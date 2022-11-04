PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nine people were shot outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues just before 11 p.m. All victims were transported to Temple University Hospital.Police have released the ages and conditions of all victims. They range from the ages of 23 to 40 years old. Five people were placed in stable and four in critical conditions, police say.Police believe there were multiple shooters involved. Authorities say a black car pulled up and fired into the crowd on the sidewalk. At least 40 shots were fired, according to police. "Thes individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at," John Stanford, First Dep. Comm., said, "exited the vehicle and began firing at the group."Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO