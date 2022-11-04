Read full article on original website
Related
Princess of Wales cheered by fans at Rugby League World Cup quarter-final
The Princess of Wales has shown her support for the England team on the pitch ahead of the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.Kate attended the crunch game at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off, just after 2.30pm.Kate, with an umbrella to cover...
Princess of Wales to show support for England at Rugby League World Cup match
The Princess of Wales will show her support for England at the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match.Kate is to attend the game against Papua New Guinea in Wigan on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).She will meet players on the pitch and join a minute of non-silence, held to mark the tournament’s Movember Mental Fitness Match Day, before taking a seat to watch the match.Simon Johnson, chair of the RFL, said: “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time...
SkySports
India to play England in T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe in Melbourne to top Group 2
India will play England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne to win Group 2. Rohit Sharma's side were already certain of a place in the last four after South Africa's surprising 13-run defeat to Netherlands at Adelaide Oval in Sunday's first fixture.
tatler.com
Sporty Princess of Wales will cheer on England at the rugby
The Princess of Wales will watch England play Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wigan on Saturday, in her first rugby match since taking over from Prince Harry as the patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year. Before the start of the game,...
BBC
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees
FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
England 29-30 Argentina: Autumn Nations Series rugby union – as it happened
Emiliano Boffelli scored 25 points in Argentina’s first win at Twickenham since 2006 in the face of a flat England display
BBC
Relive how England reached Rugby League World Cup semi-finals
We're closing down our live text coverage now, but there are two more games to come from the Rugby League World Cup today. Papua New Guinea play Brazil in the women's tournament, which is kicking off shortly - if PNG win, England will be guaranteed to go through to the semi-finals.
What to watch out for at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup
The wheelchair rugby tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Rugby League World Cup as 3,033 spectators packed into the Copper Box to watch England open their account with a 38-8 win over Australia.Here, the PA news agency looks at how you can get into the tournament which will be televised over the next couple of weeks.What is wheelchair rugby league?The wheelchair competition has been introduced into the World Cup for the first time alongside the men and women’s World Cups. The game is played indoors with two teams of five and many rules follow the standard game of rugby...
Samoa coach has a plan to bring down England after setting up World Cup showdown
Samoa head coach Matt Parish will be leaning on former England forward Lee Radford in his preparations for Saturday’s World Cup semi-final against the host nation at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.Parish’s men won a brutal clash with their Pacific neighbours Tonga 20-18 to make history by reaching a first World Cup semi-final and they now have the chance to atone for the embarrassment of their 60-6 defeat by England in the tournament opener.Parish recruited Castleford coach Radford as his assistant for the World Cup and says he will be drawing on the inside knowledge of the former Bradford and Hull second...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas named in Costa Rica squad
Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas and former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell have been named in Costa Rica's squad for the Qatar World Cup. Midfielder Bryan Ruiz, 37, who played for Fulham, is also included along with Sunderland striker Jewison Bennette. Brandon Aguilera, 19, a midfielder on loan at Guanacasteca from...
England book their place in the Women's Rugby World Cup final after a nervy 26-19 win over minnows Canada... with Abby Dow's sublime try and Emily Scarratt's kicking helping the Red Roses to a 30th consecutive victory
England are now just 80 minutes away from World Cup glory but the nature of their 26-19 semi-final win over Canada will give either hosts New Zealand or France hope of a big final upset. Simon Middleton’s side did enough to secure a 30th straight victory at Eden Park.
SkySports
Ben Stokes keeps head as others lose theirs to put nervy England in T20 World Cup semi-finals instead of Australia
For any of those wondering why Ben Stokes is in England's T20 team, now you know. A lot of the time this format is about biffing boundaries but for Stokes against Sri Lanka, it was about keeping calm and steering his side to a nervy victory with the bat. He did it - again.
SkySports
South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup after shock defeat to Netherlands
South Africa have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup after slumping to a shock 13-run defeat to Netherlands in their final Group 2 game in Adelaide. Chasing 159 to secure a spot in next week's semi-finals, the Proteas stumbled to 145-8 with Rilee Rossouw (25 of 19) top-scoring on a slow pitch.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: England's line-out menu to counter New Zealand's blistering backs
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Dates: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. As England's players celebrated their World Cup win against Canada by watching the second semi-final from behind the posts, Abbie Ward...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England & Wales chances in Qatar predicted | Brazil, France, Argentina & Spain favourites
Brazil will beat France in the World Cup final, according to a super computer. The algorithm pits Argentina and Spain in a third-place play-off, with England most likely to crash out of the tournament in the quarter-finals - along with Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Stats Perform's prediction model estimates the...
BBC
England v Argentina: Hosts brace for tricky 'mini World Cup' opener
Date: Sunday, 6 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Venue: Twickenham Stadium. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and updates on BBC Radio 5 Live. For the West Car Park, read the Old Port. Rather than the banks of the Thames, imagine the Cote d'Azur. Instead of Twickenham's steely...
Fran Kirby replaced by Jess Park for England double-header
Jess Park has been called up to the England squad for this month’s friendlies with Japan and Norway.The 21-year-old forward, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, replaces Chelsea’s Fran Kirby in Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad.Kirby has a viral infection and will remain with her club to complete her recovery.Kirby had been named in the initial squad on Tuesday despite missing four of Chelsea’s last five games.Head coach Wiegman said at the time: “She’s being assessed right now and then hopefully she’ll progress this week and she’s ready to come in for camp.”Wiegman’s squad will travel to Spain next week to take on Japan and Norway in Murcia.The European champions face Japan on 11 November and Norway four days later. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
BBC
Wales v New Zealand: Wayne Pivac's side aim to end 69-year losing streak
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales. It has developed into one of sport's longest losing streaks. And something ingrained in...
England vs Argentina live stream: How to watch autumn international online and on TV today
England kick off their final year under Eddie Jones with the opening match of the Autumm Nations Series against Argentina today.Jones is in charge until next year’s World Cup, with England now entering the final 12 months of preparations with fixtures against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa this month.LIVE! Follow England’s clash with Argentina on our blogOwen Farrell returns as captain for the first time in a year alongside Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield.“We’re looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham Stadium against a very good Argentina side,”...
Princess Kate greets players as England secure Rugby League World Cup victory
Princess Kate enjoyed a “really exciting” game as she joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.Kate attended the crunch game against Papua New Guinea at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday (5 November), her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League.Ahead of kick-off, she spent significant time greeting players from both teams and also spoke to the young mascots as she stood in the pouring rain.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Comments / 0