PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It was a lose-lose situation for the city of Philadelphia. The city becomes the first ever to lose two major sports championships on the same day. The distinction, noted by the Elias Sports Bureau, occurred Saturday when the Philadelphia Phillies lost Game 6 of the World Series to the Houston Astros. Hours before that, the Philadelphia Union lost the Major League Soccer title in Los Angeles when they were beaten by LAFC in a shootout.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO