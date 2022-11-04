Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Related
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subway
A 21-year-old man has died after being shot 11 times while riding the subway in Philadelphia and the suspect is still on the run, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon on Philadelphia’s Broad Street Line in the city’s Francisville section near Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue.
SEPTA police shoot suspect after deadly shooting in South Philadelphia
A SEPTA police officer heard the shooting, chased the suspect and shot him twice in the legs, authorities said.
fox29.com
Teen accused of deadly shooting during botched robbery aboard Broad Street Line train, SEPTA says
PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a man during a botched robbery aboard a Broad Street Line train Monday afternoon, according to an internal SEPTA email obtained by FOX 29. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Fairmount SEPTA station on Broad Street...
Police release images of vehicle wanted in Kensington shooting that injured 9
Philadelphia police have released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting of nine people over the weekend in the city's Kensington section.
fox29.com
Police: 20 shots fired at teen, woman on their way home in Frankford, 3 suspect fled
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood left a woman and 16-year-old injured Tuesday morning. Police say the victims were returning home to the 1900 block of Haworth Street when three male suspects opened fire on them around 1 a.m. The 40-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the...
fox29.com
Multiple shots injure 2 men in Cobbs Creek, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Cobbs Creek on Monday night. At around 9:45 p.m., police say they responded to the 200 block of South 60th Street for reports of shots fired on the highway. Upon arrival, authorities say they located two victims...
fox29.com
Police: Car sought after suspects fired into crowd, leaving 9 people injured in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Police have released photos of a vehicle they say was used in a shooting that injured nine people, four of them critically, over the weekend in Kensington. Gunfire erupted near Kensington and East Allegheny avenues Saturday night when police say several suspects began shooting into a crowd of people standing on the sidewalk.
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.
fox29.com
Crash under investigation after car smashes into Philadelphia fire station
PHILADELPHIA - A fire station in Philadelphia became the scene of a car crash Tuesday night. The car smashed head on into Engine 52 on Harbison and Van Kirk Street in the Wissinonming section of the city. Footage from the scene showed extensive damage to the front of the car,...
9 shot outside bar in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nine people were shot outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues just before 11 p.m. All victims were transported to Temple University Hospital.Police have released the ages and conditions of all victims. They range from the ages of 23 to 40 years old. Five people were placed in stable and four in critical conditions, police say.Police believe there were multiple shooters involved. Authorities say a black car pulled up and fired into the crowd on the sidewalk. At least 40 shots were fired, according to police. "Thes individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at," John Stanford, First Dep. Comm., said, "exited the vehicle and began firing at the group."Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
fox29.com
Gunfire in Rhawnhurst hits and kills man while driving; passenger in critical condtion, police say
RHAWNHURST - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a man while he was driving Sunday night. Officials say the shooting happened in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood, on the 8300 block of Bustleton Avenue, around 8 Sunday night. A 25-year-old man was driving a car, when, according to...
NBC Philadelphia
At Least 16 Shot, 12-Year-Old Among 2 Dead During Violent Weekend in Philadelphia
At least 16 people were shot across the city of Philadelphia this weekend, police said. Of those victims, two are dead, including a 12-year-old boy, and eight remain in critical condition. The most recent shooting happened Sunday night, when a 61-year-old man was hit by bullets while inside of his...
Man charged after argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa
Authorities say 23-year-old Joshua Frazier was involved in a verbal argument with a 34-year-old victim inside the store.
WDEL 1150AM
2 teenagers shot in Wilmington Sunday night
Wilmington Police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers Sunday night. According to police, the gunfire was reported in the 600-block of East 10th Street at about 9:49 p.m. A 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.
fox29.com
Police: Woman, 22, critical after shooting in SW Philadelphia; person in custody
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A person is in custody after a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, officials said, on the 6700 block of Guyer Avenue, inside of a home. Responding officers took the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical...
fox29.com
Police: Arrest made after a man was shot 6 times and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 41-year-old man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia and a shooter is in custody. According to authorities, the shooting happened Saturday afternoon, just after 2 p.m., on the 2300 block of North 25th Street. Police found the 41-year-old man with gunshots to his...
9 wounded in shooting outside bar in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night in which there was no clear motive, police said. The Philadelphia Police Department said the victims were shot around 10:45 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues. Police said gunmen emerged from...
fox29.com
DA: New Jersey fugitive arrested for firing gun into Philadelphia Wawa
TORRESDALE - A man wanted in New Jersey has been arrested and charged for a shooting that erupted at a Wawa in Philadelphia last week, according to the District Attorney's office. Joshua Frazier, 23, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man after an argument broke out inside a Wawa on...
Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street
PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Comments / 6