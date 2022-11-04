Read full article on original website
CNBC
'We're not against profits,' Biden's special presidential coordinator says after White House tax threats on energy companies
President Biden tweeted this week: "The oil industry has a choice. Either invest in America by lowering prices for consumers... or pay a higher tax on your excessive profits and face other restrictions." Reports of animosity between the White House and America's oil companies are overhyped, says Amos Hochstein, Biden's...
Democratic lawmakers want Biden to sign global EV memorandum at COP27
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A group of 16 Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged President Joe Biden to back a global memorandum that aims to shift to zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.
protocol.com
These are the Biden administration's five net zero technology priorities
The White House just laid out its climate tech priorities to reach net zero by 2050. As part of a new initiative to accelerate research into “game-changing climate innovations,” the Biden administration highlighted five areas where research today could have a particularly transformative impact on cleaning up carbon pollution. Among them are building efficiency, the power grid, aviation, industrial processes, and fusion energy. The initiative illustrates where the federal government believes the most promising technology will spring from as the country — and the entire world for that matter — attempts to innovate its way to net zero.
qhubonews.com
Remarks by President Biden at the Infrastructure Talent Pipeline Challenge Event
THE PRESIDENT: I think you can do anything. (Laughter.) That was impressive. And, before I begin, I want to remind some folks here that, you know, when I started to run for the presidency this time, the suggestion was “Biden was too green. He’d never get unions to stick with him.”
qhubonews.com
FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Lower Energy Costs for Families
Today, Vice President Harris will visit a union hall and training facility in Boston to highlight new steps the Biden-Harris Administration is taking to lower energy costs for working families and support good-paying jobs and manufacturing in America. The Vice President will underscore how the Administration is continuing to cut energy costs for families ahead of winter. And, the Vice President will highlight how President Biden’s economic plan will help households afford energy efficient equipment when they need to make home repairs, so they can save money on their utility bills for years to come.
President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production
Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.
Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
Washington Examiner
Gavin Newsom slammed by experts after shifting blame for California's record gas prices
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has been blaming the oil industry for high gas prices in California, but experts say the evidence just isn’t there. "You'd have to explain why [oil companies are] ripping people off 50% more in California than the rest of the world and why they only choose to do it now," economist David Kreutzer of the Institute for Energy Research told Fox News. "The big problem is we have policies in place, especially in California, that make it difficult to expand supply. When you have these rules and regulations that prevent markets from responding as robustly as they could, then prices are going to go up.”
Biden administration offering $13 billion to lower energy costs. Here's how to qualify.
The Biden administration on Wednesday said it is providing more than $13 billion to help Americans lower their energy costs this winter and improve the efficiency of their homes over the long term. The announcement comes as winter energy costs are expected to soar this year, with the average household...
Energy experts unload on Biden after latest gas price gaffe: 'An instinctive liar'
Energy experts criticized President Biden on Friday after he claimed a day earlier that gasoline prices were more than $5 a gallon when he took office.
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly
Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
US News and World Report
Defiant Trump Thumbs Nose at Jan. 6 Committee with Possible Presidential Bid Date
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol concluded its latest hearing with an unexpected show of force when it subpoenaed former President Donald Trump last month. But it may have also inadvertently marked the calendar for the announcement of Trump’s presidential bid. [. Read:. Trump...
US News and World Report
Train Crosses North Korea Border Into Russia After Arms Report, Think Tank Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A train crossed from North Korea into Russia on Friday, two days after the United States said it had information indicating Pyongyang is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, a Washington think tank said, citing commercial satellite imagery. The 38 North project,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Barrett Again Declines to Block Biden Student Debt Relief
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday again declined to block President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, this time in a challenge brought by two Indiana borrowers, even as a lower court considers whether to lift a freeze it imposed on the program in a different case.
Vox
Biden’s hugely consequential high-tech export ban on China, explained by an expert
One month ago, the US Commerce Department issued an exceptionally broad set of prohibitions on exports to China of semiconductor chips and other high-tech equipment. The very technical nature of the export controls might obscure just how consequential this new policy could be — perhaps among the most important of this administration.
John Kerry will fly commercial to UN climate conference following backlash for private jet carbon emissions
The Department of State confirmed to Fox News Digital that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to next week's climate summit via commercial airline.
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
UAE and U.S. reach deal for $100 billion in clean energy projects
ABU DHABI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States and United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to spend $100 billion on clean energy projects with a goal of adding 100 gigawatts globally by 2035, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
U.S. could sell more oil from emergency reserve this week -sources
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to sell more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to dampen fuel prices before next month's congressional elections, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
