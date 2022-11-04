ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts likely missing star running back vs. Patriots

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Jonathan Taylor missed practice Friday for the third straight day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zhi7c_0iyvpzDC00
Jonathan Taylor left the Patriots in the dust on one big run in last season's matchup between the two teams.

When the Patriots face the Colts on Sunday, their opponent might be without arguably their best player.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor missed practice for the third straight day on Friday, seemingly making it unlikely that he’ll play in Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury, which caused him to miss two games in October, but he played in the Colts’ last two games.

Taylor, 23, was one of the best offensive players in the NFL last season. He led the league in rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18), tallying 5.5 yards per carry as he finished second in Offensive Player of the Year voting.

Against the Patriots last season, Taylor was largely held in check until his final carry, when he rushed for a 67-yard touchdown to put the Colts up by 10 in the final minutes. Taylor finished with 170 yards on 29 carries and a touchdown. He didn’t record a catch or a target.

This season hasn’t been as great for Taylor. In addition to missing time due to injury, he’s rushed for just one touchdown this season. He also has just 462 rushing yards on 4.3 yards per carry.

Taylor appeared to be turning a corner though in the last two games. He rushed for 58 yards on 10 carries to go along with seven receptions against the Titans in Week 7 and ran for 76 yards on 16 carries against the Commanders last week.

Indianapolis traded its main secondary running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo on Tuesday, adding more of a wrench in the team’s backfield situation. Second-year back Deon Jackson, who’s rushed for 100 yards on 30 carries this season, could be the starter in Taylor’s place if the star back can’t play on Sunday.

The Colts also received running back Zack Moss in the trade with the Bills. Moss has rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots in four career matchups.

As for the Patriots, they might be down a few key players as well. Running back Damien Harris, center David Andrews, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, and wide receiver DeVante Parker have all missed at least two practices this week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
SB Nation

The Packers have lost Lil Wayne, who says Aaron Rodgers should have been traded before the season

The Green Bay Packers were considered one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl coming into this season. The Packers were the first team ever to win 13 games or more three seasons in a row coming into the year, and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was coming off back-to-back MVPs. Rodgers is now 38 years and lost star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in an offseason trade, but most assumed the Green Bay defense and passing game would still be good enough to make them one of the best teams in the conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Is Laughing At Embarrassing Kickoff Video

The New York Jets had arguably the worst - but funniest - kickoff of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon. New York's kick barely made it a couple of yards, as their kicker stumbled as he made contact with the ball. Video of the embarrassing kickoff video has...
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed deletes tweet backing Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has faced a tremendous amount of criticism in the wake of his decision to show support for an antisemitic movie, but at least one NFL legend appears to be on his side. Former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed took to Twitter over the weekend to support Irving. In...
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team

Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
FOX Sports

Tua Tagovailoa's leap has Dolphins eyeing deep playoff run

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A lot of people were shocked when Tyreek Hill, only a few months into his Miami Dolphins tenure, called Tua Tagovailoa the “most accurate” quarterback in the NFL. Maybe he was on to something. At the midway point of the season, the...
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy