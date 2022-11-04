Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride
Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is...
Wind Advisories issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday.
High Wind Watch, Wind Advisory covering large chunk of Lower Michigan
A high wind watch is in effect for six counties in northwest Lower Michigan: Emmet, Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Charlevoix and Mackinac Counties. The high wind watch is for Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. In that time period there should be one or two hours with occasional wind gusts up to 55 mph.
krcrtv.com
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Northstate Sunday-Wednesday, what to expect
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Fall is here, but is winter close behind? We have seen some drastic weather changes in the Northstate over these last few weeks, from triple-digit heat to a winter storm advisory! Let's look at what you can expect for the weather when planning for the weekend ahead.
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
Sierra bracing for first major snowstorm of season; Up to 4 feet could fall above 7,000 feet
SAN FRANCISCO -- A weak cold front was set to roll through Northern California on Saturday, but its just the trailblazer for a more potent system that will bury the Sierra with up to 4 feet of snow by next week.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tahoe region beginning Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night."The weak initial system will be blazing a trail for a much stronger low to drop in from the Gulf of Alaska to near the Pacific Northwest coast late Sunday into Monday, then digging into Northern California and eventually pushing...
KOMO News
Mountain snow, cold air to move into western Washington this weekend
WASHINGTON — A fall storm moved into western Washington bringing flooding rain and damaging winds Thursday in to Friday. Now, the next element will be heavy mountain snow throughout the weekend. The powerful wind gusts knocked out power to thousands Friday night. Some areas saw winds of 50 mph...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Windstorm aftermath, hundreds of thousands without power around Puget Sound
A severe weather system bringing widespread rain and strong wind gusts throughout the Puget Sound has left hundreds of thousands without power Saturday. Crews all around the region are cleaning up debris, and some homeowners are dealing with trees that have fallen through their homes. As of 10:00 a.m., PowerOutage.us...
WPFO
A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisories for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu dropped as rains subside
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flood advisories for portions of Hawaii Island and Oahu have dropped as rains subside. On Oahu, the advisory was in effect between Sunset Beach and Hauula. And on Hawaii Island, a flood advisory was issued for Hilo, Mountain View, Pahoa, Pepeekeo and other surrounding areas. The forecast...
FOX43.com
First snow of the season | Weather Rewind
CALIFORNIA, USA — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind, where we take a look at some of the best weather video from the past week—with a twist. This week we're looking at another area in the U.S. that got its first snow of the season!
SFGate
Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
klcc.org
After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter
Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
bigislandnow.com
County winding down Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Hawaiʻi County on Nov. 1 began winding down its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is administered by Big Island nonprofits. As the County waits for additional federal dollars, there is a limited amount of funds available for rent and utility assistance. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program administrator stopped accepting new applications in August as applications for assistance that had been received but not yet approved were processed.
Floating home breaks free, escapes to Washington amid strong winds
As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.
Get ready for some frost on your jack-o-lanterns
The coolest weather of the season thus far is on tap this week. Low temperatures in areas more distant from Puget Sound are expected to drop well into the 30s through Wednesday night. Frost is quite possible in places like Olympia, Shelton, Covington, Enumclaw, Arlington, Monroe, Snohomish, and the Mt....
