ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term congressman raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

North Carolina Aquariums offering complimentary admission for veterans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Three aquariums in our state are honoring veterans and their families with free admission on Veterans Day. North Carolina Aquariums at Fort Fischer, Pine Knoll Shores, and Roanoke Island are granting free admission to all veterans (active, reserve, or retired) and their dependents on Friday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WITN

Polls in North Carolina have closed; results coming in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - All polling places in North Carolina have closed for today’s mid-term election. The State Board of Elections extended hours for four precincts because of problems that arose today. The River Bend precinct in Craven County ran out of ballots this afternoon, and an estimated 15...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

DID YOU SEE IT? Rocket launch seen throughout Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early Monday morning, many saw flashes of light in Eastern North Carolina skies. The high amounts of light shining throughout the east were due to the launch of The S.S Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m. According...
VIRGINIA STATE
WITN

"Fireball" in NC Sky likely from Virginia rocket launch

At around 5:30 this morning I witnessed this over Lake Mattamuskeet. Something burning up as it entered our atmosphere. Iconic Hatteras ‘Spaceship’ destroyed in a fire. Greenville police say the vandalism happened on Sept. 3rd, 2022. Greenville vandalism on Sept. 3rd, 2022. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:09...
VIRGINIA STATE
WITN

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny, but cool and windy for voting; Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds will blow from the northeast at 15 to 25 mph through Tuesday night with wind gusts reaching up to 30 to 40 mph. Isolated coastal flooding is possible due to the persistent northeasterly breezes. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to track over western North Carolina Friday into Friday night. With the potential of widespread impacts such as gusty winds, along with periods of heavy rain as well as high surf and minor ocean overwash, a First Alert Weather Day is in effect Friday and Friday night.
FLORIDA STATE
WITN

Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy