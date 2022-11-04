ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

Apryl Jones And Taye Diggs Address Pregnancy Rumors: ‘Meet Our Baby’

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3coABp_0iyvoAxW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blmyK_0iyvoAxW00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs have a new baby together — a small dog named Roxie.

Jones’ jokingly revealed the new addition to her family after the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star said she received a slew of questions about whether she’s “expecting” or “pregnant.”

“Okay, so, I didn’t want to have to come on here and have this conversation. I feel like I should be able to be private about what it is I have going on in my life,” Jones said at the beginning of the video.

“I mean obviously, like, you guys have been asking me [if I’m] expecting, [or] ‘Are you pregnant?’ And it’s like why do I have to tell you guys like this,” she continued. “I didn’t want to have to tell you guys, that yes, yes I was.”

Despite the dramatic buildup, the next half of the clip revealed the couple’s little one to be a small black and white dog, not a baby bump.

“And meet her,” Jones said in the clip before Diggs popped up from behind her, holding their new pet.

“This is the reason why,” The Best Man actor cooed while holding the dog’s paw and waving it.

Meanwhile, Jones said, “Meet our baby,” with a lighthearted chuckle.

Highlighting the trollish vibe of the clip, Jones told her followers, “And y’all made me do this!” in the post’s caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones)

Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs’ Relationship

The couple was romantically linked around a year ago after attending a holiday party together where they reportedly “danced the night away.”

Jones shares two young children, a son and a daughter, with her ex and former LHHH co-star Omarion.

“More so than anything, I just don’t want another baby daddy,” she said in a 2021 interview about the prospect of having another child . “That’s the God honest truth. I just don’t want to have to deal with someone else and then my kids are getting older and I like that.”

“Co-parenting is not easy. I think all the adults have to remove the emotions from whatever the situation is and really just focus on the children,” she added. “I know that’s easier said than done, but all you can do is be kind and nice.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Apryl Jones And Taye Diggs Are The Internet’s Cutest Couple Right Now, Here’s Why”

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Rapper Young M.A. Is Dealing With Pregnancy Rumors for a Second Time

One thing social media is good for is spreading pregnancy rumors about celebrities. Over the years, JT of the City Girls, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and more have been subjected to the nonsense online. And while it seems that folks refuse to learn their lesson about speaking on another woman’s womb, another celebrity has been added to the growing list — rapper Young M.A.
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
Footwear News

Gayle King Goes Vibrant in Ruffled Yellow Dress With Knotted Mules & Talks Oprah’s Favorite Things for ‘Seth Meyers’

Gayle King stopped by the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” yesterday. The CBS reporter talked to Seth Meyers about her admiration for Taylor Swift’s songwriting and how excited she is for the singer’s upcoming tour. Among other things, the author fawned over her grandchildren, midterm election coverage and some of Oprah’s favorite things. For her interview, King chose a bright look. She wore a fitted dress consisting of an asymmetrical neckline with a singular sleeve detail that transitioned into a cascading ruffled accent. King sported thin gold frames that she coordinated alongside her gold necklace and many stacked bracelets. King opted for knotted...
Popculture

Jessica Simpson Shares New Photo in Wake of Fans' Concerns

Fans have been worried about Jessica Simpson lately. The "With You" singer shared an Instagram post that had fans deeply concerned about her appearance and behavior from the Pottery Barn ad. In the video, Simpson seemingly slurred her words and appeared much smaller than what appeared to be healthy to the eye. "Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," the Newlywed alum said in the Nov. 3 post. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson." In a new black and white post, Simpson shared a behind-the-scenes shot of her filming the pilot for her series based on her 2020 memoir. She still appears small, but the alarm isn't as high.
HollywoodLife

Freddie Prinze Jr. & Rachael Leigh Cook Reunite In Sweet Photo 23 Years After ‘She’s All That’

Rom-com fans rejoice! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, who played love interests in the 1999 movie She’s All That, were together once again at the premiere of Netflix’s Christmas With You on Nov. 8. Freddie stars in the upcoming holiday movie, and Rachael showed up on the red carpet for the premiere. The two posed for a sweet photo together, with Rachael wrapping her arms around Freddie for a big hug. The actor had a huge grin on his face as he spent time with his former co-star.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals His Daughter Vivian, 9, Is Helping Him Find ‘Peace of Mind’ Amid Divorce

Tom Brady revealed he’s been finding a lot of happiness with his daughter Vivian as he goes through his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, opened up about how his little girl, 9, has been helping him in a new episode of his Let’s Go SiriusXM podcast on Monday, November 7. Besides opening up about how she helps him find “peace of mind,” Tom also admitted that Vivian is his “number one cheerleader,” and he’s clearly happy to have his daughter’s support.
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy