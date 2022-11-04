The Center for Population Studies at the University of Mississippi is co-hosting a statewide rural partner summit Wednesday (Nov. 9) in Cleveland. The event, to be held at the Lyric Hotel West End from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is part of the university’s leadership of the Tri-County North Delta Network under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new Rural Partners Network initiative. Led by USDA Rural Development, the RPN is an alliance of federal agencies and commissions that work directly with rural communities to expand prosperity through job creation, infrastructure development and community improvement.

OXFORD, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO