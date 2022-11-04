ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Deatrich Wise Excitedly Broke News To Josh Uche During Colts Game

Matthew Judon wasn’t the only Patriots player who was a sack machine Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Josh Uche also made life very difficult for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Uche and Judon both registered three sacks in New England’s 26-3 Week 9 victory, which lifted the Patriots’ record above .500 for the first time this season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Boring Win Over Colts

FOXBORO, Mass. — While you were sleeping, the Patriots finished off a forgettable 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts. New England racked up a measly 203 yards of total offense with the Indy managing just 121 yards. The Patriots looked like a team ready to hit the bye week, while the Colts looked like a team destined to land a high 2023 draft pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out Ravens Before, After Career Day

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a career day Sunday, both on the field and on Twitter. Judon helped lead the Patriots to a dominant-defensive effort in their win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old finished the 26-3 victory with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, extending his NFL lead in sacks to 11.5 through nine games.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

NFL Rumors: Packers Made First-Round Offer For Star Wideout

The Green Bay Packers ultimately did not add any pass-catchers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, ut it wasn’t due to lack of trying. According to reports Sunday, the Packers pursued wideouts Chase Claypool and DJ Moore along with tight end Darren Waller. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, followed up with a nugget regarding Green Bay’s offer to the Carolina Panthers in hopes of acquiring Moore.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Tom Brady Calls Out Bucs For ‘Embarrassing’ Team Problem

Tom Brady is sick and tired of the Buccaneers not giving their all when it matters most. One has to imagine Tampa Bay isn’t cutting any corners with its preparation leading up to games. That’s the type of standard put in place when the greatest quarterback of all time and one of the NFL’s best leaders is setting the tone of your team. But for whatever reason, gamedays have been an absolute grind for the Bucs.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Matthew Judon On Pace To Make Patriots (And Perhaps NFL) History

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon is playing like a man possessed for the New England Patriots. And, if he keeps up his current, seemingly unsustainable pace, he might force some edits to multiple record books. Judon on Sunday sacked quarterback Sam Ehlinger three times in the Patriots’ 26-3 victory...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Aaron Rodgers Throws 2 Red Zone Interceptions vs. Lions

Somehow, Aaron Rodgers has not yet hit rock bottom. The two-time reigning MVP has struggled this year, averaging just 225.0 passing yards per game, easily the worst mark of his career. Additionally, his interception percentage has spiked to a five-year high of 1.3%. That number will keep climbing after Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Colts Hire Jeff Saturday as Interim Head Coach

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have hired former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. This news comes as one of the most shocking hires the NFL has seen in a long time. You never see someone with zero head coaching experience at the professional or collegiate level swing an NFL head coaching job, but Saturday has done just that. This reveal came just hours following the firing of Frank Reich after going 40-33 in his five seasons at the helm.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Bills Star QB Josh Allen Dealing with Elbow Sprain

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a sprain in his right elbow. Allen is expected to be limited in practice this week and is questionable for Week 10’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The 26-year-old suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Twitter Clowns Adam Schefter For Wacky Kirk Cousins Impersonation

Kirk Cousins has been the talk of the NFL heading out of Week 9, and one NFL insider joined in on the hype train. The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 after defeating the Washington Commanders on Sunday. They are situated well above their NFC North rivals, including the Green Bay Packers, and the team was feeling themselves after the victory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Mac Jones Knows What Patriots Must Fix About Struggling Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — The good from the Patriots’ latest offensive performance: Mac Jones ended a streak of seven consecutive games with an interception. The not-so-good: pretty much everything else. This was another slog for New England’s struggling offense, which now has mustered just one touchdown in back-to-back games....
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Micah Parsons Joins Cowboys’ Recruitment Effort For Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys are not being shy about their recruitment effort for NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons on Tuesday night provided the latest example of such with his Twitter pitch to the 30-year-old wide receiver. “Man obj talk to me !!” Parsons quote-tweeted on...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy