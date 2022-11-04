Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four men have been charged in a shooting that left one person dead in Lexington County on Oct. 8. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
Beech Island man charged by RCSO for murder in B Street homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the B Street homicide. The incident happened on October 15th. According to authorities, Evyn O’Conner, 18, of Beech Island, SC, has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. […]
Motorcyclists killed after hitting SUV backing into road, SCHP says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening in Kershaw County and left two people dead. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road - roughly 6 miles north of Elgin.
Crash involving motorcycle slows traffic on Jimmie Dyess Parkway near Park West Drive
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle. According to dispatch, the incident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle happened on Jimmie Dyess Parkway between Park West Drive (near Cracker Barrel) and Wrightsboro Road. Traffic at this time is moving […]
WRDW-TV
Man pleads guilty to killing woman in 2020 Columbia County crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man accused of killing Jody Kenny in a head-on crash in 2020 pled guilty to driving under the influence at the time. Now her family is another step closer to getting closure. We were in the courtroom Monday and talked to Kenny’s daughter, Alexis Brantley,...
wfxg.com
Man's body found in manhole in Johnston
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Charleston Highway in Aiken County.
Investigation underway after body found inside manhole in Johnston
State and local agencies are investigating after the body of a man was found inside a manhole on Sandra Drive in Johnston late Friday afternoon.
WRDW-TV
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting last month at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
wgac.com
Woman Dies in Single Car Accident in Aiken County
A single vehicle accident this morning in Aiken County claimed the life of the driver. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Old Tory Trail, about 4 miles east of Aiken. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver lost control of the vehicle. It veered...
Two teens reported missing from West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police Department are asking for the public's help to find two teenagers reported as runaways from West Columbia. While few details were immediately available, police say 15-year-old Matthew Henry is from Pawley’s Island and 16-year-old Austin Conley is from Bishopville. Anyone with...
WRDW-TV
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
counton2.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
WRDW-TV
Roadway closures will continue through Wednesday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Transportation officials remind drivers that road closures involving Deans Bridge Road and Blackstone Camp Road will continue through Wednesday. Transportation officials remind drivers that Deans Bridge Road southbound traffic will be shifting onto the new bridge. Georgia Department of Transportation contractor Clearwater Construction...
wfxg.com
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: On November 6th, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office arrested Frederick Grace for the murder of Ronald Haugabook. Grace has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. UPDATE (11/6/2022): The...
15-year-old wounded in shooting, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office investigating
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place around 4:30 A.M. Sunday morning. According to authorities, the victim was a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was treated and released from Meadows hospital in Vidalia. The victim is alleging to have been […]
Augusta, Aiken residents named as defendants in illegal firearm possession charges by U.S. Attorney’s office
GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in […]
WIS-TV
RCSD finds missing Hopkins teen
HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was located safely Monday afternoon. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hopkins teen. RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 leaving her home on Lomis Court. Anyone with information about...
WRDW-TV
Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
