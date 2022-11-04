ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Suspect who died in deputy-involved shooting identified

By By Hannah Black Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oDBQX_0iyvoBqF00

CHEYENNE – The man killed during a Halloween night incident that injured a sheriff’s deputy has been identified.

James Albert Templeton Jr., 55, of Cheyenne was wanted on multiple felony warrants, according to a Friday morning news release from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO had been “actively seeking information regarding the location of Templeton for several months,” the agency said.

The warrants included a felony strangulation of a household member warrant from Laramie County; a felony kidnapping warrant from Jefferson County, Colorado; and a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, issued by the Denver Police Department. Templeton was also barred from possessing a firearm.

It’s still unclear how Templeton died during the incident.

The injured deputy has not been identified, but was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

LCSO leadership and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, which takes over in officer-involved shooting cases, have so far declined to answer several questions from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

An unidentified sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured during the Monday night incident in east Cheyenne. Deputies had attempted to serve a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road just before 8 p.m., according to an official post on LCSO’s Facebook page .

“Shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect,” per the post, timestamped 10:47 p.m. that night. It was the third officer-involved shooting in Laramie County this year.

The deputy who was shot was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center by ambulance, according to local law enforcement. The deputy was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Danny Glick told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that day. Glick declined to name the deputy, citing privacy concerns.

A Tuesday afternoon Facebook update from LCSO said the male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Glick declined to answer how the suspect was killed.

No one else was injured or killed in the incident, Glick told the WTE.

The sheriff at that time declined to say what the warrant was for. He also did not want to comment on why a warrant was being served on Halloween night.

“I know there will come a time when we will release the information that led to us being there,” Glick said.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.

On May 28, at least one member of the Cheyenne Police/Laramie County Joint SWAT Team shot and killed a suspect out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, who was reportedly wanted on charges that included second-degree murder. Officers had located the man in a local residence and killed the suspect, Davin Darayle Saunders, after he “pulled a firearm,” according to a Cheyenne Police Department news release from the time.

On April 2, an LCSO deputy shot and killed 31-year-old Rance Tillman of Cheyenne, reportedly following a “slow-speed pursuit,” a news release said at the time. Tillman was apparently a suspect in a prior assault. In such earlier incidents, the WTE’s official requests for documentation have either been rejected or have not been fulfilled.

Investigations of both incidents are in progress by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, that agency said Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy earns Outstanding Investigator Award

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating one of its own who was recently recognized as an outstanding investigator. The sheriff’s office announced on Monday, Nov. 7 that Detective Ryan Wyskochil, who serves as a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer, was honored by the Rocky Mountain Division of the Drug Enforcement Agency with an Outstanding Investigator Award for 2022.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/7/22–11/8/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/8/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearences:. Cara A. Wickline, 40 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Reason.com

2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct

Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
LOVELAND, CO
K2 Radio

One Person Burned in House Fire in Cheyenne

Officials are trying to determine what sparked an early Monday morning house fire in west Cheyenne that left one person burned. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1000 block of W. 20th Street at 5:19 a.m. "Arriving on the scene...
CHEYENNE, WY
9NEWS

Illegal marijuana operation discovered during homicide arrest in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Investigators found a large marijuana grow operation while arresting a Loveland man for the murder of his grandmother Friday. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response team assisted the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation with the execution of an arrest and search warrant in the 6900 block of Ridge Valley Court Friday morning.
LOVELAND, CO
wyo4news.com

Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance

WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
cheyennecity.org

Burn Victim Transported After Early Morning House Fire

CHEYENNE – Yesterday at 5:19 a.m., the Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) squadron was dispatched to the 1000 block of W. 20th St. Arriving on the scene at 5:23 a.m., firefighters located one burn victim in the front yard of a one-story residential home, as fire seared from the front door and cascaded onto the front porch.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Denver Gazette

Woman in Weld County train collision expected to be charged for road rage allegation

The woman who survived a violent train collision while being detained in the back seat of a police cruiser is expected be charged with felony menacing according to her civil attorney. Yarena Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley was involved in an alleged road rage incident which a witness said she started minutes before. Her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he was advised of the oncoming charge by the Weld County District Attorney’s office Thursday. ...
WELD COUNTY, CO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Laramie County Clerk posts initial numbers from early voting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Today (Monday, Nov. 7) concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election. More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. 87 percent of voters...
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

Carjacking suspects who fatally shot passerby after pursuit were on parole

Two people arrested for shooting a 21-year-old Denver woman to death while attempting to steal her car early Sunday morning are both parolees from the Colorado Department of Corrections. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, were both advised today in Boulder court of their new charges. Both have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. Cerda, evidently the driver of the car that fled authorities in Larimer County prior to the shooting, also has eluding and aggravated robbery charges on file.Larimer County deputies called off a pursuit of Cerda and Vargas-Martinez's car...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley woman charged with assault outside Evans convenience store

A Greeley woman has been charged with assault after police said hit a man with her a vehicle at a convenience store. It happened October 14 outside the 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of 37th Avenue in Evans. An arrest affidavit, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Brittney Mccoy was arguing with a man and threated to sic her pit bull on him. She then accelerated towards him, pinning the victim between her vehicle and his. She then fled the scene. The alleged assault was captured on the store’s surveillance video. Mccoy apparently told police the victim flashed a gun at her prompting her actions, but police said no weapon was seen on the surveillance video. For details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Warn of Ongoing Phone Scam

The Cheyenne Police Department issued a warning on Facebook Thursday about an ongoing phone scam aimed at utility customers in the area. Police say callers are posing as Black Hills Energy and City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities employees and requesting customers wire money or provide credit card information for payment, or risk having their utilities shut off.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy