abc57.com
Man allegedly found with methamphetamine, cocaine after running from police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after officers found numerous drugs in a backpack he was carrying as he was running from police, according to the probable cause affidavit. Mercede Geter, 26, was arrested on the charges of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting law...
abc57.com
Man accused of marijuana possession, having firearm as serious violent felon
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after officers found marijuana and a firearm in his possession despite being a serious violent felon, according to the probable cause affidavit. Todd Allen Gray Jr., 31, was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession...
WWMT
Kalamazoo deputies searching for man wanted for domestic assault, other charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A search is underway for a man wanted on multiple charges after he escaped a chase by Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies Monday night. The 22-year-old wanted man was found by deputies at 10 p.m. Monday at the Pavilion Estates Trailer Park in his black Dodge Durango, deputies said.
max983.net
South Bend Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in LaPaz
A South Bend man was arrested in LaPaz Friday, November 4 on suspicion of drug possession. Police say deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, along with the LaPaz Fire Department and Tri-County EMS, were called to the Speedway gas station after receiving notification of a man unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle.
abc57.com
Michigan City man sentenced to over four years in prison for being felon in possession of a firearm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A Michigan City man was sentenced to over four years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Sergio Adams, 33, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison followed by two...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two arrested in large fentanyl bust in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested following the seizure of about 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl, police say. 63 year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46 year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr. both of Elkhart, were arrested in possession of the pills outside a restaurant on Main Street in Elkhart, Indiana.
abc57.com
One victim in shooting at Concord Mall
ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting at Concord Mall on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 2:31 p.m., police were called to the mall for reports of a fight and shots fired. Law enforcement arrived and found a potential scene at the Level Up...
22 WSBT
Update: Neighbors react to Elkhart fentanyl bust
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — It's rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the streets of this country. Two Elkhart men have been arrested after a large-scale investigation involving several police agencies. Talking to neighbors here in this Elkhart neighborhood, just the sheer number had them shocked. But it...
abc57.com
Police searching for suspect in stabbing at McDonald's in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. - Police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing at a McDonald's in Warsaw on Monday. On Monday, officers with the Warsaw Police Department were initially called to the Kosciusko Cunty Justice Building for reports of a stabbing. On the way, officers were told the stabbing...
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
abc57.com
Two candidates are seeking the office of Kosciusko County Sheriff
Jim Smith is the Republican Candidate who campaigned with the promise if elected, to lower his salary to be aligned with other Sheriffs throughout the state of Indiana. Jim also campaigned to reduce the influx of narcotics, specifically fentanyl into the jails to curb the overdose rate. James Marshall is...
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Dunham Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of Dunham Street Sunday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. for the shooting. One victim is being treated for his injuries. No arrests have...
abc57.com
Marshall County voters pick new sheriff
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.-- Incumbent Matthew Hassel is running for reelection for Marshall County Sheriff against democrat Jeff Sharp. Hassel was previously the chief of police for the Bremen Police Department. He said he transitioned to sheriff in 2015 after the former sheriff died of cancer and has held the seat ever since.
abc57.com
Jim Smith wins Kosciusko County Sheriff's race
Jim Smith has won the Kosciusko County Sheriff's race. He defeated James Marshall with 63% of the vote. Smith is the Republican candidate who campaigned with the promise, if elected, to lower his salary to be aligned with other sheriffs throughout the state of Indiana. Smith also campaigned to reduce...
95.3 MNC
Man hospitalized after South Bend shooting
A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Bend. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 1200 block of Dunham Street. Police have not said what sparked the shooting. So far, there’s been no word of any suspects or arrests.
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
WNDU
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 8:41 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, James Carpenter reported theft of items from the 11500 block of Syracuse Webster Road. Items valued at about $500. Pierceton. Officers with the Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:40 p.m. Friday, Nov....
22 WSBT
Three teenagers killed in Elkhart County crash
A crash in Elkhart County has left three teenagers dead, including a 14-year-old. Police say around 3 a.m. Sunday, a car struck a utility pole and rolled over on County Road 38, just west of County Road 17. Officials state all five occupants in the vehicle were ejected, and no...
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for family of 14-year-old killed in Elkhart Co. crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a 14-year-old killed in an Elkhart County crash. Joseph Garrison, of South Bend, was one of three killed early Sunday morning on County Road 38, near County Road 17. Garrison’s mother, Maggie Hess, started the...
