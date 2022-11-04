If you didn’t vote absentee, you can vote today. The polls are open between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. If you are in line by 8:00, you’ll be allowed to vote. If you didn’t mail it ahead of time, you have until 8:00 p.m. to drop off your absentee ballot at your city or township clerk’s office. There might be a drop box available outside the office.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO