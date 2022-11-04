Read full article on original website
WITN
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Conversations surrounding election integrity in the past several years have led to concerns of voter intimidation and harassment of poll workers but data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows these instances are few and far between. As of Friday, more than 1.6...
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term congressman raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
WITN
North Carolina Aquariums offering complimentary admission for veterans
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Three aquariums in our state are honoring veterans and their families with free admission on Veterans Day. North Carolina Aquariums at Fort Fischer, Pine Knoll Shores, and Roanoke Island are granting free admission to all veterans (active, reserve, or retired) and their dependents on Friday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WITN
Polls in North Carolina have closed; results coming in
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - All polling places in North Carolina have closed for today’s mid-term election. The State Board of Elections extended hours for four precincts because of problems that arose today. The River Bend precinct in Craven County ran out of ballots this afternoon, and an estimated 15...
WITN
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Californian who won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday is not the only lucky lottery winner. In fact, there were ten big wins in our state alone. The North Carolina Education Lottery says those ten wins included a $1 million prize won in Wilmington...
WITN
DID YOU SEE IT? Rocket launch seen throughout Eastern North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early Monday morning, many saw flashes of light in Eastern North Carolina skies. The high amounts of light shining throughout the east were due to the launch of The S.S Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m. According...
WITN
"Fireball" in NC Sky likely from Virginia rocket launch
At around 5:30 this morning I witnessed this over Lake Mattamuskeet. Something burning up as it entered our atmosphere. Iconic Hatteras ‘Spaceship’ destroyed in a fire. Greenville police say the vandalism happened on Sept. 3rd, 2022. Greenville vandalism on Sept. 3rd, 2022. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:09...
WITN
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Wednesday stays breezy and mild; Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another blustery day is in store for your Wednesday. Chilly sunrise temps in the upper 40s will jump to the upper 60s by mid afternoon with increasing clouds, but no rain. A spotty shower along the coast is possible as high pressure to our north and Tropical Storm Nicole to our south, moves stronger winds into our area.
WITN
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny, but cool and windy for voting; Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds will blow from the northeast at 15 to 25 mph through Tuesday night with wind gusts reaching up to 30 to 40 mph. Isolated coastal flooding is possible due to the persistent northeasterly breezes. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to track over western North Carolina Friday into Friday night. With the potential of widespread impacts such as gusty winds, along with periods of heavy rain as well as high surf and minor ocean overwash, a First Alert Weather Day is in effect Friday and Friday night.
WITN
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
