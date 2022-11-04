Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
4 Fun Activities to Do with Kids in Lancaster, PA, This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Amanita Cafe: A Chestnut Hill Gathering Spot Featuring Farm-to-Table EatsMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Fall Foliage: 3 Places to Observe Stunning Nature in Lancaster, PA This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Crash Slows I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia During Monday Morning Drive
A multi-vehicle wreck slowed a stretch of northbound Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia during the Monday morning commute. The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m., according to 511PA. The highway was initially closed between Exit 27 and Exit 30. By 7 a.m., one lane could slowly be seen getting past the scene leading up to the Cottman exit.
WGAL
Vehicle fire leads traffic delays on I-83 northbound in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire caused traffic delays and ramp restrictions along Interstate 83 northbound in Dauphin County on Monday evening. According to PA511, the vehicle fire was located on I-83 northbound at Exit 51A: I-81 South/US 322 West-Carlisle/Lewistown. According to the Colonial Park Fire Company, a...
US 30 west in York County begins to reopen after crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound was closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. As of 3:25 p.m., at least some lanes of the roadway had reopened. All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. […]
lvpnews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Two die in Upper Macungie Twp crash
The driver and passenger in a dump truck were killed this morning when the truck was involved in a crash in the area of I-78 East at Adam’s Road, Upper Macungie Township. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, at approximately 10:20 a.m. deputies from the Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center were dispatched to the scene.
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading
READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
Cargo van driver killed in central Pa. crash ID’d
An Illinois man was killed overnight Saturday when the cargo van he was driving crashed into a milk truck that pulled out in front of him in York County, authorities said. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, Illinois, was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, where the crash happened, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver
The Denver Police Department says at least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season fell Thursday.
abc27.com
I-83 ramp reopened after tractor-trailer crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Route 581 is back open Tuesday morning after a late-night crash closed the I-83 on-ramp. A tractor-trailer crashed and flipped over, blocking US 581 East at the ramp onto I-83 South in Cumberland County on Monday night. The truck was blocking the roadway...
Cargo van driver, 61, dead after early morning central Pa. crash
A 61-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Chanceford Township early Saturday morning, according to the York County coroner’s office. The man was driving a cargo van south on the 2800 block of Delta Road when a milk truck pulled in front of him from a driveway at around 2:50 a.m., according to the York County Coroner.
Illinois Man ID'd Following York County Milk Truck Crash: Coroner
A cargo truck driver has been identified following a deadly crash involving a milk truck in York County on Saturday, Nov. 5, authorities say. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, IL, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 2882 Delta Road in Chanceford Township, Airville around 4 a.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's office.
local21news.com
DUI driver hits police car investigating a separate DUI crash in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are looking into a shocking series of events that ended with an alleged DUI driver crashing into a patrol car investigating a separate DUI crash. The initial accident occurred on Oct. 22 at around 2 a.m. on the 1800 block of SR72 in...
abc27.com
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Lampeter Township Police Department responded to a fatal single vehicle crash Friday morning along the Old Philadelphia Pike. According to East Lampeter Township Police Department, police responded to the fatal crash at 10:22 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the 1800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike.
FOX43.com
Saturday afternoon crash leaves one man dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. Lawrence Adams, 75, of Reading, was driving on Pennsylvania Turnpike East in Elizabeth Township, when his pickup truck was involved in a crash with a car. The Coroner's office responded to the scene...
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
WGAL
Driver killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash in Lancaster County
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed on Saturday in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County. The crash happened around noon in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township. Pennsylvania State Police said a 2012 Dodge 1500 pickup truck hit a four-door sedan...
Reading Man ID'd As Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Victim: Coroner
The man killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County on Saturday, Nov. 5 has been identified, authorities say. The crash involving a pickup truck and a car happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township around noon, police and the coroner stated in releases.
Multi-vehicle crash sends car through wall of central Pa. Wendy’s restaurant
A crash involving three cars sent one vehicle into the wall of a Wendy’s restaurant in Hummelstown—and its driver to a local hospital, according to abc27. Three cars collided with one another in the 600 block of East Main Street, Derry Township said according to abc27. One of those cars then collided into the Wendy’s restaurant on 625 E. Main St.
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Accident At Berks School Bus Stop
One man is dead and another hospitalized following a crash at a school bus stop in Berks County on Friday, Nov. 4, authorities announced. First responders in Amity Township were dispatched to the 600 block of Old Swede Road/Route 662 just before 8 a.m., where a landscaping truck lost control and slammed into a car that had stopped for a school bus, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Maidencreek man killed in head-on crash near Bernville
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man died in a head-on crash Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Shartlesville, near Lonesome Valley Road, in Jefferson Township, north of Bernville. A car traveling north on Shartlesville Road crossed into the oncoming...
Man injured in stabbing; Hanover police have suspect in custody
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in Hanover are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured Sunday afternoon in the borough. It occurred around 12:48 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Broadway, according to Hanover Police. Two men got into an altercation that eventually turned physical. The victim, a...
Comments / 0