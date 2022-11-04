"One Piece Film: Red" is the latest cinematic entry into the ongoing "One Piece" franchise — an anime that follows Monkey D. Luffy (Colleen Clinkenbeard), a super-powered pirate on a quest to become the King of the Pirates. There's A LOT more to it than that, but with over two decades of manga and anime to draw from, it would be almost more concerning if a single sentence could cover the whole story. In the case of "One Piece Film: Red," Luffy and his crew (the Straw Hat Pirates) journey to Elegia, the Island of Music, for a concert put on by Uta (AmaLee).

