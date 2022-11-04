ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbcrightnow.com

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
MONTPELIER, ID
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride

Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
CBS San Francisco

Sierra bracing for first major snowstorm of season; Up to 4 feet could fall above 7,000 feet

SAN FRANCISCO -- A weak cold front was set to roll through Northern California on Saturday, but its just the trailblazer for a more potent system that will bury the Sierra with up to 4 feet of snow by next week.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tahoe region beginning Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night."The weak initial system will be blazing a trail for a much stronger low to drop in from the Gulf of Alaska to near the Pacific Northwest coast late Sunday into Monday, then digging into Northern California and eventually pushing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPFO

A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
MAINE STATE
FOX43.com

First snow of the season | Weather Rewind

CALIFORNIA, USA — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind, where we take a look at some of the best weather video from the past week—with a twist. This week we're looking at another area in the U.S. that got its first snow of the season!
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
klcc.org

After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter

Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
PORTLAND, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84

First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
bigislandnow.com

County winding down Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Hawaiʻi County on Nov. 1 began winding down its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is administered by Big Island nonprofits. As the County waits for additional federal dollars, there is a limited amount of funds available for rent and utility assistance. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program administrator stopped accepting new applications in August as applications for assistance that had been received but not yet approved were processed.
HAWAII STATE
MyNorthwest

Get ready for some frost on your jack-o-lanterns

The coolest weather of the season thus far is on tap this week. Low temperatures in areas more distant from Puget Sound are expected to drop well into the 30s through Wednesday night. Frost is quite possible in places like Olympia, Shelton, Covington, Enumclaw, Arlington, Monroe, Snohomish, and the Mt....

