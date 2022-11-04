GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds will blow from the northeast at 15 to 25 mph through Tuesday night with wind gusts reaching up to 30 to 40 mph. Isolated coastal flooding is possible due to the persistent northeasterly breezes. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to track over western North Carolina Friday into Friday night. With the potential of widespread impacts such as gusty winds, along with periods of heavy rain as well as high surf and minor ocean overwash, a First Alert Weather Day is in effect Friday and Friday night.

