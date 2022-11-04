If you think you just read this story ... you're not crazy. Central York and York High really did play just two weeks ago for the YAIAA Division I title. And they haven't played anyone since. But the two teams will face off again in the District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals since Central York grabbed the No. 2 seed and York High finished seventh. That entire classification had a bye this year.

YORK, PA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO