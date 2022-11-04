Read full article on original website
Latin star Bad Bunny tops Apple Music Awards after huge 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Last year, the top Apple Music Awards went to three artists — Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd. This year, there’s only one — Bad Bunny. The music streaming giant on Wednesday crowned the Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar its Artist of the Year, thanks in large part to his latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti," which became Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and its biggest Latin album of all time.
19 Deeply Personal Things Selena Gomez Shared In Her New Documentary "My Mind And Me"
In the doc, Selena and her loved ones take us through the time before, during, and after the 2018 "nervous breakdown" which led to her bipolar disorder diagnosis.
Michael Kinirons Explores Tragic Guilt in Drama ‘The Sparrow,’ Cues Up Psychological Thriller ‘The Cellist’
In his debut feature film, “The Sparrow,” writer-director Michael Kinirons explores the psychological struggle of a teenage boy dealing with unbearable guilt and the exacerbation of his quandary caused by his dysfunctional family situation. “The Sparrow,” which screens out of competition at the Thessaloniki Film Festival, centers on...
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
