Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Pennsylvania's top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state's mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn't change her agency's guidance about counting them. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county...
If the Supreme Court overturned same-sex marriage rights, how would SC lawmakers react?
Legislative leaders said the issue of same-sex marriage hasn’t been discussed in the State House because there’s no case so far headed to the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
California, blue states gang up on North Carolina, fear 'extreme' Supreme Court election law decision
Twenty-two Democrat AGs are accusing North Carolina of using a "fringe" and "extreme" legal theory in a Supreme Court case that deals with state court opposition to a redistricting map.
Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats
In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
Washington Examiner
Michigan's top election official scores Supreme Court victory in time for Election Day
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled 5-2 to allow local election clerks to continue using a poll challenger guidance manual during next week's election in a legal victory for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. A pair of legislative candidates and national Republican parties challenged the state's election rules that were...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Judge Pinkey Carr kicked off bench, suspended by Ohio Supreme Court
On Tuesday, the Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing Judge Pinkey S. Carr from her Cleveland Municipal Court bench where she has served for more than a decade.
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
Slate
The Supreme Court Is Headed for a Self-Imposed Voting Caseload Disaster
On Dec. 7, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper, a radical case on the fate of the so-called “independent state legislature” theory which could end the ability of state courts to interpret their own state’s election laws as applied to federal elections, thereby closing their doors to a wide swath of voting rights suits. Although there are many persuasive arguments against the ISL theory—including that it is inconsistent with the text, history, and precedent of interpreting the U.S. Constitution—we have argued in a just-filed amicus brief that there’s a self-interested reason for the Supreme Court to reject the ISL argument as well: It will lead to a flood of new federal litigation that will undermine voter confidence in elections, harm the legitimacy of the courts, and pave the way for potential election subversion.
The US government wants to argue against NC lawmakers at the Supreme Court
What do Bernie Sanders, a Federalist Society bigwig and the US Department of Justice have in common? They all think North Carolina’s “Independent State Legislature” theory goes too far.
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County...
US Supreme Court won’t consider Lake Michigan beach rights case
PORTER, Ind. (AP) — The public will keep the right to use Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline for recreation as the U.S. Supreme Court won’t consider arguments from nearby property owners who claimed they also owned the beach. The court’s decision was released Monday without any explanation in...
Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
Pennsylvania court orders counties not to count undated, incorrectly dated ballots
(WHTM) – The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has ordered county boards of elections to not count ballots that are undated or have incorrectly dated outer envelopes. The order also says county board of elections should segregate and preserve any ballots contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes in the November 8 election.
‘Palm Republic’ takes its case to the South Carolina Supreme Court
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A group who want to make the Isle of Palms independent from South Carolina are taking their case to the state’s highest court. According to documents sent to the South Carolina Supreme Court on Friday, those behind “The Palm Republic” filed a complaint against the South Carolina Department of […]
Federal Court Allows NY New Gun Law to Stand.. For Now
A federal appeals court is going to allow New York to at least for now continue enforcing the controversial revised gun law that was put into place in September after the Supreme Court threw out the state’s more than 100-year-old conceal-carry regulations. The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit...
WISH-TV
US Supreme Court declines to hear Indiana Lake Michigan beach dispute
WASHINGTON (WISH) — The United States Supreme Court said Monday that will not hear an appeal from landowners along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Porter, Ind. The three property owners wanted the court to overturn a lower court’s ruling and 2020 state law that says Indiana owns the land under Lake Michigan and the shoreline for the public’s enjoyment.
thecentersquare.com
School employee takes suit against union to Ohio Supreme Court
(The Center Square) – A nonunion school guidance counselor wants the Ohio Supreme Court to decide if she can hire her own lawyer for a grievance with her school system, rather than be forced to use union representation. The court has not set a hearing date for Barbara Kolkowski,...
Comments / 0