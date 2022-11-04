Colts likely missing star running back vs. Patriots

Jonathan Taylor missed practice Friday for the third straight day.

Jonathan Taylor left the Patriots in the dust on one big run in last season's matchup between the two teams.

When the Patriots face the Colts on Sunday, their opponent might be without arguably their best player.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor missed practice for the third straight day on Friday, seemingly making it unlikely that he’ll play in Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury, which caused him to miss two games in October, but he played in the Colts’ last two games.

Taylor, 23, was one of the best offensive players in the NFL last season. He led the league in rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18), tallying 5.5 yards per carry as he finished second in Offensive Player of the Year voting.

Against the Patriots last season, Taylor was largely held in check until his final carry, when he rushed for a 67-yard touchdown to put the Colts up by 10 in the final minutes. Taylor finished with 170 yards on 29 carries and a touchdown. He didn’t record a catch or a target.

This season hasn’t been as great for Taylor. In addition to missing time due to injury, he’s rushed for just one touchdown this season. He also has just 462 rushing yards on 4.3 yards per carry.

Taylor appeared to be turning a corner though in the last two games. He rushed for 58 yards on 10 carries to go along with seven receptions against the Titans in Week 7 and ran for 76 yards on 16 carries against the Commanders last week.

Indianapolis traded its main secondary running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo on Tuesday, adding more of a wrench in the team’s backfield situation. Second-year back Deon Jackson, who’s rushed for 100 yards on 30 carries this season, could be the starter in Taylor’s place if the star back can’t play on Sunday.

The Colts also received running back Zack Moss in the trade with the Bills. Moss has rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots in four career matchups.

As for the Patriots, they might be down a few key players as well. Running back Damien Harris, center David Andrews, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, and wide receiver DeVante Parker have all missed at least two practices this week.