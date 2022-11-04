Read full article on original website
Despite Detroit poll book snafu, most voting went smoothly this Election Day, MI Secretary of State says
The Michigan Secretary of State’s office says voting precincts across the state were busy this Election Day, but there have been relatively few issues reported. The major exception was in Detroit. That’s where a morning technological snafu with electronic poll books led to some voters being mistakenly told they had already voted absentee.
Democrat Hillary Scholten defeats Republican John Gibbs for Michigan's 3rd District
Democrat Hillary Scholten will represent Michigan's Third Congressional District. The Associated Press is calling the race for Scholten over Republican John Gibbs. Gibbs beat incumbent Peter Meijer in the Republican primary for the newly redrawn West Michigan district, but lost to Scholten, the Democratic challenger. She'll be the first Democrat to hold this seat in four decades.
Thanedar victory in Michigan's 13th ends nearly 70 years of Black representation from Detroit in DC
Democrat Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. The Democrat spoke in Detroit’s Greektown about his legislative priorities after the Associated Press called the race in his favor. “People should be able to take care of their healthcare needs," he said. "I’m going to fight for passing a...
Today is Election Day. Here are some tips for voting.
If you didn’t vote absentee, you can vote today. The polls are open between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. If you are in line by 8:00, you’ll be allowed to vote. If you didn’t mail it ahead of time, you have until 8:00 p.m. to drop off your absentee ballot at your city or township clerk’s office. There might be a drop box available outside the office.
Report from environmental groups accuses power industry of failing to clean up coal ash dumps
Electric utilities are gradually phasing out coal-burning power plants in Michigan. But environmental groups are warning that some of those power plants are leaving behind a poisonous legacy. Some municipal coal-burning power plants have been closed and even demolished. Consumers Energy plans to stop using coal by 2025. And just...
Campaigns scramble on the final weekend before Nov. 8 election
Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon spent the weekend rallying their supporters ahead of Tuesday’s election. During a stop in Lansing on Saturday, Whitmer talked about protecting reproductive rights as she implored her supporters to forget what the polls are saying. “We do the...
Michigan's Proposal 1 passes, bringing changes to Legislative term limits
Michigan voters weighed in on the future of term limits in the state, passing Proposal 1 overwhelmingly in Tuesday's election. Voters approved a state constitutional amendment which would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general to file personal financial reports annually. “Michigan was one of...
Voters approve Proposal 2, a constitutional amendment expanding voting rights
Michigan voters approved Proposal 2 by a large margin in Tuesday's election. The constitutional amendment protects the fundamental right to vote, and prohibits activities including the passage of laws that interfere with or burden that right. The amendment also:. adds the right to nine days of in-person voting. requires military...
