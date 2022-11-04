Read full article on original website
Election 2022: Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. “Connecticut gets it right. We had a good election, a fair election. Now we all […]
Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?
The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
Here are the 2022 Danbury-area midterm election results
Election results for Danbury-area races are beginning to come in, and Danbury voters have several key state district House races and a hotly-contested House district race on their ballots this midterm election. Topics such as abortion, inflation and crime in the state were noted as important issues for voters as they headed to the polls.
Election Day 2022: Connecticut ballot questions to look out for
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first question on the ballot Tuesday is about early voting and whether the state constitution should be amended to allow it. Quinnipiac University political science professor Wesley Renfro expects the referendum to pass. “Post-pandemic, there seems to be much more support for early voting,” he said. “I don’t think this […]
Campaign 2022: Here are the latest election results
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The polls have closed across Connecticut. We’ll have the latest election results here.
Election 2022: Connecticut 5th Congressional District Race
In Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, a two-term incumbent, takes on Republican George Logan, a former state senator.
Four U.S. House representatives win re-election, 1 race still too close to call
HARTFORD, Conn. — Currently, all five of Connecticut's seats in Washington's House of Representatives are held by Democrats, all vying for another term. There are Republican candidates hoping to turn those seats red this November. Some districts have candidates from minor political parties as well. One race many political...
Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results
CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
Can Connecticut lottery winners keep their identities a secret?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you win the lottery in Connecticut, can you keep it a secret? Yes, and no. In Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous, but they can ask to have their name removed from a web page if they won $10,000 or more, according to the Connecticut Lottery. However, that information can still […]
40+ Places For Great Holiday Pies in Connecticut (2022 Edition)
It might be hard to believe with such an unseasonably warm start to November, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner! And that can only mean one thing: it’s pie time. Once again this year, there are dozens of restaurants, markets, farms, and other businesses across the state offering a variety of pies to preorder and have ready to add to your holiday table. Whether you are keeping things simple with a traditional pumpkin or apple pie to compliment your turkey dinner, or you want to mix things up with unique flavors and ingredients, there are desserts on this list for just about every palate. Happy Thanksgiving!
Officials: Connecticut downgrades state drought level, but Norwalk not out of the woods yet
Officials say 18 of the state's 34 reservoir systems are still under 90% capacity, including some in the Norwalk area.
Greenwich Election Results 2022, Democrats Win Big
The unofficial results are in and Democrats have swept all House seats with a tight State Senate race still in contention. This story was updated at 11:30am this morning. Democrat Hector Arzeno won CT state House 151st District race by 52% against Republican Peter Sherr. The 151st District seat was held by state Rep. Harry Arora who stepped aside to run for state Treasurer and is the first time that seat has ever gone to a Democrat. It looks this morning like Harry Arora did not win for state Treasurer.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Lamont confident in CT elections; Stefanowski questions process
A Facebook ad asking CT voters to be patient after polls close because of heavy voting led to a back-and-forth with Republican leadership.
8 Good Ways to Piss Off a Danbury Resident
Meditation, yoga, prayer and exercise are all good ways to reduce stress and avoid anger. What if you wanted to induce it? How would you go about that? If you wanted to piss someone off, what would you do? What would you say? There are 8 Ways to do it in my hometown, Danbury, Connecticut.
First-Ever ‘Light the Lights Winter Festival’ Coming to Danbury Green
City Center Danbury has joined forces with the City of Danbury to create the first-ever "Light the Lights Winter Festival" on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The entire event takes place on the Danbury green which will be the home of a 40-foot holiday tree. "Light the Lights" is a free...
Connecticut superintendents claim $100 million education mandate violates state law
Connecticut's superintendents push back against a state mandate they say will cost $100 million and violates state statute. The post Connecticut superintendents claim $100 million education mandate violates state law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
