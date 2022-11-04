ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

LECOM opens new School of Podiatry

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZeco_0iyvo6Vr00

New medical opportunities are coming to LECOM that will give students the chance to further their education.

LECOM announced on Friday the opening of its new School of Podiatry, where a three year surgical residency will take place following the completion of medical school.

Hundreds of LECOM class of 2025 students receive white coats during ceremony

The provost of LECOM said those that are accepted will sit in the same classes as the medical school.

The provost also said their goal is to make the best medical, pharmacy, dental, and now podiatry students in the future.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

“We’re excited. It brings 40 more students with 40 more families to Erie, Pennsylvania; many of them will stay. Erie needs podiatrists, and certainly LECOM Health that has a fair amount of elderly lives, they need podiatrists,” said Silvia Ferretti, D.O., provost, LECOM.

Ferretti says the classes will begin in July of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

ECGRA awards Glenwood community $50K for improvement projects

There’s an ongoing effort to clean up neighborhoods near the Glenwood YMCA on West 38th Street. One city neighborhood was awarded $50,000 to complete improvement projects on Shunpike Road. The Erie County Gaming and Revenue Authority (ECGRA) awarded the Glenwood region with the grant. Earlier this year, homeowners completed facade projects that included $60,000 of […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Penn West applications now accepted for state employees with tuition discount

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State employees interested in pursuing an online degree from Pennsylvania Western University can now start applying and with a discount. According to a release, a 20% tuition discount will apply to more than 150 undergraduate and graduate programs offered by PennWest Global Online. Interested commonwealth employees may apply beginning Nov. 7 for spring […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mandatory clear bag policy for Erie schools in effect Dec. 1

Soon there will be extra precautions at Erie Public School events as clear bags will be mandatory. The policy will start Dec. 1, 2022, and is an effort to provide a safer environment for students, staff and the public. All spectators at Veterans Memorial Stadium, district gyms and other school district events can not bring […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Take an Active Shooter Preparedness Training class on Nov. 9 and 10

Would you know what to do during an active shooter incident? How to survive? Well Erie County Department of Health and NWPA Medical Reserve Corps want to make sure you do. Two “Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleeding” training classes will be taking place to train the community in survival best practices when involved […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Roae takes lead ahead of Galt for 6th District seat

In the Pennsylvania House 6th District, the Republican incumbent Brad Roae is facing off against Democrat Nerissa Galt. Here’s where things stand right now: Roae is in the lead with 72%, while Galt has 28% of the vote in what appears to be another win for Roae, who will be heading to Harrisburg for a […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Coronavirus: Daily average of 51 cases in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 51 COVID-19 cases, out of 720 total cases, over the period of Oct. 24 to Nov. 6. The county reported no new deaths, meaning the total number of deaths from COVID remains at 160 for 2022. Among the total reported deaths […]
YourErie

Free admission at Erie Zoo Nov. 8 and 9

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — No otters, but free admission. That’s the situation at Erie Zoo for Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. During the zoo’s normal daily hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, all visitors will be admitted for free. The Erie Zoo has construction underway at the North American river otter […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mercyhurst teams up with Uber to get students to the polls this Election Day

Students from a local university are heading to the polls this election using discounted Uber rides. Mercyhurst University has created the initiative to get students to the polls. Student government leaders have teamed up with Uber, a ridesharing app. The partnership provides students with a $10 discount on their rides this election. The Mercyhurst student […]
YourErie

PennDOT to mark Oliver Road Roundabout completion with open house

​(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Erie County Technical School invite the public to an open house to mark the completion of its Oliver Road Roundabout Project, according to a release. The open house will be held: Date: Monday, November 21, 2022 Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.      Location: Erie […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Warren Co. Police to use new Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology

New technology is giving Warren County law enforcement a way to test for marijuana through breath samples. Cannabix Technologies, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is partnering with Warren County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney’s office to pilot the company’s marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect THC. According to a release, Cannabix plans to supply two handheld Breath Collection […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Bizzarro declares victory in 3rd District race

Moving on to the 3rd Pennsylvania Legislative District, in a race that has two very familiar names in local politics. Democrat incumbent Ryan Bizzarro is taking on former long-time Millcreek Supervisor, Republican Joe Kujawa. This race had some pretty rough campaign attack ads in recent months. Here’s a look the numbers right now. With 100% […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

How to ‘cure’ a mail-in or absentee ballot in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Board of Elections announced that there are opportunities to “cure” undated and incorrectly dated mail-in and absentee ballots before polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Recently, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in and absentee ballots that are incorrectly dated should be segregated and not counted. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident

Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Silent peace walk held for right to vote in free and fair elections

The Benedictines for Peace held a silent peace walk outside of the Erie County Courthouse in honor of our right to vote in free and fair elections. They also walked mindfully for a peaceful transition of power, something they said hasn’t happened over the past several years. The Benedictines added that those partaking in elections […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years

A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

How to ‘surrender’ your mail-in ballot for in-person voting

In-person voting is underway but for some who planned to vote using a mail-in ballot then changed their mind, a solution is available. Voters can simply surrender their unused mail-in ballots at their designated precinct. You will then be issued a provisional ballot allowing you to vote in person. “Yes, that’s right. If they just […]
YourErie

Erie voters show conflicting feelings on Election Day

The polls are still open in Erie and one voting precinct said they are continuing to see a high volume of people cast their ballots. Still, some people voting had conflicting feelings about participating in the general election. Poll workers at Erie High School said they continued to see an influx of voters coming to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy