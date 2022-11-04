Read full article on original website
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park Mall welcomes Santa Claus, other holiday eventsZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New JEA headquarters sells for $95 million
Colorado-based firm Real Capital Solutions paid almost $95 million for JEA’s new Downtown corporate headquarters in a sale executed Nov. 3. Ryan Companies US Inc., the structure’s developer, announced Nov. 4 it sold the newly completed building to Real Capital Solutions. Real Capital Solutions, based in Louisville, Colorado,...
Development Today
The Note, 14041 Hyatt Road, contractor is Elkins Construction LLC, 244,318 square feet, six new apartment complex buildings, $30.2 million. Eden Arlington, 9105 Tredinick Parkway, No. 14103, contractor is Summit Contracting Group Inc., 1,602 square feet, new building, $213,324. Condominiums. Arlington by The River Condominium Association Inc., 2280 Shepard St.,...
Fifth Third Bank plans Nocatee office
JEA received a service availability request for Fifth Third Bank to develop vacant property at 52 Village Lake Drive. The site is at northwest Crosswater Parkway and Village Lake Drive in Nocatee in Ponte Vedra Beach. The Kleingers Group civil engineering group of West Chester, Ohio, is the agent.
Jacksonville Beach approves rezoning of Adventure Landing property for apartments
The Jacksonville Beach City Council says a proposal to replace the Adventure Landing amusement and water park with a 415-unit apartment community can move forward. The council voted 7-0 on two bills Nov. 7 to approve Trevato Development Group’s application to rezone the property and amend the city’s comprehensive plan to demolish the theme park on Beach Boulevard for an apartment community with about 5,000 square feet of retail and office space.
A dozen Village Medical clinics are planned in Duval Walgreens
A 12th Village Medical at Walgreens clinic is planned in Duval County. The city is reviewing a permit application for a 3,435-square-foot clinic within Walgreens at 12230 Atlantic Blvd. at a cost of $625,000. The site is at southeast Kernan and Atlantic boulevards near the Kensington neighborhood. As with the...
Bridge along First Coast Expressway to be replaced
Southland Holdings LLC announced Nov. 8 it has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge along Florida 23 – the First Coast Expressway – near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes building a 1.8-mile, four-lane bridge over the...
Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station
Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station. The Franklin Street commercial real estate company is the leasing agent for the 26,000-square-foot River City Station retail center planned for development along Max Leggett Parkway and Hyatt Road. The site is near the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic under development...
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater rates
It took less than 15 minutes for the Green Cove Springs City Council to approve an increase in water and wastewater rates for the fiscal year 2023. Water rates are increasing by 6 percent and wastewater rates by 3 percent.
Clay County voters approve 1 mill property tax for schools
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in Clay County approved the continuation of the additional 1 mill ad valorem tax for schools district and charter school security expenses. The ballot read, “to fund safety and security for public students and staff, and provide operating expenses of the district, beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2027.”
Clay County voters reject end to term limits, commissioner salary hikes; approve money for school security
Clay County voters strongly rejected measures to end term limits for some county offices and give salary hikes to county commissioners. But voters did give approval to renewing a property tax millage for school security.
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Direct impacts for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia will begin late Wed.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
Blue Penguin Car Wash to Blanding Boulevard
JEA is reviewing the service availability for Blue Penguin Car Wash at 8500 Blanding Blvd. in Argyle Village Shopping Center. The bluepenguincarwash.com site lists the address as “coming soon” in 2023. Blue Penguin has three Georgia locations and its website shows one Georgia and seven Florida locations as...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Jacksonville security company urges residents to make safety a priority as midterm elections approach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local security company is urging residents to take their safety seriously, especially on the brink of Tuesday’s midterm election. Hyperion Services is a private firm run by veterans who work to keep communities safe both domestically and internationally. The company also focuses on high-risk security, rescue hostage operations and even what happens on social media.
Clay County recycling bin delivery will begin early; residents getting credit for suspended recycling services
Clay County recycling bin delivery will begin early due to a high volume of requests, County Communications Director Laura Christmas said. Clay County curbside recycling resumes Dec. 5, 2022.Getty Images.
T.K. Waters wins Jacksonville sheriff’s race over Lakesha Burton
Republican T.K. Waters defeated Democrat Lakesha Burton in the runoff special election to become Jacksonville sheriff while incumbent GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis won re-election Nov. 8 against former U.S. Rep. and former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist. Waters, who has been the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office chief of investigations for seven years,...
Clay County Elections 2022: Local races, term limits, property taxes on Tuesday’s ballot
Clay County voters will go to their election precincts on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide a variety of races and local measures. Along with the statewide races for governor, U.S. senator and attorney general, voters will cast their ballots in the new District 4 congressional race, the race for District 11 state representative and for the District 2 county commissioner seat.
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
Robot taking over routine jobs at Baptist
There are times when there aren’t enough hours in the day to care for patients. It raises the question whether it is the best use of time for a trained medical professional to manually deliver items from one department to another. In response, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Wolfson...
Almost 1,000 pounds of expired medications were taken and destroyed in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Poison Information Center, Drug Free Duval, and Project Opioid partnered with local law enforcement for Drug Take Back. This event is to help prevent drugs from being misused, accidental poisonings, and overdoses from happening. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “I want to say...
