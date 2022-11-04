Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NBC Washington
Tom Brady Becomes First Player in NFL History to Reach 100K Passing Yards
Tom Brady reached another historic NFL passing milestone in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady owns many NFL records, but that doesn't mean there aren't any more milestones for him to hit before retiring. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reached another one in Sunday's Week 9...
NBC Washington
Kirk Cousins' Washington Homecoming Ends With a ‘You Like That!' Chant and Vikings Win
LANDOVER, Md. -- Five seasons after leaving Washington in free agency, Kirk Cousins returned to FedEx Field on Sunday for the first time as a visitor. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback, who spent the first six years of his career with the Burgundy and Gold, left with a comeback victory over his former team, too.
NBC Washington
Vikings' Justin Jefferson Wears ‘Spy Kids' Sunglasses in Warmups
Vikings' Justin Jefferson wears 'Spy Kids' sunglasses in warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Jefferson has sported some stylish pregame looks in his NFL career, typically honoring teammates or other Vikings stars with retro-inspired T-shirts. The star wide receiver once again showed off a notable look ahead of...
NBC Washington
Justin Fields Scrambles and Dazzles With Longest TD Run of Career
Fields scrambles and dazzles with longest career TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields bobbed and weaved in the pocket, and took off for a 61-yard touchdown run on third down in the early third quarter. Fields added on a two-point conversion to Trevon Wesco to bring...
NBC Washington
‘Everyone's Hands Are Dirty,' NFL Twitter Slams Colts After Frank Reich Firing
NFL Twitter reacts to Colts firing Frank Reich originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another head coach has been fired in the midst of the 2022 NFL season. First, it was the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule, and now the Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich. After a 3-5-1 start to...
NBC Washington
Why Are There No NBA Games on Election Day?
Why are there no NBA games on Election Day? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you take a quick glance at the 2022 NBA regular season schedule, you’ll notice that the slate for Tuesday, Nov. 8, is empty. That’s because that date marks Election Day for the 2022...
NBC Washington
Andrej Stojaković, Son of Kings Legend Peja, Commits to Stanford
Andrej Stojaković, son of Kings legend Peja, commits to Stanford originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another Stojaković is playing basketball in Northern California. Andrej Stojaković, son of former Sacramento Kings icon Peja Stojaković, announced his commitment to Stanford on Monday. Ranked No. 24 in ESPN’s...
