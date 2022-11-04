ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Democrat Hillary Scholten defeats Republican John Gibbs for Michigan's 3rd District

Democrat Hillary Scholten will represent Michigan's Third Congressional District. The Associated Press is calling the race for Scholten over Republican John Gibbs. Gibbs beat incumbent Peter Meijer in the Republican primary for the newly redrawn West Michigan district, but lost to Scholten, the Democratic challenger. She'll be the first Democrat to hold this seat in four decades.
Today is Election Day. Here are some tips for voting.

If you didn’t vote absentee, you can vote today. The polls are open between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. If you are in line by 8:00, you’ll be allowed to vote. If you didn’t mail it ahead of time, you have until 8:00 p.m. to drop off your absentee ballot at your city or township clerk’s office. There might be a drop box available outside the office.
Campaigns scramble on the final weekend before Nov. 8 election

Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon spent the weekend rallying their supporters ahead of Tuesday’s election. During a stop in Lansing on Saturday, Whitmer talked about protecting reproductive rights as she implored her supporters to forget what the polls are saying. “We do the...
Michigan's Proposal 1 passes, bringing changes to Legislative term limits

Michigan voters weighed in on the future of term limits in the state, passing Proposal 1 overwhelmingly in Tuesday's election. Voters approved a state constitutional amendment which would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general to file personal financial reports annually. “Michigan was one of...
Voters approve Proposal 2, a constitutional amendment expanding voting rights

Michigan voters approved Proposal 2 by a large margin in Tuesday's election. The constitutional amendment protects the fundamental right to vote, and prohibits activities including the passage of laws that interfere with or burden that right. The amendment also:. adds the right to nine days of in-person voting. requires military...
