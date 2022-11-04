ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclain County, OK

Comments / 3

Related
KOCO

Crash involving semi affects SB I-35 traffic near Turner Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving a semi affected traffic on southbound Interstate 35 near the Turner Turnpike Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said southbound I-35 to Interstate 44 to the Turner Turnpike had been shut down. KOCO 5 crews at the scene said the interstate has since reopened.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Authorities Recover 3 Missing Bodies In Guthrie

UPDATE (8 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022): The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team said it has recovered three bodies after an airboat flipped Tuesday. The victims' identities are not yet known. Below is the original story. --------------------------------------- The Guthrie Fire Department has a crew working to find three missing boaters near...
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

OHP dive team recovers three bodies from lake in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for three missing people in Country Club Lake. On Tuesday, crews responded to an overturned boat on Country Club Lake in Guthrie. Officials said they know the boat was occupied by three people and is now overturned. On Tuesday night,...
GUTHRIE, OK
news9.com

4 Teens In Custody After High-Speed Pursuit, Crash

A dangerous police pursuit on Saturday with a stolen truck in northwest Oklahoma City ended in a crash and four juveniles on the run. The suspects were eventually caught and taken into custody. News 9 captured the aftermath of the crash on the Northwest Expressway near Portland Avenue. Police said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police Respond To SW OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday near Westwood Boulevard and Exchange Avenue. According to police, a man was shot outside an apartment, and was transported by emergency services to a hospital. An officer on scene said he expects the man to survive, and that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigate deadly weekend shooting at Lawton bar

LAWTON, Okla. — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend at a bar in southwestern Oklahoma. Lawton police said they responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to reports of shots being fired at the Aces & Eights Lounge on Northwest Cache Road. Officers found a 34-year-old shooting victim, who was taken to a hospital and later died.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday afternoon. It happened one mile west of Chickasha just before 2 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 17-year-old driver was speeding eastbound on West Country Club Rd....
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Three people arrested after deputies find illegal dump site in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Three people were arrested in connection with an illegal dumping site in Norman. A Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy found private property that was turned into a dumping ground for some county residents. The deputy said he hauled off more than nine tons of trash over the...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma police search for thieves who cashed in on lottery tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY — As much of the country focuses on trying to with the Powerball jackpot, Oklahoma police want to find the thieves who cashed in on the lottery. Oklahoma City police investigators have connected the same two suspects with four different cases of stealing lottery tickets, with one case at a gas station on Southwest 29th Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy