lips sealed about her Thanksgiving guest list. ET spoke to the lifestyle and home expert at the CFDA Fashion Awards Monday night about the upcoming holiday and whether or not the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has a seat at her table. "Oh, I have...
Jessica Simpson Says She's Five Years Sober, Belts Out Emotional Song in Response to Online 'Hate'
Jessica Simpson is healing through her music. On Sunday, the 42-year-old musician and fashion designer took to Instagram to share an emotional video of herself sitting in a candle-filled room singing her 2020 song, "Party of One." Simpson belts out the song while looking at the camera and singing the...
'Tell Me Lies' Stars Jackson White and Grace Van Patten: All the Signs They're Dating in Real Life
Tell Me Lies stars Jackson White and Grace Van Patten sizzle onscreen in their steamy Hulu series as college freshman Lucy Albright, and Stephen DeMarco, a manipulative upperclassman. While the pair can't seem to stay away from each other onscreen, they've been seen getting cozy off-camera too. In the weeks...
Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone are 'Forever BFFs' in 'Clueless' Reunion Video
As if! Stacey Dash teamed up with Alicia Silverstone to recite one of their iconic lines from the '90s classic, Clueless. Stepping back into their roles as Cher and Dionne, the "Forever BFFs" took to TikTok where they quickly got into character for the epic reunion. Although they weren't dressed...
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Spotted Arm in Arm in New York City
More than three years after their split, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are figuratively -- and literally -- still linked. The exes were photographed out walking in New York City on Tuesday with the Oscar nominee holding the leash for his two dogs. At one point, the two were snapped with their arms around each other during their outing.
'The Culpo Sisters': Aurora Details the Hall Pass She Gave Her Husband and Why She Regrets It (Exclusive)
Aurora Culpo is spilling the details behind her marriage to Mikey Bortone. In a clip for the upcoming episode of The Culpo Sisters, the 33-year-old reality star opens up about her decision to allow her husband to have a hall pass hookup, once a year. "All the relationships that I...
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Opens Up About Zanab's Altar Speech: 'I Really Just Felt Duped' (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you haven't see the wedding finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. In one of the most shocking altar moments from the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Zanab Jaffrey turned down her fiancé, Cole Barnett. But Zanab didn't just reject him, she called him out after their whirlwind romance was filled with red flags.
