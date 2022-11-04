Read full article on original website
Sewing needles found inside Halloween candy in Canton
CANTON — The Canton Police Department has received two reports this week of sewing needles being found in Halloween candy originating from a Canton neighborhood. The police department first became aware of the alleged candy tampering through social media posts on Wednesday. Police then contacted and urged two parents to file police reports about the incidents.
Meet Atlanta’s new police chief Darin Schierbaum
ATLANTA — Following a national recruitment, Mayor Andre Dickens is appointing Darin Schierbaum as Atlanta’s Chief of Police. Schierbaum has served in an interim capacity since the previous chief, Rodney Bryant, retired in June. “Chief Schierbaum shares my vision for public safety in Atlanta,” Dickens said. “He has...
Family of 10 displaced by early morning house fire in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE — Firefighters responded this morning to a 911 call that reported a house on fire near the intersection of Providence Drive and Flowers Crossing in Lawrenceville at 3:04 a.m. Monday. Firefighters located a house fire near that intersection on the 2000 block of Montrose Court in Lawrenceville at...
16-year-old dies in Forsyth County crash
A 16-year-old student at Alliance Academy is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in Forsyth County. At about 7:55 a.m., Forsyth County 911 Center began to receive calls regarding a vehicle crash around Mullinax Road and Windy Hill Road. A deputy who was working school traffic close by arrived within minutes of the crash.
Suspect charged in killing of Norcross High School student
The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 18-year-old Brendon Young, of Lawrenceville, with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson’s homicide. Young’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Police say based on the preliminary investigation, Henderson left the Norcross High School campus during school hours but was...
Rreal Tacos is expanding into Chamblee and Sandy Springs
The exciting evolution of the Mexican food dining scene in Atlanta continues to expand as Rreal Tacos refines its unique brand and continues to open new locations in Chamblee and Sandy Springs in the next six months. Owners Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez have created a restaurant concept that combines a high-energy vibe with authentic Mexican street food.
Two Johns Creek poll workers were fired just before polls opened
The Scoop: Two poll workers at a precinct in Johns Creek were fired this morning just before voting began. Fulton County elections officials say their removal was due to a social media post. What we know: According to Nadine Williams, the Interim Director of Registration and Elections for Fulton County,...
Meet Roswell’s 21 new fire captains
ROSWELL — As the first step in the city’s plan to transition to a full-time fire department, Roswell has hired 21 full-time fire captains. During the application period, the Roswell Fire Department received nearly 150 applications from across the region. Upon the completion of an extensive hiring process, these 21 fire professionals — 12 of whom currently or have previously served the community in a part-time capacity — were carefully selected to help lead the department through this transition.
Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots in Cobb County were not mailed to voters
The Scoop: Following reports that some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them, Cobb County elections officials investigated and discovered more than 1,000 ballots were never mailed to voters. The Cause: Elections and Registrations Director Janine Eveler attributed the situation to human error, with new staff not following procedures...
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
Doorbell video shows man trying to break into Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Atlanta police investigators are asking for your help identifying a man caught on a doorbell video attempting to break into a home in the Kirkwood area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, on Sept. 24 the suspect kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road in an apparent burglary attempt.
Man dies in accident while trying to pay for parking at Atlanta parking garage
ATLANTA — A man died early Thursday morning in a ticketing accident while trying to pay for parking at a Midtown Atlanta parking garage. What We Know: Officers responded to single vehicle accident at a parking deck at 1197 Peachtree St. at about 12:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and driver involved. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after being shot by another child who found a gun in the home
ATHENS — A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured, according to police, after another child found a gun in the home and shot him. What We Know: According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, on Oct. 22, at about 2 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a residence on Essex Court for a shooting.
Arrests made in million dollar fraud scheme in Roswell
ROSWELL — The Roswell Police Department has made multiple arrests in an extensive, million dollar fraud scheme and is looking for more anticipated victims. The Investigation: In early June of this year, Roswell Detectives began an investigation into reported rental fraud at a property in the 900 block of Pine Grove Road. As that investigation progressed, Detectives uncovered what they call an expansive fraudulent business scheme that resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Earnest Williams (AKA “Nesto” by most associates and victims) as well as 46-year-old Ericka King (AKA “Ericka Hughley” or “Ericka Hughley Rothschild.”)
Marietta will host a Veterans Day parade on Friday
MARIETTA — The Marietta Veterans Day Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, starting at Roswell Street Baptist Church and parading through Marietta Square. At noon, there will be a Veterans Day ceremony on Marietta Square. The parade is presented by the Kiwanis Club of...
Alpharetta will decide on the North Point Mall redevelopment plan Monday
ALPHARETTA — A plan to redevelop North Point Mall into a walkable indoor-outdoor destination could gain final approval Monday night. At Monday night’s Alpharetta City Council meeting, council members will decide the fate of Trademark Management’s plans to transform the mall. The plans call for demolishing 470,000...
Reminder: Pay extra attention while driving this Halloween weekend
With Halloween falling on a Monday, some neighborhoods may be doing Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday this year. Local police departments are reminding Georgians to exercise caution when driving this weekend and Monday evenings due to the number of kids who are expected to be partaking in the Halloween festivities.
Man wanted for murder in Philadelphia arrested in Atlanta
The Scoop: Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the Brookhaven and Doraville Police Departments arrested Elijah Jennings, who is wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for murder. The Crime: Jennings, of Philadelphia, is alleged to have shot and killed a man while the victim was in...
It’s been 25 years since the death of 11-year-old Levi Frady. His murder is still unsolved
Today marks the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Levi Frady. Eleven-year-old Levi Frady was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 1997, on Little Mill Road in Forsyth County. His body was found the next day in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area in Dawson County. Little Mill Road is...
Dog dies in evening house fire in Sugar Hill
SUGAR HILL — Gwinnett County Firefighters report that a dog died in an early evening fire last night at a home in Sugar Hill. The Fire: Firefighters responded at 5:05 p.m. to an occupant’s report of a house fire on Hidden Branch Drive in Sugar Hill. The 911...
