Rancho Santa Fe, CA

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Nov. 6, 2022: Storm on the way

It's the calm before the storm, with temperatures along the coast in the upper 60s and low 70s inland. Another cold system arrives this week, with a chance for heavy rain and gusty winds. It's still too early to determine exactly who will get the heaviest rain, but models have been consistent now for a couple inches possible.
SAN DIEGO, CA
LIVE BLOG: California Election Day 2022 updates

(KGTV) — With many important races and measures on the ballot, Californians made their voices heard on Election Day 2022. See the blog below for Election Day updates. Alex Padilla was elected to serve a full six-year term as the U.S. Senator representing California. He is the first Latino...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 9, 2022: Drying out to mostly sunny skies

We're finally drying out after a day of record-breaking, beneficial rain. Here are some of the impressive totals San Diego recorded:. This storm was also packed with very strong wind gusts. Cuyamaca Peak reported peak winds gusts at 73mph! A Wind Advisory continues for the mountains through 10A for southwesterly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts to 60mph.
SAN DIEGO, CA
3 injured in wrong-way crash on I-805 in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A wrong-way driver suspected of DUI crashed early Sunday, running a vehicle off Interstate 805 and onto state Route 52, injuring the driver and two passengers, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near University City and Clairemont. Callers to 911...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

