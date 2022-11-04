ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple shots injure 2 men in Cobbs Creek, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Cobbs Creek on Monday night. At around 9:45 p.m., police say they responded to the 200 block of South 60th Street for reports of shots fired on the highway. Upon arrival, authorities say they located two victims...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

9 shot outside bar in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nine people were shot outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues just before 11 p.m. All victims were transported to Temple University Hospital.Police have released the ages and conditions of all victims. They range from the ages of 23 to 40 years old. Five people were placed in stable and four in critical conditions, police say.Police believe there were multiple shooters involved. Authorities say a black car pulled up and fired into the crowd on the sidewalk. At least 40 shots were fired, according to police. "Thes individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at," John Stanford, First Dep. Comm., said, "exited the vehicle and began firing at the group."Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

2 teenagers shot in Wilmington Sunday night

Wilmington Police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers Sunday night. According to police, the gunfire was reported in the 600-block of East 10th Street at about 9:49 p.m. A 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
PennLive.com

9 wounded in shooting outside bar in Philadelphia

