-The midterm elections are upon us, and the reality is that 139 elected officials in the 117th Congress still deny the scientific consensus of human-caused climate change. To call attention to that, Fridays for Future U.S. has released​ “Aliens,” a four-part poster series imagined with creative agency Fred & Farid Los Angeles, illustrating that our fears of deadly alien invasion are the least of our concerns. The reality is that the aliens are already here as climate deniers and polluters, and they’re doing irreparable damage. ​Utilizing retro Sci-Fi motifs, “Aliens” depicts four different environments under attack by humans who look eerily similar to the aliens attacking a foreign planet, including deforestation machines and oil drillers.

1 DAY AGO