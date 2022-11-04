NEW YORK (AP) — Last year, the top Apple Music Awards went to three artists — Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd. This year, there’s only one — Bad Bunny. The music streaming giant on Wednesday crowned the Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar its Artist of the Year, thanks in large part to his latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti," which became Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and its biggest Latin album of all time.

