A monster hike in interest rates – and we’re staring down the barrel of a very long recession
Bank of England raises interest rate to 3%: How does it affect Britons' pockets?. Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. The Bank of...
Washington Examiner
Fed conducts another monstrous rate hike amid growing recession fears
The Federal Reserve conducted a massive interest rate hike in its effort to curb inflation, the latest and most dramatic measure of a campaign that has raised the risk of recession. Following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee in Washington, the central bank announced that it would...
UK faces 50 billion pound fiscal hole, government sources say
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will seek to fill a 50 billion pound ($57 billion) hole in the country's public finances with around 30 billion pounds of spending cuts and 20 billion in tax rises, two government sources said on Monday.
invezz.com
Fed hikes interest rates again, but Europe and UK are even worse
Another day, another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What’s new?. It’s safe to say that the daddy of all bull runs, roaring since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, is now over. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter,...
Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.
Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
The Coming 2023 Recession
Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
House prices could drop by as much as 30 PER CENT in the next year, mortgage lender warns
House prices could fall by almost a third in the worst-case scenario, a mortgage lender has warned. It comes as homeowners were today hit with the largest increase in interest rates in more than 30 years, potentially adding hundreds of pounds to mortgage payments. Yesterday Chris Rhodes, chief finance officer...
Americans' pandemic savings will make it much tougher for the Fed to cool inflation, Wells Fargo says
US households have around $1.2 trillion in pandemic savings, according to Wells Fargo. But that could be bad for the Federal Reserve's inflation battle, the bank warned. Companies will keep hiking prices as long as Americans have savings to dip into, strategists said. Americans still have a pile of pandemic...
The Fed will hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, survey of economists says
The Fed is expected to hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, according to Bloomberg's survey of economists. Three-quarters see a US recession within the next two years, and two-thirds see a global recession in that same timeframe. Economists also see the Fed lifting benchmark...
CNBC
'The old UK growth model is dead': What a long-term weak pound means for Britain
The recent highs and lows have all played out within a range that sterling has not traded at against the greenback since 1984. In mid-2007, at the precipice of the financial crisis, it was possible to get two dollars for a pound. In April 2015, it was still worth $1.5; and at the start of 2022, $1.3.
Bank of England confirms biggest interest rate hike since 1980s
Mortgages could spike again as Bank of England set to hike rates. The Bank of England has hiked the interest rate by the largest amount in 33 years as it tries to get a grip on soaring inflation. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the base rate by 0.75 percentage...
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
US News and World Report
UK, EU Agree to Work to Find Solutions on N. Ireland Protocol
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to work to resolve problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol at a meeting at the COP27 conference in Egypt on Monday, Sunak's office said. "The Prime Minister reiterated the need to find solutions...
Chinese central banker says the yuan will be stable, while the Fed's latest rate hike sends the currency near a 15-year low
The Federal Reserve and Bank of England both made 75-basis-point interest rate hikes this week. China, however, has kept relatively loose monetary policy, compared to Western economies. The yuan slipped 0.4% to 7.3166 Thursday, nearing the 15-year low of 7.33 which it hit on Tuesday. Both the Federal Reserve and...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Bank of England trying to curb inflation without too much pain-Pill
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is trying to bring down inflation without causing too much pain to Britain's economy, Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday, a day after the BoE hiked borrowing costs sharply and warned of a long recession. "What we are seeking to...
Polish central bank seen hiking rates by 25 bps despite slowdown fears - Reuters poll
WARSAW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank is expected to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00% on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, as analysts bet that forecasts of rising inflation will outweigh fears over slowing growth.
'The Fed has to do the dirty work' and induce a US recession that's deeper than Europe's as the economy is clearly overheating, BofA says
The Federal Reserve has to do the "dirty work" of bringing labor demand down to match supply, Bank of America analysts said. As a result, the US will face a deeper recession than Europe, where the labor market is already much weaker. BofA sees the Fed hiking the benchmark rate...
UK house prices in steepest fall since February 2021; global inflation ‘may be nearing peak’ – business live
House prices dropped at fastest monthly rate since February 2021, as newer buyers risk falling into negative equity
The Fed won't pivot from its rate hikes until the end of 2023, as inflation is persistent and the economy isn't slowing as expected, JPMorgan strategist says
The Fed won't pivot from rate hikes until the end of 2023, according to JPMorgan strategist Julia Wang. Wang pointed to strong GDP and labor market data, which would bolster the economy as the Fed keeps hiking rates. "The weakness in the economy isn't really as big or coming as...
UK house prices fall after ‘significant shock’ of mini-budget
Halifax reports steepest monthly drop since February 2021 amid interest rate rises
