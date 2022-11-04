Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Addresses Loss To Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul returned to his "Impaulsive" podcast for the first time since losing to Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel event last weekend, and the YouTube star discussed why he didn't leave Saudi Arabia as the Undisputed Universal Champion. "I don't know how to say this," Paul said. "I lost....
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show Gets Scandalous Logo
The 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" is fast approaching. Set for January 23 — less than a week before the 2023 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place — WWE will return to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for "Raw Is XXX." A specially made logo for the milestone occasion has hit social media putting a spin on the classic "Raw Is War" emblem from the Attitude Era. The triple-X works as a double entendre by both reading as the number 30 in Roman numerals and also drawing an edgy link to the ratings of adult films in a way the Attitude Era would have done. Members of the WWE Universe hoping to attend the show can purchase tickets next Friday, November 18.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock Calling Himself Head Of The Table
Solo Sikoa puts The Rock's recents comments in question as to who the "Head Of The Table" really is. The youngest member of The Bloodline spoke with "Republic World" and was asked about his famous relative's comments regarding who really should be acknowledged as the head of the family. "He...
wrestlinginc.com
Photograph Purportedly Shows Vince McMahon Having Dinner With Mystery Woman
Vince McMahon can still attract attention from wrestling fans even though he is no longer in charge of WWE. A member of the Reddit forum "Squared Circle" posted a photograph on November 6 with the headline: "Saw none other than Vince at a restaurant last night in NYC. Surreal." The photograph showed McMahon — or, at least, someone who bore a strong resemblance to him — seated with a woman at a table in a cozy corner of a restaurant. McMahon and the woman appeared to be in conversation while a breadbasket sat untouched before them.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts Women's History Made At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE has made strides in the women's division over the years, with one of their most prominent achievements being their female wrestlers being able to wrestle in Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel 2019 will forever be considered a historic show due to Natalya vs Lacey Evans being the first women's match to take place in Saudi Arabia, and every Saudi PLE since has featured at least one women's match, with Elimination Chamber 2022 seeing the women's wrestlers having just as many matches as the men. Now, in the wake of Crown Jewel 2022, WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon touted women's history being made once again.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Health Update Following WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul already appears to be rehabbing his injured right knee, according to one of his latest social media posts Wednesday morning. Paul, 27, was injured during his championship match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. The budding WWE star posted on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL" injury and that it "happened halfway through the match." He shared the update alongside a photo of him icing his right knee on a medical table with crutches in the background, though he still appeared in good spirits — smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.
wrestlinginc.com
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Cardona Reacts To Billy Corgan Suspending Nick Aldis
The National Wrestling Alliance will present Hard Times 3 on pay-per-view on November 12. That seems only fitting given the hard times the promotion seems to find itself currently in the middle of. Former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis announced on Sunday that he was exiting the company, and in response to that, the NWA announced on Monday that it was suspending Aldis due to public comments he made about his planned departure.Questions have been raised by fans as to whether or not this ordeal is part of some sort of storyline. However, NWA President Billy Corgan recently claimed that, if that were the case, it was being carried out by only one side of the equation.
wrestlinginc.com
Bodhi Hayward's Next Move Could Be International Following WWE Release
Bodhi Hayward is no longer a member of the "WWE NXT" roster and considering he was a big part of Chase U, many fans were surprised by his release. As some sat stunned, one "NXT UK" star didn't hesitate to reach out to Hayward. During an interview with Steve Fall of the "Ten Count," Hayward talked about his release and how he's putting his next steps together.
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Cobb Pulled From Upcoming NJPW Shows
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is currently touring in New Zealand and Australia with its TAMASHII brand, but it appears one prominent talent has had to bow out of several scheduled shows over the next few days. The company announced today that Jeff Cobb will no longer be present for the company's November 11 show in Cristchurch, New Zealand, or November 13 in Sydney, Australia, citing "personal reasons" as the cause of his absence.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Buries WWE NXT
One former WWE writer is clearly not a fan of "WWE NXT" after watching the November 1 episode. "This was like watching a grade school theater production, only not as good," Freddie Prinze Jr. said on the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast. "I mean, the blocking is just four people standing in a line. There was two guys, I think two Australian guys, Bron Breakker, and someone else. Everyone is just standing in a line across from each other, and everybody is just talking with their face to camera. There was nothing organic, good, remotely decent about it."
wrestlinginc.com
The Details Behind Bret Hart's Final WCW Match
To call yourself "the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be," you must have a great deal of confidence in your abilities. Bret "The Hitman" Hart has tried to embody that moniker throughout his entire wrestling career, having grown up in a legendary wrestling family. After an extremely successful career with WWE, where he was a 5-time WWE Champion, he left in controversial fashion, following the "Montreal Screwjob" at Survivor Series in November 1997 — going on to sign with the rival promotion WCW and debuting on "Monday Nitro" the following month.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Preview (11/9): Bryan Danielson Vs. Sammy Guevara In A Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match, More
"AEW Dynamite" returns to the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, tonight for the first time since October 9, 2019, as the Full Gear pay-per-view looms closer. At Full Gear next Saturday, Chris Jericho will defend the Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Ahead of that bout, Danielson will once again step into the ring with Guevara — the man he defeated on the October 26 edition of "Dynamite" — in a two-out-of-three falls match. Also at Full Gear, Toni Storm will defend the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. Tonight, Hayter will go one-on-one with Skye Blue, who will be competing on "Dynamite" for the first time since being defeated by Marina Shafir back in April.
wrestlinginc.com
Bruno Sammartino's Original WWE Title Belt Went Missing For 50 Years
The lineage of the current WWE Championship stretches back to 1963, with the first title reign being attributed to Buddy Rogers. However, Rogers would only hold the championship for a few short weeks before the formidable Bruno Sammartino would defeat him. Sammartino would go on to hold the title, then known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation Championship, for an astronomical 2,803 days.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On When Sheamus Will Rejoin WWE On The Road
Sheamus hasn't been seen on WWE television since the October 21 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when he was attacked by The Bloodline following a match against Solo Sikoa. However, according to PWInsider, the Celtic Warrior will be bringing the bangers back to WWE this week, as he is scheduled for the upcoming "SmackDown" taping in Indianapolis.
Comments / 0