North Carolina State

Fox News

Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats

In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
NBC News

Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Slate

The Supreme Court Is Headed for a Self-Imposed Voting Caseload Disaster

On Dec. 7, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper, a radical case on the fate of the so-called “independent state legislature” theory which could end the ability of state courts to interpret their own state’s election laws as applied to federal elections, thereby closing their doors to a wide swath of voting rights suits. Although there are many persuasive arguments against the ISL theory—including that it is inconsistent with the text, history, and precedent of interpreting the U.S. Constitution—we have argued in a just-filed amicus brief that there’s a self-interested reason for the Supreme Court to reject the ISL argument as well: It will lead to a flood of new federal litigation that will undermine voter confidence in elections, harm the legitimacy of the courts, and pave the way for potential election subversion.
CNY News

Federal Court Allows NY New Gun Law to Stand.. For Now

A federal appeals court is going to allow New York to at least for now continue enforcing the controversial revised gun law that was put into place in September after the Supreme Court threw out the state’s more than 100-year-old conceal-carry regulations. The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit...
WISH-TV

US Supreme Court declines to hear Indiana Lake Michigan beach dispute

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The United States Supreme Court said Monday that will not hear an appeal from landowners along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Porter, Ind. The three property owners wanted the court to overturn a lower court’s ruling and 2020 state law that says Indiana owns the land under Lake Michigan and the shoreline for the public’s enjoyment.
thecentersquare.com

School employee takes suit against union to Ohio Supreme Court

(The Center Square) – A nonunion school guidance counselor wants the Ohio Supreme Court to decide if she can hire her own lawyer for a grievance with her school system, rather than be forced to use union representation. The court has not set a hearing date for Barbara Kolkowski,...
