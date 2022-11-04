ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Fed conducts another monstrous rate hike amid growing recession fears

The Federal Reserve conducted a massive interest rate hike in its effort to curb inflation, the latest and most dramatic measure of a campaign that has raised the risk of recession. Following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee in Washington, the central bank announced that it would...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

UK faces 50 billion pound fiscal hole, government sources say

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will seek to fill a 50 billion pound ($57 billion) hole in the country's public finances with around 30 billion pounds of spending cuts and 20 billion in tax rises, two government sources said on Monday.
invezz.com

Fed hikes interest rates again, but Europe and UK are even worse

Another day, another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What’s new?. It’s safe to say that the daddy of all bull runs, roaring since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, is now over. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter,...
Markets Insider

Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.

Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
24/7 Wall St.

The Coming 2023 Recession

Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
CNBC

'The old UK growth model is dead': What a long-term weak pound means for Britain

The recent highs and lows have all played out within a range that sterling has not traded at against the greenback since 1984. In mid-2007, at the precipice of the financial crisis, it was possible to get two dollars for a pound. In April 2015, it was still worth $1.5; and at the start of 2022, $1.3.
US News and World Report

UK, EU Agree to Work to Find Solutions on N. Ireland Protocol

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to work to resolve problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol at a meeting at the COP27 conference in Egypt on Monday, Sunak's office said. "The Prime Minister reiterated the need to find solutions...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Bank of England trying to curb inflation without too much pain-Pill

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is trying to bring down inflation without causing too much pain to Britain's economy, Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday, a day after the BoE hiked borrowing costs sharply and warned of a long recession. "What we are seeking to...

