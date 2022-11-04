Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
UK, EU Agree to Work to Find Solutions on N. Ireland Protocol
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to work to resolve problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol at a meeting at the COP27 conference in Egypt on Monday, Sunak's office said. "The Prime Minister reiterated the need to find solutions...
Liz Cheney schools Marjorie Taylor Greene on Russia: ‘You stand with Putin against freedom and America’
Rep Liz Cheney hit out at fellow Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia lawmaker made remarks at a rally that her Wyoming colleague described as “exactly what Putin wants”. On Thursday night, Ms Greene was joined by former president Donald Trump where the pair of MAGA...
Train Crosses North Korea Border Into Russia After Arms Report, Think Tank Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A train crossed from North Korea into Russia on Friday, two days after the United States said it had information indicating Pyongyang is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, a Washington think tank said, citing commercial satellite imagery. The 38 North project,...
British Minister to Meet Taiwan President, Drawing China's Anger
TAIPEI (Reuters) - A British minister will visit Taiwan this week for trade talks and meet President Tsai Ing-wen, his office said on Monday, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing to the latest high-level engagement between a Western government and the island. China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory...
Analysis-Egypt Eyes Diplomatic Payoff From Hosting COP27 Climate Summit
CAIRO (Reuters) - When Egypt hosts the COP27 climate summit this week it will be hoping for an injection of international legitimacy as well as green financing at a time when its economy has been struggling and it has faced rising criticism over human rights. The United Nations climate talks...
Trump-Linked Stocks Rally on Possible 2024 Presidential Run
(Reuters) -Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company looking to take Donald Trump's social media venture public, rallied on Monday over the former president's possible run for the 2024 presidential election. Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month, three of his advisers...
Ukrainian Troops Fire on Russians With Captured Weapons Near Key City
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces using captured weapons fired at Russian targets near the key eastern city of Bakhmut on Friday as fighting dragged on in an area that Moscow is trying hard to capture. Russian forces have repeatedly launched attacks against Bakhmut and nearby Avdiivka in the Donetsk...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Heavy Russian Losses in the East
(Reuters) - Russia is suffering heavy losses in continuing "fierce" attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and is preparing new assaults on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. "Very fierce Russian attacks on Donetsk region are continuing. The enemy is suffering serious losses there," Zelenskiy said...
Belgium Pledges Climate 'Loss and Damage' Funding for Mozambique
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Belgium on Monday became only the third nation in the world to pledge funding to help developing countries cope with unavoidable damage and losses caused by climate change, offering 2.5 million euros in support for Mozambique. While relatively small, the funds have an outsized significance,...
Biden Comments on Coal-Fired Plants Slammed by Manchin Ahead of U.S. Midterms
JOLIET, Ill. (Reuters) -Comments by President Joe Biden about shutting coal-powered energy plants days before critical midterm elections drew fire on Saturday from a key conservative Senate Democrat. "No one is building new coal plants because they can't rely on it, even if they have all the coal guaranteed for...
Gates Foundation Gives $1.4 Billion Climate Help to Smallholder Farmers
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged $1.4 billion to help smallholder farmers cope with the impacts of climate change, part of efforts at global climate talks in Egypt to scale up supply of so-called adaptation finance. The world is currently not doing enough...
Easing Hong Kong's COVID Curbs, Opening China Border Top Bankers' Wish List -HKMA Chief
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global executives want to see a further easing of Hong Kong's COVID-19 restrictions and it's crucial for the China border to reopen so the financial hub can reconnect with the mainland, the head of the city's de facto central bank told Reuters. Speaking on the city's...
Ukraine Set to Finalise IMF Agreements After Nov. 11-17 Fund Mission
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine is set to finalise new agreements with the International Monetary Fund after a new IMF mission from Nov. 11-17, Ukrainian central bank governor Andriy Pyshnyi said on Monday. The governor told a briefing Ukraine had already held substantive and constructive talks with the IMF in Vienna...
Israel Ultranationalist Due for Government Role Says: 'I've Moderated'
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A far-rightist lined up for a senior post in the next Israeli government sought on Monday to reassure the country's minorities that he would safeguard them, but he made no mention of Palestinians who feel especially threatened by his rise. Having won an election last week, conservative...
Polish Central Bank Seen Hiking Rates by 25 Bps Despite Slowdown Fears - Reuters Poll
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's central bank is expected to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00% on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, as analysts bet that forecasts of rising inflation will outweigh fears over slowing growth. The National bank of Poland (NBP) surprised markets in October...
Brazil Central Bank Opens Public Consultation to Changes on Capital Requirements for Banks
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank opened on Monday a public consultation on changes to calculate capital requirements related to operational risk for financial institutions, scheduled to enter into force on Jan. 1, 2024. The proposal, which will be open for suggestions for 90 days, replaces the three current calculation...
Kremlin Declines to Comment on Reported Ukraine Talks With Biden Aide
(Reuters) -The Kremlin declined to comment on Monday on a Wall Street Journal report that Washington had held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war. According to the report, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held talks with aides to President Vladimir Putin...
U.S. Looks to Companies to Fund More of Energy Transition at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States wants businesses to pay countries to stop burning coal via carbon markets, in a proposal it will announce at the United Nations climate conference this week, people familiar with the matter said. The initiative, expected to launch on Wednesday at the COP27...
Scholz: Xi Opposing Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine Reason Enough to Visit China
BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was heavily criticised for a trip to Beijing this week, said on Saturday his and Chinese President Xi Jinping's joint statement opposing the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine had been reason enough for the visit. Scholz's comments came a day after his...
U.S. Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia It's Open to Talks -Washington Post
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with...
