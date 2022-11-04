Read full article on original website
Another Godzilla Movie Is On The Way As Fans Wait For A MonsterVerse Sequel With King Kong
In addition to Godzilla vs. Kong 2’s forthcoming arrival, now there’s another Godzilla movie on the way.
ComicBook
Godzilla Announces New Movie Coming Next Year
Toho is now celebrating Godzilla's big birthday in Japan, and has done so with the major announcement that the next major movie project is now in the works for the franchise! Godzilla's very first movie first launched in theaters across Japan on November 3, 1954, and ever since then fans have been using the day to celebrate just how much the franchise has done in the decades since. This has ranged from a huge slate of movies in Japan alone to a worldwide franchise from Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy in recent years. But it seems like Toho has their eyes set on what's next already.
Collider
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
Why Zoe Saldaña was scared of filming underwater scenes for Avatar sequel: ‘Fake it till you make it’
Zoe Saldaña was not looking forward to filming a series of challenging underwater scenes for ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water,’ after she learned more about the storyline. “The first step is you fake it till you make it: You tell your boss, ‘Yeah, absolutely, I’m so excited,’...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
LOOK: This Terrifying Close-Up Photo of an Ant Has Social Media Making Horror Movie Comparisons
The image below is not from an upcoming horror movie set to drop before Halloween. It’s an extreme close-up photo of an ant. One of Nikon’s 57 Images of Distinction, this petrifying photo was captured by Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, a Lithuanian photographer. The competitions seeks to “recognize excellence in photography through the microscope,” CNN reports . This is the contest’s 48th year. According to Nikon, the contest judges evaluated entries from all around the world based on originality, informational content, technical proficiency and visual impact.
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust
In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today
A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
Upworthy
Man goes to BBC for job interview, ends up being mistakenly presented as 'tech expert' on live TV
Sixteen years ago, BBC News gave the internet a gem it will never forget. Guy Goma, a computer technician, was mistaken for a technology expert who would be speaking on live television. After he was quickly ushered into the makeup room and then on live TV, the anchor called him Guy Kewney and asked him an expert question, which was when he realized that they had the wrong guy. Goma's expression when the penny dropped is the most priceless reaction ever. Goma handled the frightening situation admirably, becoming a famous icon that the internet remembers. As BBC celebrates its 100th anniversary, the video has started making rounds on Reddit and Twitter.
K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy
Lee Ji-han, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25 Related Story Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76 His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company...
Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede
Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.
You can now finally watch the new Hellraiser movie in the UK
UK horror lovers have been waiting patiently for this moment
7 best new Prime Video movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
We've picked seven fantastic movies recently added to Prime Video, and the critics agree.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Hypes Ichigo's Big Anime Return
Bleach is now working through the highly anticipated Thousand-Year Blood War arc with its new anime series, and one awesome Ichigo Kurosaki cosplay is perfectly hyping up the hero's big return! Fans had been eagerly waiting to see the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series to get animated in full ever since the original adaptation was canceled over ten years ago, and it is in large part because it was really only the start of Ichigo's fights. The final arc of the series features some of his biggest and brightest moments in the series overall.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory horror movie that's had audiences puking, has now officially been submitted for Oscar consideration
The horror sequel that's had people puking, fainting and getting ambulances called has been submitted to the Oscars!. It's been the most talked about horror movie of 2022, and now Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory slasher sequel that's had audiences puking, fainting and getting ambulances called - and that's done insane numbers at the box office - is being submitted for the world's most prestigious film awards.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 3
Today, both of Netflix's Top 10 lists have new additions. Over on the TV chart, Killer Sally, the new three-part true crime docuseries about a bodybuilder who killed her husband in the '90s, comes in at No. 4 after being released yesterday. On the movies chart, Man on a Ledge, an extremely mid Sam Worthington thriller from 2012, sneaks in at No. 9. No streaming service is better than Netflix when it comes to propping up true crime stories and giving a second life to totally forgettable movies from the 2010s.
