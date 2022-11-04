What were the SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence estimates for industrial livestock operation workers in the USA for 2021-2022?

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Research estimates the changing burden of COVID-19 in Austin, Texas
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers estimated the time-varying burden of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by ZIP codes and individual age in Austin, Texas. COVID-19 has profoundly but disproportionately affected individuals depending on their residence and workplace location, socioeconomic status, and ethnicity. Studies have reported...
News-Medical.net
People living in the United States more likely to share COVID-19 misinformation online, study finds
People living in the United States are more than three times more likely to share misinformation and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 than people in four other English-speaking countries, including Canada, a Simon Fraser University study has found. When the entire world stopped in early 2020 due to the pandemic, researchers...
News-Medical.net
How many energy drinks are university students consuming?
A recent study published in Nutrition evaluated university students' consumption patterns of energy drinks (EDs). EDs are being promoted to enhance concentration, energy, metabolism, and athletic performance and stimulate mental activity. Caffeine is the chief ingredient of EDs, with 50 – 550 mg per can or bottle. EDs contain more caffeine than the traditional caffeinated beverages and potentially have more active ingredients than other soft drinks.
News-Medical.net
Early use of ECMO devices to support adults with cardiogenic shock did not improve clinical outcomes
The immediate use of veno-arterial mechanical circulatory extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) devices to support adults with rapidly deteriorating or severe cardiogenic shock was feasible but did not improve clinical outcomes compared to people who received early conservative therapy, according to late-breaking clinical trial results presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
News-Medical.net
New analysis finds significant disparities in the treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia
The Family Heart Foundation, a leading research and advocacy organization, shared results from an analysis of its large U.S. Family Heart DatabaseTM showing significant disparities exist in the treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) among racial groups, and by income and education levels. A real-world data analysis of more than 300 million individuals showed appropriate lipid-lowering therapy is more often prescribed for people with FH who are White, male, and have higher income, or have advanced education, leaving many others undertreated. The findings are being presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions on Nov. 7 in Chicago in a poster titled, "Using Healthcare Claims Data and Machine Learning to Identify Health Disparities for Individuals with Diagnosed and Undiagnosed Familial Hypercholesterolemia."
News-Medical.net
Increased consumption of ultraprocessed foods associated with premature, preventable deaths
Ultraprocessed foods (UPFs), ready-to-eat-or-heat industrial formulations made with ingredients extracted from foods or synthesized in laboratories, have gradually been replacing traditional foods and meals made from fresh and minimally processed ingredients in many countries. A new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier, has found that increased consumption of these foods was associated with more than 10% of all-cause premature, preventable deaths in Brazil in 2019, although Brazilians consume far less of these products than countries with high incomes.
News-Medical.net
Study shows likely SARS-CoV-2 transmission between different rooms of a quarantine hotel
A unique experiment using tracer gas was recently conducted at a Taiwan hotel converted to a quarantine center for people exposed to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) but showed no signs of infection. The goal was to identify the routes of the spread of the virus, which had caused a small outbreak in the hotel.
News-Medical.net
Study indicates widespread SARS-CoV-2 exposure in wildlife
In a recent study posed to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers at Virginia Tech University investigated wildlife exposure to SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2). SARS-CoV-2 spillover onto humans has led to the devastating COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic that has caused significant morbidity and mortality across the globe....
News-Medical.net
Researchers compare the risk of myocarditis between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis or myopericarditis is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine when compared to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine; however, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare, according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study showed males younger than 40 years old who received the Moderna vaccine were shown to have the highest rates of myocarditis, which according to the authors, may have implications for choosing specific vaccines for certain populations.
News-Medical.net
Children exposed to air pollution in early years more likely to develop food allergies
The modern world is highly industrialized and urbanized. One accompaniment of this change in lifestyle is the rise of food allergies. A new research paper explores associations between food allergies and pre- or post-natal exposure to pollutants in the air, thus paving the way for future studies on the potential sensitization of the gut by exposure of the skin or airway to pollutants, in addition to the alimentary route.
News-Medical.net
Open bypass surgery results in better outcomes for specific patients with severe form of peripheral artery disease
Performing open bypass surgery to restore circulation for people with a severe form of peripheral artery disease (PAD) – a condition that limits blood flow to the legs and feet – resulted in better outcomes for specific patients compared to a less-invasive procedure, a National Institutes of Health-supported clinical research trial has found.
Want to relocate? What to know about moving to Canada and Mexico
If the midterm election results have you considering a move to Canada or Mexico, here's what you need to know.
News-Medical.net
Influenza hospitalizations at highest level in ten years, predicting a severe U.S. flu season
On November 4, 2022, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published their weekly Influenza Surveillance Report for Week 43 (October 23, 2022, to October 29, 2022). With a cumulative hospitalization rate of 2.9/100,000 cases, which amounted to a total of 4,326 patients hospitalized during Week 43, influenza infection and hospitalization rates continue to increase at an alarmingly fast and early rate this year.
News-Medical.net
New medication lowers triglyceride levels, yet does not decrease cardiovascular risk in people with Type 2 diabetes
A new medication, pemafibrate, lowered triglyceride levels among adults with Type 2 diabetes yet did not decrease their cardiovascular risk, according to late-breaking science research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
News-Medical.net
The effect of vaccination-induced immunity on viral loads of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant
In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers analyzed nationwide vaccination data and cycle threshold value data from four laboratories in Israel that conduct severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) tests to determine the effect of vaccination-induced immunity on the viral loads of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.
News-Medical.net
Higher dose of pneumococcal vaccine improves antibody response in patients receiving rituximab for ANCA-associated vasculitis
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that a higher dose of pneumococcal vaccine safely and effectively improved antibody response in patients receiving rituximab for ANCA-associated vasculitis (Abstract #L16). Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis is a group of disorders characterized...
News-Medical.net
Cancer drugs work better after vaccination with the Chinese Covid vaccine
Patients with nasopharyngeal cancer are often treated with drugs that activate their immune system against the tumor. Until now, it was feared that vaccination against Covid-19 could reduce the success of cancer treatment or cause severe side effects. A recent study by the Universities of Bonn and Shanxi in the People's Republic of China now gives the all-clear in this regard. According to the study, the cancer drugs actually worked better after vaccination with the Chinese vaccine SinoVac than in unvaccinated patients. The results are published as a "Letter to the editor" in the journal Annals of Oncology, but are already available online.
News-Medical.net
Beyond vaccines: emerging technologies capable of unlocking the promise of biologically targeted mRNA therapeutics
In a recent article published in Nature Biotechnology, researchers reviewed technology advancements that will unlock the promise of biologically targeted messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) therapeutics beyond vaccines. Background. The first part of the review focused on the design and purification of the mRNA cargos, including novel forms, such as circular...
News-Medical.net
Mortality rate and risk among hospitalized COVID-19 patients during different surges of the pandemic
In a recent study published in Scientific Reports, researchers assessed the mortality rates associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Delta (B.1.617.2) variant infections. Background. SARS-CoV-2 has evolved into new variants worldwide since the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic began. Variants are defined by the...
News-Medical.net
Lower hydroxychloroquine dosing results in increased SLE-related hospitalizations, study finds
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual scientific meeting, found that the recommended weight-based or non-weight-based dose of hydroxychloroquine led to more hospitalizations for flares among patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (Abstract #1654). Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the mainstay treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus...
Comments / 0