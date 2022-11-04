Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
New Godzilla movie coming next year from Toho
If you love monster movies, you’re going to be very happy to hear that there’s a new Godzilla film on the way from Toho, the studio that brought you the epic Shin Godzilla in 2016. Toho has been around since 1932 and is the premier production company bringing...
Stephen King Has Seen Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror Series, And His Reaction Will Get You Hyped
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has arrived just in time for Halloween.
Hypebae
Watch the First Official Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' for a Closer Look Into Jake and Neytiri's Family
The first official trailer of Avatar: Way of Water is here, and it gives viewers a closer look into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family life. While the preview doesn’t give away too many details about the film’s plot, we do know trouble has ensued for the Sully family and their children; war lies ahead. Additionally, the events in the sequel take place more than a decade after the original film, which released in 2009. The film is reportedly over three hours long.
You can now finally watch the new Hellraiser movie in the UK
UK horror lovers have been waiting patiently for this moment
The Acolyte: Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto and More Officially Join Star Wars Series — Plus, New Plot Details!
Disney+ on Monday confirmed many a casting rumor for its upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte, as production on the show officially got underway. The full ensemble includes previously reported cast members such as Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship) and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), along with new additions Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Carrie-Anne Moss (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones). The streamer also released the above photo of Jung-jae and previously announced star Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), working alongside series creator, showrunner and...
7 best HBO Max movies to watch before they leave in November 2022
Each month, HBO Max loses a bunch of movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving HBO Max
ComicBook
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Reveals New Trailer for Netflix Sequel
Three years after Knives Out captured the attention of moviegoers around the country, Detective Benoit Blanc is finally returning to solve another case. Rian Johnson has taken his budding whodunnit franchise to Netflix for its second installment, thanks to a record-breaking deal from the streamer. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will follow the popular detective on a new case, this time over in Europe, and fans are getting a new look at what Benoit is up to this time around.
A Head on A Head? She-Hulk 'Making of' Video Spills VFX Secrets
You’ve already seen Jen Walters “Hulk out,” but now Marvel Entertainment is pulling the curtain back, and giving fans insight on the many behind-the-scenes happenings that gave life to its most recent small-screen hero. In a new six-minute-plus video released Saturday (watch it by pressing PLAY above), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law VFX supervisors Shannon Justison and Dadi Einarsson go deep into how they used CGI performance capture alongside human actors, and how they ensured star Tatiana Maslany’s acting could shine through the massive amount of digital effects used in the final product. “We captured petabytes of data,” Justison says. “It was absurd...
otakuusamagazine.com
Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Anime Reveals New Trailer
It’s almost time to get ready for a real Christmas Showdown, because that’s the next arc of the Tokyo Revengers manga that’s about to come to the screen in the anime adaptation. The full promo and second key visual were revealed for the new arc during the TV Anime Tokyo Revengers Halloween Special 2022!! event, including a look at a couple new cast members.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Hypes Ichigo's Big Anime Return
Bleach is now working through the highly anticipated Thousand-Year Blood War arc with its new anime series, and one awesome Ichigo Kurosaki cosplay is perfectly hyping up the hero's big return! Fans had been eagerly waiting to see the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series to get animated in full ever since the original adaptation was canceled over ten years ago, and it is in large part because it was really only the start of Ichigo's fights. The final arc of the series features some of his biggest and brightest moments in the series overall.
One Piece Film: Red Continues The Tradition Of Setting An Anime Movie On An Isolated Island
"One Piece Film: Red" is the latest cinematic entry into the ongoing "One Piece" franchise — an anime that follows Monkey D. Luffy (Colleen Clinkenbeard), a super-powered pirate on a quest to become the King of the Pirates. There's A LOT more to it than that, but with over two decades of manga and anime to draw from, it would be almost more concerning if a single sentence could cover the whole story. In the case of "One Piece Film: Red," Luffy and his crew (the Straw Hat Pirates) journey to Elegia, the Island of Music, for a concert put on by Uta (AmaLee).
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘One Piece Film: Red’ on Crunchyroll, Bringing Pop Music and Piracy Together For a Bombastic Anime Adventure
There are over 1,000 episodes in the long-running Japanese anime series One Piece, and 14 other feature films in the franchise. So what makes One Piece Film: Red stand out from the pack? Well, for starters, it’s on a whole ‘nother level when it comes to its aesthetics, story, and everything else in between. Still need selling? Read on…
An Out of This World Christmas Indeed: How to Watch 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to bring cheer to a planet (or TV) near you. Writer and director James Gunn helms the project, which sees your favorite space-bound superheroes getting festive with Christmas trees, twinkling lights and ... Kevin Bacon! Bacon worked with Gunn previously in the superhero-sendup Super. Gunn has boasted that the holiday special is "the greatest thing" he's ever done on film. And you'd better tune in, because Gunn says that the holiday special's story is canon and gives important info and Easter eggs for Guardians of the Galaxy 3!
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho Crossover Pits Gon Against Yusuke
Hunter x Hunter series creator Yoshihiro Togashi is back in action with the highly anticipated next chapters of the long in hiatus action series, but with some special art has imagined a huge fight between Gon and Yu Yu Hakusho's Yusuke Urameshi! Togashi's career is currently being celebrated with a special art exhibition in Japan to not only commemorate Hunter x Hunter's return to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the 30th Anniversary of Yu Yu Hakusho's anime adaptation. It's a good showcase of just how much the creator has done over his career, and how many characters have had an impact on fans.
All-Time Favorite Monster Movies
Monster movies are a great way to get your adrenaline pumping. Godzilla is on the loose in Tokyo, Japan.Image by Dylan Gonzales from Pixabay. These monster movies feature some of the most iconic creatures in film history and will keep you on the edge of your seat. From Godzilla to King Kong, these movies have defined the genre.
daystech.org
One Piece Film Red review: an admirable action-musical anime
“Even if One Piece Film: Red’s by-the-numbers anime movie formula doesn’t quite make it stand out in a dense field, it’s a visual show-stopper and loving expansion of Eiichiro Oda’s rich world.”. Pros. Eye-popping artwork path and animation. A welcome highlight on Red-Haired Shanks’ backstory.
otakuusamagazine.com
Deadly Games Are Afoot in Naruto Set 8, Now on Blu-ray!
The action of Naruto is coming to a head in the latest home video collection, which contains the final 28 episodes of the original classic anime before it transitions to Naruto Shippuden! See what dangers are waiting for the Village Hidden in the Leaves, and order your copy of the Naruto Set 8 blu-ray today to add another essential batch of episodes to your collection.
startattle.com
Chucky (Season 2 Episode 6) “He is Risen Indeed”, trailer, release date
Incarnate Lord goes on lockdown with the Chucky dolls inside; Nica moves forward with her plan. Startattle.com – Chucky | SYFY. – Brad Dourif as Chucky (voice) – David Kohlsmith as young Charles Lee Ray, as 7 years old. – Tyler Barish as young Charles Lee Ray, as 14...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 4
Harry Styles is here to read you your rights... your right to watch some Harry Styles! The former One Direction crooner stars in the new Amazon Prime Video movie My Policeman, which cracked Amazon Prime Video's top movies and shows list on Friday, Nov. 4, its first day of release. That usually means a lot of people watched it as soon as it was available and it's going to be a hit; most new releases don't show up on the list until the day after they premiere. We'll see how it does over the weekend. VR sci-fi series The Peripheral stays logged into the No. 1 spot.
startattle.com
Troll (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date
Deep in the Dovre mountain, something gigantic wakes up after a thousand years in captivity. The creature destroys everything in its path and quickly approaches Oslo. Startattle.com – Troll 2022. Starring : Ine Marie Wilmann. Genre : Action / Adventure / Fantasy. Country : Norway. Language : Norwegian. Director...
