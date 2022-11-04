Read full article on original website
KOCO
Crash involving semi affects SB I-35 traffic near Turner Turnpike
OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving a semi affected traffic on southbound Interstate 35 near the Turner Turnpike Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said southbound I-35 to Interstate 44 to the Turner Turnpike had been shut down. KOCO 5 crews at the scene said the interstate has since reopened.
Authorities Recover 3 Missing Bodies In Guthrie
UPDATE (8 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022): The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team said it has recovered three bodies after an airboat flipped Tuesday. The victims' identities are not yet known. Below is the original story. --------------------------------------- The Guthrie Fire Department has a crew working to find three missing boaters near...
Westbound I-40 Reopens After Semitruck Crash, Fire
Westbound I-40 is back open this morning in Oklahoma City after a semitruck crash that happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near North Council Road. The crash and resulting fire had previously narrowed the interstate to one lane. Currently, there is no word on the condition of the driver.
Guthrie Fire: 3 bodies found in lake near Guthrie
Authorities are searching for three people in a lake near Guthrie on Tuesday afternoon.
Police Release Photos Of Car Suspected In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Hit-And-Run
Oklahoma City police released pictures on Tuesday of a car involved in an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened last week. Police said the crash last Wednesday was one of three hit-and-runs on OKC city streets. Two women have died, and a third victim was not expected to survive. Witnesses stopped...
KOCO
OHP dive team recovers three bodies from lake in Guthrie
GUTHRIE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for three missing people in Country Club Lake. On Tuesday, crews responded to an overturned boat on Country Club Lake in Guthrie. Officials said they know the boat was occupied by three people and is now overturned. On Tuesday night,...
news9.com
4 Teens In Custody After High-Speed Pursuit, Crash
A dangerous police pursuit on Saturday with a stolen truck in northwest Oklahoma City ended in a crash and four juveniles on the run. The suspects were eventually caught and taken into custody. News 9 captured the aftermath of the crash on the Northwest Expressway near Portland Avenue. Police said...
Police Respond To SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday near Westwood Boulevard and Exchange Avenue. According to police, a man was shot outside an apartment, and was transported by emergency services to a hospital. An officer on scene said he expects the man to survive, and that...
KOCO
One man dead, another shot after incident in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — One man is dead and another is shot after an incident in Seminole County Sunday night. This happened between the city of Wewoka and Sasakwa. State investigators are stepping in on the case. KOCO 5 spoke with one neighbor who said they are used to...
KOCO
Police investigate deadly weekend shooting at Lawton bar
LAWTON, Okla. — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend at a bar in southwestern Oklahoma. Lawton police said they responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to reports of shots being fired at the Aces & Eights Lounge on Northwest Cache Road. Officers found a 34-year-old shooting victim, who was taken to a hospital and later died.
kswo.com
Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday afternoon. It happened one mile west of Chickasha just before 2 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 17-year-old driver was speeding eastbound on West Country Club Rd....
Police: Arkansas murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City say they have arrested a man who was wanted for murder in another state.
Injury Collision Backs Up Traffic On I-35 In McClain County
An injury crash has caused heavy delays on Interstate 35 in McClain County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before noon Friday on the southbound side of I-35 near mile marker 102. The collision caused the southbound side to shut down. Traffic on I-35 northbound has...
Medical examiner: Yukon man died of natural causes after arrest
We're learning more about a man who passed away after being arrested for shooting at his family's home near Yukon.
OSBI Assists Seminole County Deputies In Deadly Shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting Seminole County deputies in a homicide investigation. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call regarding a shooting between the towns of Sasakwa and Wewoka in a rural portion of the county. When deputies arrived at the...
Tense moments in Canadian County courtroom during murder trial
Defense attorneys and prosecutors both declined to comment on camera during the trial.
Semitruck Rollover, Fire Causes Lane Closures On Southbound I-35 In OKC
A semitruck rollover on southbound I-35 near Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City has closed off multiple lanes. According to the Oklahoma Highway patrol, a truck carrying sawdust rolled over and started a fire. Hazmat was dispatched to the scene, but there is not much concern aside from fuel spill.
KOCO
4 people arrested after overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people have been arrested after an overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City, police said. Overnight, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard where four people were in a vehicle. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed near Northwest Expressway and...
KOCO
Three people arrested after deputies find illegal dump site in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Three people were arrested in connection with an illegal dumping site in Norman. A Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy found private property that was turned into a dumping ground for some county residents. The deputy said he hauled off more than nine tons of trash over the...
KOCO
Oklahoma police search for thieves who cashed in on lottery tickets
OKLAHOMA CITY — As much of the country focuses on trying to with the Powerball jackpot, Oklahoma police want to find the thieves who cashed in on the lottery. Oklahoma City police investigators have connected the same two suspects with four different cases of stealing lottery tickets, with one case at a gas station on Southwest 29th Street.
