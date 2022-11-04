A crash involving three cars sent one vehicle into the wall of a Wendy’s restaurant in Hummelstown—and its driver to a local hospital, according to abc27. Three cars collided with one another in the 600 block of East Main Street, Derry Township said according to abc27. One of those cars then collided into the Wendy’s restaurant on 625 E. Main St.

HUMMELSTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO