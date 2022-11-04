Toho is now celebrating Godzilla's big birthday in Japan, and has done so with the major announcement that the next major movie project is now in the works for the franchise! Godzilla's very first movie first launched in theaters across Japan on November 3, 1954, and ever since then fans have been using the day to celebrate just how much the franchise has done in the decades since. This has ranged from a huge slate of movies in Japan alone to a worldwide franchise from Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy in recent years. But it seems like Toho has their eyes set on what's next already.

4 DAYS AGO