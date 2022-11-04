Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball Starts Out 2022-23 Season with a Win Over Kennesaw State
The women’s basketball team started their season out with a dominant 72-60 win over the Kennesaw State Owls on Monday night inside the SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0) began its season with solid numbers as four Rebels scored in double figures. Last season’s SEC Sixth Women of the Year, Angel Baker, led the Rebels with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Madison Scott followed with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 boards.
Ole Miss’ Jared Ivey Looks Ahead to Alabama Matchup
No. 11 Ole Miss junior defensive tackle Jared Ivey met with the media on Tuesday following practice to discuss the upcoming game against No. 10 Alabama. Ivey and his teammates are coming off of a bye weekend, after nine straight weeks of games. The Rebels have three regular season games remaining on the schedule.
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Battles Past Alcorn State, 73-58
Ole Miss men’s basketball found itself in a first-half dogfight against the defending SWAC champions in Alcorn State, but a big second-half momentum swing helped push the Rebels past the Braves, 73-58, to open the 2022-23 regular season at SJB Pavilion on Monday night. The Rebels (1-0) were up...
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Returns to Action
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team opens the 2022-23 regular season this evening as they play host to the Alcorn State Braves. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT inside SJB Pavilion and on SEC Network+. Ole Miss is coming off of a 91-62 exhibition victory over West Georgia....
Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss vs Arkansas
The Southeastern Conference league announced on Monday the kickoff times for games on Saturday, Nov. 19. That day No. 11 Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will travel up to Fayetteville, Arkansas and take on the Razorbacks. The Rebels and Hogs will either start at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
SEC Nation Returns to Oxford as Ole Miss Hosts Alabama
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation presented by Regions, makes a return trip back in Oxford for a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the ninth time on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9-11 a.m....
Kiffin on Taking on No. 10 Alabama
No. 11 Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin met with members of the media on Monday as his team prepares to face the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) is coming off of a bye weekend after nine straight games. “It was...
Chamber Makes Plans for 2023 Leadership Lafayette; Applications Due Nov. 18
Emerging community leaders of Oxford and Lafayette County have an opportunity to participate in the annual Leadership Lafayette program presented by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber announced a new partnership with GreenPro as the program’s presenting sponsor. For more information on the sponsor go to www.gnprollc.com.
Center for Population Studies Co-Hosting Rural Partner Summit
The Center for Population Studies at the University of Mississippi is co-hosting a statewide rural partner summit Wednesday (Nov. 9) in Cleveland. The event, to be held at the Lyric Hotel West End from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is part of the university’s leadership of the Tri-County North Delta Network under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new Rural Partners Network initiative. Led by USDA Rural Development, the RPN is an alliance of federal agencies and commissions that work directly with rural communities to expand prosperity through job creation, infrastructure development and community improvement.
Lafayette County Residents to Cast Votes Tuesday for Judges, School Board, U.S. Rep.
For the first time, Lafayette County will have a County Court after the election Tuesday when voters will elect the first County Court Judge. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James...
Fondren, Kilpatrick Head to Runoff Election; Wilkinson Wins OSD Seat
Lafayette County’s first County Judge will be a woman. Candidates Tiffany Kilpatrick and Carnelia Fondren will face off during the Nov. 29 runoff election. Fondren garnered the most votes Tuesday, with 2,432 votes, about 20 percent, and Kilpatrick earned 2,160 votes, or close to 18 percent. The other six...
