ClutchPoints

Bears’ biggest surprises in first half of 2022 NFL season

Through the first nine games of the season, the Chicago Bears currently sit at 3-6. But for a team with a first-year head coach, and amid a rebuild, things couldn’t be going better. The Bears got off to a slow start to the 2022 season, scoring just 20 points over the first two games. Over […] The post Bears’ biggest surprises in first half of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Michael Vick reacts to Justin Fields breaking QB rushing record

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ monster performance against the Miami Dolphins put him in elite company this past Sunday. The second-year signal caller broke the regular season record for rushing yards in a single game by a quarterback, which was previously owned by Michael Vick in 2002. Fields got his flowers from the former Atlanta […] The post Michael Vick reacts to Justin Fields breaking QB rushing record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
