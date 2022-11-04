Read full article on original website
Times News
District 11 reschedules football games
The three District 11 football games involving area teams scheduled for this Friday have been rescheduled due to the inclement weather that is expected for the area. The Class 1A final, featuring Tri-Valley against Northern Lehigh at Lehighton, and both Class 3A semifinals featuring Palmerton at North Schuylkill and Notre Dame Green Pond at Northwestern, will now be played Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
Times News
Pleasant Valley well represented on EPC North All-Star football teams
The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference recently announced its All-Star Football Teams. The coaches selected offensive and defensive all-star teams (first team and second team) for the North and South Divisions representing the EPC. In the North Division, Northampton’s Caden Henritzy was named the North Division Offensive MVP, while Carson Czarnecki was...
Times News
Schuylkill County marriage licenses
Alexis Cheyenne Ziegenfus and Isaac Daniel Lorah, both of New Ringgold. April H. Donnon and Eric W. Weiss, both of Tamaqua. Melissa Nicole Groff and Adam David Bush, both of Tamaqua. Jesse Joanna Russell and William C. Vanko, both of McAdoo. Alejandra Benigno De Jesus and Geraldo Gonzalez Pimentel, both...
Times News
Palmerton class of 1981 reunion
The Palmerton High School Class of 1981 held its reunion on Sept. 10 in conjunction with the Class of 1982. The '81 class pushed back its reunion a year because of COVID. Picture is the Class of 1981. Seated, Frank Johannes. Front row, from left, Debbie Ziegenfuss, Lisa Fatzinger, Marshele Brozino, Renee Green, Glenn Strohl and John Christman. Second row, Tom Wargo, Anne Feller, Lora Berger, Tammy Ahner, Kim Dieter, Sue Turko, Mary Ondrasik, Mark Althouse, Sharon Christman and Paula Nothstein. Third row, Gloria Goworowski, Lori Berger, Kyle Stohl, David Silliman, Ted Jurczak, Bob Berger and Brian Suarez. Fourth row, Mike Snyder, Kevin Kuntz, Jim Hrsovsky, Bill Bradbury, Jeff Cortazzo, Scott George, Bill Cyr and Trudy Kreiser. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Tamaqua police log
Tamaqua police released information on several cases:. • An Easton woman wanted on a warrant for possession of illegal narcotics was taken into custody by Tamaqua police on Oct. 25. Officers located Tabitha Comstock, 23, on Market Street around 3:45 a.m. and learned she was wanted on the warrant from...
Times News
Tamaqua salutes veterans with tributes, bands
The Tamaqua Veterans Day Parade was held Saturday to honor the men and women who served our nation in the various branches of the United States military. “Our veterans are very important to us and we need to observe them,” said Tamaqua native Michele Weaver. “They fought for our country; but, if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Times News
Lehighton honoring veterans Sunday with songs, stories
The Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, in partnership with the Lehighton Legion Post 314 and Lehighton United Veterans Organization, will present “Songs & Stories: Honoring our Veterans” on Sunday at Lehighton Legion Post 314. The program will expand on the Heritage Alliance’s “Songs & Stories in the Mausoleum: Honoring...
Times News
Jim Thorpe borough fills two key positions
Two key positions in Jim Thorpe borough are now filled following action by borough council last month. Joseph Bolesky was named the new public services manager at an annual salary of $85,000 and Michael Schoch as streets department supervisor at an hourly wage of $30.25. The public services manager position...
Times News
Monroe County election results
John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
Times News
Tamaqua suspends street cleaning
The Borough of Tamaqua will stop its weekly street cleaning of the permanently posted streets after Friday. Streets will be posted as needed and as weather permits for leaf pick up. The public will be notified through the local media, the borough’s website and Facebook when street sweeping will resume in the spring.
Times News
Walnutport Borough Council
Walnutport Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved additional work for S&G on South Canal and Washington streets for $9,800. Funds will be used from the borough’s American Rescue Funds. • Will purchase two new lawn mowers at $10,500 each, to arrive in spring. • Agreed...
Times News
Schuylkill Township holding the line on taxes in 2023 budget
Property taxes will not rise in Schuylkill Township if a tentative budget is approved next month. Monday night, the supervisors voted unanimously to advertise a 2023 spending plan that calls for the same 10.88 property tax millage as 2022. The $482,500 spending plan has expenditures of $481,160 listed, and is...
Times News
Tamaqua library events
Bored? The Tamaqua Public Library, 30 S. Railroad St., has fun things to do. A Teen Christmas T-shirt design class will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while making designs with Cricut. A $5 donation is asked. Space is limited,...
Times News
Solid voter turnout in Carbon; precincts are busy in West Penn Twp.
A steady stream of voters did their civic duty on Election Day. About 100 people cast their ballots at the Franklin Township Fire Company as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. “We’ve had a steady voter turnout,” said Stacy Sheckler, judge of elections for the Long Run District. Franklin resident...
Times News
Weatherly schools plan veterans service, activities
The Weatherly Area School District has a busy November ahead, and the public is invited to many of the events. Thanksgiving starts early with a Thanksgiving feast during lunch on Thursday – featuring the “famous Weatherly pumpkin dessert” according to director of food and nutrition Jeanine Snyder.
Times News
Motorcyclist injured in 309 crash
A motorcyclist was seriously injured this afternoon when involved in a crash along Route 309 in Lehigh County. The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. as he was traveling south on the Blue Mountain. He apparently came in contact with another vehicle, causing him to lose control and lay the bike down. He was treated at the scene by Cetronia paramedics and transported to a nearby trauma center. Route 309 was closed to all traffic. State police at Fogelsville are investigating the incident.
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Seven defendants in pending driving under the influence cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to...
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 8, 1985
The awarding of four 4-H scholarships to local students highlighted the annual dinner meeting of the Carbon County Cooperative Extension Service held last night at the Lehighton American Legion Post Home. Recipients of the Rachel W. Hoffmeier Memorial Scholarships were James Diehl, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodger Diehl,...
Times News
Veteran: Honor service, families for love, support
Palmerton police chief and Sgt. First Class Timothy Kromer, retired U.S. Army, said we should honor veterans and their families. Kromer, the keynote speaker for the Carbon County service in Josiah White Park in Jim Thorpe, said, “Your presence here ensures that we will never forget the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our country.”
Times News
2 killed in dump truck rollover on I-78
Two people were killed when a dump truck crashed on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County on Monday, according to state police at Fogelsville. The crash happened at approximately 9:52 a.m. at mile marker 48 in Upper Macgungie Township, closing the highway in the eastbound direction. State police said a Mack...
