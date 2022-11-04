Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry Admits He Dumped '90s Girlfriend Julia Roberts Because He Would 'Never Be Enough' For Her
A walk down memory lane. Matthew Perry is looking back on his relationship with '90s girlfriend Julia Roberts, admitting he broke up with the actress because he felt he would never be enough for her. The Friends alum got candid in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible...
‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession
Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
Matthew Perry Knew Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Were ‘Crushing Hard’ on Each Other During ‘Friends’
Could it be any more obvious? Matthew Perry got candid about his crush on Jennifer Aniston during the early days of Friends — and how he was well aware she was interested in someone else from the cast. During a Wednesday, November 2, appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle...
Matthew Perry Issued An Apology After Facing Intense Backlash For Appearing To Question Why Keanu Reeves Is Still Alive
Matthew Perry has issued an apology after causing intense backlash online over his comments about Keanu Reeves. Earlier this week, several excerpts from Perry’s forthcoming memoir — Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing — were released online. Outlets like Variety and the New York Post published sections where the Friends star appears to take aim at fellow actor Keanu Reeves.
Matthew Perry Apologizes After Asking Why “Keanu Reeves Still Walks Among Us” In New Book – Updated
UPDATED with latest: Matthew Perry has issued a statement to Deadline regarding his comments about Keanu Reeves, which raised some eyebrows earlier today. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry’s statement reads. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”
Courteney Cox Appears To Subtly Shade Matthew Perry's Tell-All Memoir As She Says Life Is 'Messy'
Courteney Cox is getting real about the ups and downs of life. On Monday, October 31 — a mere day before her onscreen husband Matthew Perry released his bombshell memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing — the Friends star took to Instagram to display just how "messy" life can get."Life can be messy sometimes," Cox captioned the video that showed herself in a maid's outfit wiping up fake blood and swinging back red wine. MATTHEW PERRY RECALLS 'LONG, ELABORATE MAKE-OUT' WITH VALERIE BERTINELLI WHILE EDDIE VAN HALEN WAS PASSED OUT DRUNK"No matter what the costume is, you still...
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
'Friends' star Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis ended up guest starring on the show because he lost a bet
Matthew Perry said that Bruce Willis' Emmy-winning role on "Friends" happened because the "Die Hard" star lost a bet to the sitcom actor. In his new memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry recalled meeting Willis through their roles as Oz Oseransky and Jimmy Tudeski, respectively, in the 2000 comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."
Matthew Perry: Fans baffled by Friends star’s ‘weird’ comments about Keanu Reeves in memoir
Matthew Perry opens up about time Jennifer Aniston confronted him over addictions. Matthew Perry has admitted to having bizarre feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves in his memoir. The Friends star will this week release his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes about his...
Matthew Perry Was Only Sober for Season 9 of ‘Friends’: The Biggest Revelations About the Show in His Book
The one where he decides to share it all. Matthew Perry rocketed to worldwide fame thanks to the success of Friends, but off screen, his addiction was taking a massive toll. "You can track the trajectory of my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season — when I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; […]
Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion
We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
Matthew Perry Says Most of His ‘Friends’ Costars ‘Won’t Care’ to Read His Memoir: ‘Why Would They?’
The one that nobody read? Matthew Perry gets candid about the cast of Friends in his memoir — but he still doesn’t think they'll read it. “Why would they read it? I don’t know,” Perry, 53, told GQ in an interview published on Thursday, October 27. “Because, you know, who cares? Addicts are going to […]
Matthew Perry apologizes for line in memoir about Keanu Reeves
Matthew Perry is walking back a comment he makes about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry reflects on the death of River Phoenix, whom he starred with early in his career in the 1988 movie “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”
Marisa Tomei says she was on 'Seinfeld' because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David liked the sound of her name
Marisa Tomei appears as a love interest for George Costanza in season seven of "Seinfeld." The Oscar-winning actress says she was cast because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David loved her name. Tomei plays a version of herself on the show with a thing for "funny, quirky, bald men." Marisa Tomei...
Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles
Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
Courteney Cox’s Jaw-Dropping Net Worth From Her ‘Friends’ Salary and More: How She Makes Money
Could she BE any richer? Courteney Cox has amassed a jaw-dropping net worth thanks to her multi-million-dollar salary during her time on Friends, her longtime career in entertainment and more. Keep scrolling to see how Courteney makes money!. What Is Courteney Cox’s Net Worth?. The Alabama native is worth...
Matthew Perry Is Famous for His Career on 'Friends' — What Is His Current Net Worth?
If you were around for the mid-1990s and early 2000s, you've probably at least heard of Friends on NBC. The sitcom followed six young adult friends trying to survive life, love, and each other while living in Manhattan. The series left an enormous cultural impact both in the U.S. and all over the world.
Matthew Perry: How to tell which drugs I used during ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry writes in his forthcoming memoir that his changing appearance throughout 10 seasons of “Friends” serves as a dead giveaway for which drugs he was using at the time. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,” the actor writes in “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” out Nov. 1. “When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.” Perry, 53, shares that by the end of the third season of the hit NBC sitcom, on which he played Chandler Bing,...
Matthew Perry once fell asleep while shooting a 'Friends' scene, but says he was saved by Matt LeBlanc before anyone noticed
While filming a "Friends" scene in the coffee shop, Matthew Perry said he fell asleep and was "nudged" awake by Matt LeBlanc before his line.
Jennifer Aniston Rejected Matthew Perry’s Advances Years Before ‘Friends’ Premiered
She’d just like to be Friends. According to an excerpt in Matthew Perry‘s new book, Jennifer Aniston rejected her future co-star before the hit NBC sitcom premiered, though he crushed on her even after the show began in 1994. At one point, he called her and attempted to get her attention with two new acting roles. “It was clear that this made her think I liked her too much, or in the wrong kind of way,” he wrote in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, due to hit shelves on November 1. The former Chandler Bing, now 53, also admits in the book that upon meeting her, he was “immediately taken” with the Just Go With It actress, also 53.
