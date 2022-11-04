Read full article on original website
Dutch, UK fentanyl sellers hit with Treasury sanctions
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two Dutch nationals, an Englishman and their nine companies were targeted for sanctions by the U.S. government this week, for operating an illegal fentanyl ring that generated millions of dollars in virtual currency. Alex Adrianus Martinus Peijnenburg and Martinus Pterus Henri De Koning from...
Top Fetterman aide rips Dems who turned on him in the press after debate
John Fetterman’s campaign manager on Wednesday slammed Democrats who turned on the Pennsylvania senator-elect in the press after his rocky performance in his only debate against Republican Mehmet Oz. “Good morning! If you were an ‘unnamed Democrat’ who wet the bed to the press after the debate, I hope...
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop and Blames Melania for Endorsing Him
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reports. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate control. Backed by Trump, Oz won the primary by a razor thin plurality. Habberman’s reporting was echoed by Axios’ Jonathan Swan, who described Trump as “not happy,” and CNN’s Jim Acosta, who reported that Trump was “livid” and “screaming at everyone.” Several insiders are now pushing Trump to reschedule his anticipated Nov. 15 announcement on his 2024 candidacy, Haberman reports.Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz -- including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 9, 2022 Read it at Twitter
Democrat Deluzio wins US House seat in Pennsylvania
Election lawyer Chris Deluzio is headed to Washington after winning an open U.S. House seat north of Pittsburgh
The Paris Agreement Is Working … for Now
This week, tens of thousands of diplomats, activists, and world leaders are gathering in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the annual United Nations climate summit, known as COP27. They’re meeting to discuss the ongoing implementation of the Paris Agreement, the global climate treaty that was finalized in 2015. The key issue is likely to be the pact’s “loss and damage” provisions—diplomatic shorthand for whether rich countries, who have emitted the bulk of carbon pollution into the atmosphere, should reimburse poor countries facing climate-change-intensified disasters. It’s one of the most controversial issues at the climate talks, and negotiators have kicked it down the road at each of the past handful of UN negotiations.
