Washington State

protocol.com

These are the Biden administration's five net zero technology priorities

The White House just laid out its climate tech priorities to reach net zero by 2050. As part of a new initiative to accelerate research into “game-changing climate innovations,” the Biden administration highlighted five areas where research today could have a particularly transformative impact on cleaning up carbon pollution. Among them are building efficiency, the power grid, aviation, industrial processes, and fusion energy. The initiative illustrates where the federal government believes the most promising technology will spring from as the country — and the entire world for that matter — attempts to innovate its way to net zero.
qhubonews.com

Remarks by President Biden at the Infrastructure Talent Pipeline Challenge Event

THE PRESIDENT: I think you can do anything. (Laughter.) That was impressive. And, before I begin, I want to remind some folks here that, you know, when I started to run for the presidency this time, the suggestion was “Biden was too green. He’d never get unions to stick with him.”
qhubonews.com

FACT SHEET: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Lower Energy Costs for Families

Today, Vice President Harris will visit a union hall and training facility in Boston to highlight new steps the Biden-Harris Administration is taking to lower energy costs for working families and support good-paying jobs and manufacturing in America. The Vice President will underscore how the Administration is continuing to cut energy costs for families ahead of winter. And, the Vice President will highlight how President Biden’s economic plan will help households afford energy efficient equipment when they need to make home repairs, so they can save money on their utility bills for years to come.
BOSTON, MA
The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
Washington Examiner

Gavin Newsom slammed by experts after shifting blame for California's record gas prices

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has been blaming the oil industry for high gas prices in California, but experts say the evidence just isn’t there. "You'd have to explain why [oil companies are] ripping people off 50% more in California than the rest of the world and why they only choose to do it now," economist David Kreutzer of the Institute for Energy Research told Fox News. "The big problem is we have policies in place, especially in California, that make it difficult to expand supply. When you have these rules and regulations that prevent markets from responding as robustly as they could, then prices are going to go up.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly

Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Barrett Again Declines to Block Biden Student Debt Relief

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday again declined to block President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, this time in a challenge brought by two Indiana borrowers, even as a lower court considers whether to lift a freeze it imposed on the program in a different case.
INDIANA STATE
Vox

Biden’s hugely consequential high-tech export ban on China, explained by an expert

One month ago, the US Commerce Department issued an exceptionally broad set of prohibitions on exports to China of semiconductor chips and other high-tech equipment. The very technical nature of the export controls might obscure just how consequential this new policy could be — perhaps among the most important of this administration.

