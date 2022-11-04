Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WILX-TV
Lansing City Clerk at polling station, ahead of midterm election
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters from across the state and country are preparing to line up at the polls. Gearing up to decide who will represent them on the state and federal levels. Poll workers also prepare for the polls to open on Tuesday at 7 a.m. There are about...
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer, Tudor Dixon make final push for votes before Election Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The polls will open for the General Election Tuesday morning. Both women running for governor were out Monday night with a last-minute push to win votes. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in East Lansing and Tudor Dixon was in Grand Rapids for their last rallies. Both sides...
WILX-TV
Jackson County Child Care Access Fair happening at Jackson City Hall
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson City Hall will host a Jackson County Child Care Access Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. It is an opportunity for residents to learn how to start and maintain a childcare business. The fair is organized by the State of Michigan LARA Department in collaboration with...
WILX-TV
Road construction across Mid-Michigan during election week
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Road construction amps up across Mid-Michigan on Election Day. The eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound US-127 is will be closed for rebuilding starting Tuesday morning. The closure is expected to last until Thursday afternoon. Detours will be posted on the commutes. Meanwhile, people driving on I-69...
WILX-TV
Laingsburg business owners giving away 100 turkeys
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The owners of Laingsburg’s Local Roots Cannabis will be giving away 100 turkeys. Their first Mom and Pop Turkey Drop will take place at their store located at 120 West Grand River, Downtown Laingsburg. “We decided to call this, the Mom and Pop Turkey Drop,...
WILX-TV
School ordered to allow anti-abortion pitch on election eve
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge ordered an Ann Arbor school to allow opponents of an abortion-rights ballot question to deliver their message over the public-address system Monday, saying a denial violated the students’ free-speech rights. The Republican club at Skyline High School got the message out...
WILX-TV
Man found dead in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township. The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in the area about an unresponsive man near their dumpster. Officials said...
WILX-TV
MLK Commission of Mid-Michigan earns an Emmy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan has won an Emmy. The award they received was for their broadcast of their 2021 “MLK Day of Celebration” honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They won their Emmy for excellence for broadcast production in the historical and cultural category by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society traps 26 more cats at Mill Pond Village
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The large-scale cat rescue at Mill Pond Village is ongoing. The Capital Area Humane Society has been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its cat overpopulation problem. The shelter spent Tuesday spaying and neutering 26 cats that were trapped overnight. The cats will be...
WILX-TV
House lost to fire in Henrietta Township
MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
WILX-TV
Woldumar Nature Center hosts 5k fundraiser in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who love nature got to enjoy the late fall weather at Woldumar Nature Center on Sunday. The nonprofit hosted a 5K run along the Grand River that went through prairies, pine forests, wetlands, and hardwood forests. The trail is protected by the association and is up to 180 acres of land. It was the 14th year for the 5K and it is a part of a big fall fundraiser that helps support the organization whose goal is to teach people about the environment.
WILX-TV
Lansing’s 5:01 to connect talent to career opportunities in Greater Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing 5:01 will be hosting its 7th annual Capital Comeback during Thanksgiving week. This event will bring opportunities to those in the Greater Lansing area to rediscover Lansing and explore career and living opportunities that are offered in the Capital Region. “The Lansing Region’s network of...
WILX-TV
Sparrow arranges military funerals for 5 unclaimed Michigan veterans
AUGUSTA, Mich. (WILX) - Five individuals whose remains had gone unclaimed will receive full military burials on Thursday thanks to the work of Sparrow Forensic Pathology and federal officials. Sparrow officials researched the backgrounds of the dead individuals who had either lost touch with their families or could not afford...
WILX-TV
‘WILD’ hosts its annual conference at MSU Union, discussing leadership
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Women’s Initiative for Leadership Development, or ‘WILD,’ hosted its annual conference Sunday at the MSU Union. Dolores Huerta was a keynote speaker at the event. She was a civil rights activist and community organizer. In 1962, she and labor rights leader Cesar Chavez founded the united farm workers union and played a critical role in many of the union’s accomplishments for four decades. In 2012, President Obama awarded her with the presidential medal of freedom, the highest civilian honor in The US.
WILX-TV
CDC adds color purple for new highest level of flu outbreak
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has added a new color to its flu outbreak chart. The color purple is not typically seen on the flu map. However, some states have jumped from a “high” activity level (light red) to a “very high” activity level (purple).
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
WILX-TV
Authorities seek man accused of stealing $1K of medication in Hartland Township
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with mail thefts in Hartland Township. According to authorities, more than $1,000 worth of medications were stolen from the mail in October near the intersection of Bergin Road and Summerfield Lane. The...
WILX-TV
In My View: Tough games ahead for high school football
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven Lansing area high school football teams are still alive in the state tournament—but I think all face peril in their regional games this weekend. DeWitt may have the best chance to advance facing Linden and Mason, despite being unbeaten, looks like it has a...
WILX-TV
Jackson Police is giving free turkeys to families for Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is helping Jackson families get a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving with their first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru event. The turkeys will be free with no prior sign-up necessary. Jackson police officers will be distributing the turkeys to families. They do ask that those picking up a turkey stay in their cars and enter the Commonwealth Commerce Center parking using E. Wesley Street and drive around the building to the Turkey Drive-Thru site.
