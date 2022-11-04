The 2022 season didn’t exactly pan out the way the Minnesota Twins were hoping it would, and they are headed back to the drawing board this offseason trying to figure out how to get themselves back into the playoffs after missing them entirely this season. The biggest item on their to-do list revolves around whether […] The post Status of Carlos Correa’s contract talks with the Twins as free agency begins appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO