Denver, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Crash Slows I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia During Monday Morning Drive

A multi-vehicle wreck slowed a stretch of northbound Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia during the Monday morning commute. The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m., according to 511PA. The highway was initially closed between Exit 27 and Exit 30. By 7 a.m., one lane could slowly be seen getting past the scene leading up to the Cottman exit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Vehicle fire leads traffic delays on I-83 northbound in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire caused traffic delays and ramp restrictions along Interstate 83 northbound in Dauphin County on Monday evening. According to PA511, the vehicle fire was located on I-83 northbound at Exit 51A: I-81 South/US 322 West-Carlisle/Lewistown. According to the Colonial Park Fire Company, a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

US 30 west in York County begins to reopen after crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound was closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. As of 3:25 p.m., at least some lanes of the roadway had reopened. All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Two die in Upper Macungie Twp crash

The driver and passenger in a dump truck were killed this morning when the truck was involved in a crash in the area of I-78 East at Adam’s Road, Upper Macungie Township. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, at approximately 10:20 a.m. deputies from the Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center were dispatched to the scene.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading

READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Cargo van driver killed in central Pa. crash ID’d

An Illinois man was killed overnight Saturday when the cargo van he was driving crashed into a milk truck that pulled out in front of him in York County, authorities said. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, Illinois, was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, where the crash happened, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Illinois Man ID'd Following York County Milk Truck Crash: Coroner

A cargo truck driver has been identified following a deadly crash involving a milk truck in York County on Saturday, Nov. 5, authorities say. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, IL, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 2882 Delta Road in Chanceford Township, Airville around 4 a.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's office.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Lampeter Township Police Department responded to a fatal single vehicle crash Friday morning along the Old Philadelphia Pike. According to East Lampeter Township Police Department, police responded to the fatal crash at 10:22 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the 1800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Accident At Berks School Bus Stop

One man is dead and another hospitalized following a crash at a school bus stop in Berks County on Friday, Nov. 4, authorities announced. First responders in Amity Township were dispatched to the 600 block of Old Swede Road/Route 662 just before 8 a.m., where a landscaping truck lost control and slammed into a car that had stopped for a school bus, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Maidencreek man killed in head-on crash near Bernville

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man died in a head-on crash Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Shartlesville, near Lonesome Valley Road, in Jefferson Township, north of Bernville. A car traveling north on Shartlesville Road crossed into the oncoming...
BERNVILLE, PA
FOX 43

Man injured in stabbing; Hanover police have suspect in custody

HANOVER, Pa. — Police in Hanover are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured Sunday afternoon in the borough. It occurred around 12:48 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Broadway, according to Hanover Police. Two men got into an altercation that eventually turned physical. The victim, a...
HANOVER, PA

