Mets GM Billy Eppler’s stern warning to other MLB teams about ‘aggressive’ free agency
The Hot Stove season marks the beginning of a new campaign, as MLB teams look to either build off of a successful season or try to hit the jackpot with a huge free agent addition that elevates the team to another level. Alas, the New York Mets find themselves in a position of wanting to sustain last year’s 101-win performance and deciding whether it’s worth it to fork over millions to aging, if elite, veterans to meet that goal.
RUMOR: Mets’ true feelings on paying Jacob deGrom bigger salary than Max Scherzer
While the New York Yankees are expected to break the bank in order to retain Aaron Judge, the New York Mets may not be as willing as their rivals when it comes to paying one of their top free agents in Jacob deGrom. According to Jon Heyman of New York...
Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate
The MLB rumors are beginning to swirl as the hot stove heats up, with the latest team of interest being the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers, who endured their sixth straight losing season, aren’t looking to just sit back this offseason. After shelling out large contracts to starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and infielder Javier Baez last […] The post Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros make Trey Mancini decision for 2023 after rough postseason
The Houston Astros declined the mutual option on Trey Mancini’s contract, per Michael Schwab. Mancini had a $10 million mutual option for 2023 which Houston ultimately did not pick up. Additionally, the Astros declined reliever Will Smith’s $13 million mutual contract option, per Chandler Rome. Trey Mancini struggled...
3 best destinations for Jacob deGrom in free agency
Jacob deGrom recently opted out of his New York Mets contract and is set to hit free agency. The Mets’ ace is one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy. Although injuries have been a concern for deGrom, he will still draw plenty of interest on the open market. With deGrom entering the later […] The post 3 best destinations for Jacob deGrom in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Status of Carlos Correa’s contract talks with the Twins as free agency begins
The 2022 season didn’t exactly pan out the way the Minnesota Twins were hoping it would, and they are headed back to the drawing board this offseason trying to figure out how to get themselves back into the playoffs after missing them entirely this season. The biggest item on their to-do list revolves around whether […] The post Status of Carlos Correa’s contract talks with the Twins as free agency begins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Schwarber’s message to ‘electric’ Phillies fans after World Series loss
Kyle Schwarber’s first season with the Philadelphia Phillies was a smashing success, and while the club fell short of a World Series victory, there was plenty to be excited about. A few days after the conclusion of the World Series, Schwarber sent a heartfelt message out to Phillies fans, thanking them for their support during his debut campaign in Philadelphia.
The harsh reality on Shohei Ohtani that looms large on the Angels
The Los Angeles Angels are a cautionary tale in extreme waste. Despite boasting the services of two of the best players the league has ever seen in dual threat extraordinaire Shohei Ohtani and outfielder Mike Trout, the Angels have made the postseason only once over the past decade. And with the clock ticking on Ohtani’s […] The post The harsh reality on Shohei Ohtani that looms large on the Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Yankees aiming to boost lineup amid Aaron Judge uncertainty, but there’s a twist
The New York Yankees will have plenty of competition for Aaron Judge’s signature after the 6’7 slugger posted one of the best seasons at the plate in MLB history. Judge etched his name into the history books after he surpassed Roger Maris’ AL-record 61 home runs, leading the Yankees to the AL East crown. Alas, Judge went cold during the postseason and the Yankees’ World Series hopes were dashed shortly thereafter.
This Marlins star pitcher’s trade could jumpstart MLB’s hot stove
The Miami Marlins feature a wealth of young starting pitching and a lack of offense. As a result, one of their better pitchers is reportedly on the trade block, per Jon Heyman. Heyman reports that Miami almost traded Pablo Lopez to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Lopez is reportedly available once again this offseason.
White Sox fans bid good riddance to AJ Pollock after surprise move
Chicago White Sox fans have only one sentiment on AJ Pollock’s decision to decline his $13 million option and instead take the $5 million buyout to become a free agent: good riddance. Pollock’s move was surprising in the first place since he is coming off a down year. After...
‘We’re kind of scarred by that’: Rays GM gets real on trade talks in Tampa Bay
Despite making the postseason in 2022 with an 86-76 record, the Tampa Bay Rays will be disappointed with how their season turned out. The Rays eventually lost to the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card round, falling short of the lofty standards they set in 2020, when they made the World Series and lost, and then in 2021, when they won the AL East after winning 100 games.
Chaim Bloom makes strong Xander Bogaerts declaration following free agency decision
The 2022 offseason will bring a lot of stress to the Boston Red Sox. Numerous key players are hitting the open market, including All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. After the 30-year-old exercised his opt-out, Boston is now at risk of losing him. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Red...
Cardinals’ ‘number 1 priority’ in MLB free agency, revealed
It’s the end of an era for the St. Louis Cardinals. After 19 seasons of being assured of above-average to elite defense behind the plate to go along with clutch hitting, Yadier Molina has decided to call it quits after the Cardinals got swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card round. Molina […] The post Cardinals’ ‘number 1 priority’ in MLB free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacob deGrom’s Mets future draws encouraging take from Billy Eppler
While attending the 2022 GM meetings, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler took a moment to address Jacob deGrom’s potential future with the organization. deGrom, who has been a central figure to this Mets team for close to a decade now, has finally hit free agency. But it appears that the star pitcher’s time […] The post Jacob deGrom’s Mets future draws encouraging take from Billy Eppler appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ internal shortstop option if Trea Turner leaves in free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers, despite a disappointing end to a 111-win season after fizzling out in the NLDS, remain arguably the most stacked team in the entire MLB. However, the Dodgers still have pressing issues to deal with in free agency, most notably the situation of free agent shortstop Trea Turner, the Dodgers’ marquee acquisition during the 2021 trade deadline.
Martin Perez, Rangers not ‘close’ on contract, but there’s a catch
Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers are reportedly not close on a contract, per Jon Morosi. If no deal is completed within the next two days, a qualifying offer will likely be made to Perez. Perez would then either sign the qualifying offer with Texas or enter free agency. If...
The 1 Angels player generating trade interest, and it’s not Shohei Ohtani
Every single MLB team not named the Los Angeles Angels is interested in trading for Shohei Ohtani. It’s the asking price that likely drives teams away with the team being adamant that they would not trade their two-way superstar. But Ohtani isn’t the only player being sought after on...
‘We’re getting hit [up] constantly’: Mariners’ trade plans amid slew of offers
The Seattle Mariners took a huge leap in 2022, tallying a solid 90-72 record en route an ALDS appearance, losing to eventual World Series champion Houston Astros. They finally broke what was the longest current postseason drought in North American major sports leagues, and they will look to build off of what was an immensely successful season.
Red Sox fans will love Chaim Bloom’s latest Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts comments
The Boston Red Sox are in a bit of a transition period, as they watch the core of the 2018 World Series winning club slowly depart. JD Martinez looks to be on his way out after a successful stint in Boston, while Xander Bogaerts, one of the best all-around shortstops in the league, will surely attract a plethora of suitors in free agency, which could make him a legitimate flight risk. Meanwhile, third baseman Rafael Devers is approaching free agency himself, as he’s entering his last year of team control in 2023.
