Norcross, GA

The Georgia Sun

Sewing needles found inside Halloween candy in Canton

CANTON — The Canton Police Department has received two reports this week of sewing needles being found in Halloween candy originating from a Canton neighborhood. The police department first became aware of the alleged candy tampering through social media posts on Wednesday. Police then contacted and urged two parents to file police reports about the incidents.
CANTON, GA
Meet Atlanta’s new police chief Darin Schierbaum

ATLANTA — Following a national recruitment, Mayor Andre Dickens is appointing Darin Schierbaum as Atlanta’s Chief of Police. Schierbaum has served in an interim capacity since the previous chief, Rodney Bryant, retired in June. “Chief Schierbaum shares my vision for public safety in Atlanta,” Dickens said. “He has...
ATLANTA, GA
16-year-old dies in Forsyth County crash

A 16-year-old student at Alliance Academy is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in Forsyth County. At about 7:55 a.m., Forsyth County 911 Center began to receive calls regarding a vehicle crash around Mullinax Road and Windy Hill Road. A deputy who was working school traffic close by arrived within minutes of the crash.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Suspect charged in killing of Norcross High School student

The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 18-year-old Brendon Young, of Lawrenceville, with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson’s homicide. Young’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Police say based on the preliminary investigation, Henderson left the Norcross High School campus during school hours but was...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Rreal Tacos is expanding into Chamblee and Sandy Springs

The exciting evolution of the Mexican food dining scene in Atlanta continues to expand as Rreal Tacos refines its unique brand and continues to open new locations in Chamblee and Sandy Springs in the next six months. Owners Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez have created a restaurant concept that combines a high-energy vibe with authentic Mexican street food.
CHAMBLEE, GA
Meet Roswell’s 21 new fire captains

ROSWELL — As the first step in the city’s plan to transition to a full-time fire department, Roswell has hired 21 full-time fire captains. During the application period, the Roswell Fire Department received nearly 150 applications from across the region. Upon the completion of an extensive hiring process, these 21 fire professionals — 12 of whom currently or have previously served the community in a part-time capacity — were carefully selected to help lead the department through this transition.
ROSWELL, GA
Doorbell video shows man trying to break into Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police investigators are asking for your help identifying a man caught on a doorbell video attempting to break into a home in the Kirkwood area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, on Sept. 24 the suspect kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road in an apparent burglary attempt.
ATLANTA, GA
Arrests made in million dollar fraud scheme in Roswell

ROSWELL — The Roswell Police Department has made multiple arrests in an extensive, million dollar fraud scheme and is looking for more anticipated victims. The Investigation: In early June of this year, Roswell Detectives began an investigation into reported rental fraud at a property in the 900 block of Pine Grove Road. As that investigation progressed, Detectives uncovered what they call an expansive fraudulent business scheme that resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Earnest Williams (AKA “Nesto” by most associates and victims) as well as 46-year-old Ericka King (AKA “Ericka Hughley” or “Ericka Hughley Rothschild.”)
ROSWELL, GA
Marietta will host a Veterans Day parade on Friday

MARIETTA — The Marietta Veterans Day Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, starting at Roswell Street Baptist Church and parading through Marietta Square. At noon, there will be a Veterans Day ceremony on Marietta Square. The parade is presented by the Kiwanis Club of...
MARIETTA, GA
Reminder: Pay extra attention while driving this Halloween weekend

With Halloween falling on a Monday, some neighborhoods may be doing Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday this year. Local police departments are reminding Georgians to exercise caution when driving this weekend and Monday evenings due to the number of kids who are expected to be partaking in the Halloween festivities.
Man wanted for murder in Philadelphia arrested in Atlanta

The Scoop: Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the Brookhaven and Doraville Police Departments arrested Elijah Jennings, who is wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for murder. The Crime: Jennings, of Philadelphia, is alleged to have shot and killed a man while the victim was in...
ATLANTA, GA
Dog dies in evening house fire in Sugar Hill

SUGAR HILL — Gwinnett County Firefighters report that a dog died in an early evening fire last night at a home in Sugar Hill. The Fire: Firefighters responded at 5:05 p.m. to an occupant’s report of a house fire on Hidden Branch Drive in Sugar Hill. The 911...
SUGAR HILL, GA
Atlanta, GA
