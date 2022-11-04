ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
BuzzFeed News

Matthew Perry Issued An Apology After Facing Intense Backlash For Appearing To Question Why Keanu Reeves Is Still Alive

Matthew Perry has issued an apology after causing intense backlash online over his comments about Keanu Reeves. Earlier this week, several excerpts from Perry’s forthcoming memoir — Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing — were released online. Outlets like Variety and the New York Post published sections where the Friends star appears to take aim at fellow actor Keanu Reeves.
OK! Magazine

Courteney Cox Appears To Subtly Shade Matthew Perry's Tell-All Memoir As She Says Life Is 'Messy'

Courteney Cox is getting real about the ups and downs of life. On Monday, October 31 — a mere day before her onscreen husband Matthew Perry released his bombshell memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing — the Friends star took to Instagram to display just how "messy" life can get."Life can be messy sometimes," Cox captioned the video that showed herself in a maid's outfit wiping up fake blood and swinging back red wine. MATTHEW PERRY RECALLS 'LONG, ELABORATE MAKE-OUT' WITH VALERIE BERTINELLI WHILE EDDIE VAN HALEN WAS PASSED OUT DRUNK"No matter what the costume is, you still...
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'

Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
Insider

'Friends' star Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis ended up guest starring on the show because he lost a bet

Matthew Perry said that Bruce Willis' Emmy-winning role on "Friends" happened because the "Die Hard" star lost a bet to the sitcom actor. In his new memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry recalled meeting Willis through their roles as Oz Oseransky and Jimmy Tudeski, respectively, in the 2000 comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion

We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry apologizes for line in memoir about Keanu Reeves

Matthew Perry is walking back a comment he makes about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry reflects on the death of River Phoenix, whom he starred with early in his career in the 1988 movie “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles

Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
Page Six

Matthew Perry: How to tell which drugs I used during ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry writes in his forthcoming memoir that his changing appearance throughout 10 seasons of “Friends” serves as a dead giveaway for which drugs he was using at the time. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,” the actor writes in “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” out Nov. 1. “When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.” Perry, 53, shares that by the end of the third season of the hit NBC sitcom, on which he played Chandler Bing,...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Rejected Matthew Perry’s Advances Years Before ‘Friends’ Premiered

She’d just like to be Friends. According to an excerpt in Matthew Perry‘s new book, Jennifer Aniston rejected her future co-star before the hit NBC sitcom premiered, though he crushed on her even after the show began in 1994. At one point, he called her and attempted to get her attention with two new acting roles. “It was clear that this made her think I liked her too much, or in the wrong kind of way,” he wrote in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, due to hit shelves on November 1. The former Chandler Bing, now 53, also admits in the book that upon meeting her, he was “immediately taken” with the Just Go With It actress, also 53.

