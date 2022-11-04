ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Washington

Tom Brady Becomes First Player in NFL History to Reach 100K Passing Yards

Tom Brady reached another historic NFL passing milestone in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady owns many NFL records, but that doesn't mean there aren't any more milestones for him to hit before retiring. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reached another one in Sunday's Week 9...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Washington

Vikings' Justin Jefferson Wears ‘Spy Kids' Sunglasses in Warmups

Vikings' Justin Jefferson wears 'Spy Kids' sunglasses in warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Jefferson has sported some stylish pregame looks in his NFL career, typically honoring teammates or other Vikings stars with retro-inspired T-shirts. The star wide receiver once again showed off a notable look ahead of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Washington

Justin Fields Scrambles and Dazzles With Longest TD Run of Career

Fields scrambles and dazzles with longest career TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields bobbed and weaved in the pocket, and took off for a 61-yard touchdown run on third down in the early third quarter. Fields added on a two-point conversion to Trevon Wesco to bring...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Washington

Why Are There No NBA Games on Election Day?

Why are there no NBA games on Election Day? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you take a quick glance at the 2022 NBA regular season schedule, you’ll notice that the slate for Tuesday, Nov. 8, is empty. That’s because that date marks Election Day for the 2022...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Washington

Andrej Stojaković, Son of Kings Legend Peja, Commits to Stanford

Andrej Stojaković, son of Kings legend Peja, commits to Stanford originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another Stojaković is playing basketball in Northern California. Andrej Stojaković, son of former Sacramento Kings icon Peja Stojaković, announced his commitment to Stanford on Monday. Ranked No. 24 in ESPN’s...
STANFORD, CA

