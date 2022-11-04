Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
Man with brain tumor transforms school bus into home to travel country with family
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A family in Imperial Beach is trading in their house to travel the country in a school bus. "The bus is mostly glass in the front so everywhere we go we're going to see the beautiful sights and scenes," said Matthew Henry. Henry said...
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Nov. 6, 2022: Storm on the way
It's the calm before the storm, with temperatures along the coast in the upper 60s and low 70s inland. Another cold system arrives this week, with a chance for heavy rain and gusty winds. It's still too early to determine exactly who will get the heaviest rain, but models have been consistent now for a couple inches possible.
LIVE BLOG: California Election Day 2022 updates
(KGTV) — With many important races and measures on the ballot, Californians made their voices heard on Election Day 2022. See the blog below for Election Day updates. Alex Padilla was elected to serve a full six-year term as the U.S. Senator representing California. He is the first Latino...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 9, 2022: Drying out to mostly sunny skies
We're finally drying out after a day of record-breaking, beneficial rain. Here are some of the impressive totals San Diego recorded:. This storm was also packed with very strong wind gusts. Cuyamaca Peak reported peak winds gusts at 73mph! A Wind Advisory continues for the mountains through 10A for southwesterly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts to 60mph.
San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 11, 2022: Soggy Election Day, chilly Wednesday
Rain has been soaking the county and will lead to a messy evening commute with heavy rain at times continuing into tonight. A few showers linger into Wednesday morning but activity will be tapering off, but the morning commute may lead to a slow drive with wet roads and isolated showers.
3 injured in wrong-way crash on I-805 in Clairemont
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A wrong-way driver suspected of DUI crashed early Sunday, running a vehicle off Interstate 805 and onto state Route 52, injuring the driver and two passengers, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near University City and Clairemont. Callers to 911...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 7, 2022: Heavy rain and strong winds for Election Day
A strong storm that has brought heavy rain to the Pacific Northwest and snow to the Cascades and Sierras will dive south tapping into an atmospheric river bringing heavy rain, possible flooding and strong winds to San Diego heading into Election Day. Today brought patchy drizzle to a few light...
Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
