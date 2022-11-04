Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
wlen.com
Hospice of Lenawee, Kapnick Orchards, to Celebrate Vets with Apple Butter Treat
Adrian, MI – Hospice of Lenawee will host a celebration drive-thru event for our Lenawee County Veterans on Veterans Day, by handing out free apple butter from a local orchard. Each Veteran will receive a half pint of Kapnick Orchards apple butter, while supplies last, as a thank you...
wlen.com
Blissfield Model Railroad Club Open House this Weekend
Blissfield, MI – The Blissfield Model Railroad Club will have two open house weekends in November. The first will be this Saturday and Sunday, during Blissfield Yuletide, from 10am to 3pm both days. Admission is free and no reservations are needed, but the club will accept donations for layout...
Food truck owner brings community together with free meals on Thanksgiving Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Keith Henry, the owner of O'Henrys Kitchen OnWheels in Toledo, said when he was younger, unemployment became an ongoing burden for him. He started working at a factory, but for 11 years, he was missing out on his passion. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed him to become...
250 booths of homemade items available at upcoming Saline Craft Show
SALINE, MI -- Get ready to shop more than 250 booths at the upcoming Saline Craft Show. The one-day show is 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Saline Middle School, 7190 N. Maple Road. Tickets are $5, with children age 10 and younger getting in free. The...
WWMTCw
Invasive box tree moth found at two homes in Lenawee County
CLINTON, Mich. — Watch out for these bugs!. Box tree moth, an invasive species, were found at two homes in Clinton, Mich., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Monday. Although they're not a threat, the moth's extensive feeding can lead to defoliation...
‘We are losing our Black history.’ New Ann Arbor housing project looks to past
ANN ARBOR, MI — For longtime Black residents in Ann Arbor, a six-story affordable housing development proposed in the city’s historically Black business district is more than a building. It’s a chance to honor the Kerrytown area’s Black history — signs of which they say have all but...
wlen.com
AAA Sunday: Lenawee & Hillsdale Have Cheapest Gasoline of Nearby Counties
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline…along with Hillsdale County… is the lowest among surrounding Michigan counties. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $4.11 per gallon as of Sunday night. State of Michigan drivers paid an average of $4.22 …with the national average at $3.80 per gallon.
wlen.com
Annual “Thank-A-Vet” to be Held this Friday in Adrian
Adrian, MI – WLEN Radio’s nationally-recognized community event, Thank-A-Vet will take place on Friday… Veteran’s Day. Last year, the fundraiser raised over $34,600 for the ‘Veterans Dire Need Fund,’ distributed through Housing Help of Lenawee. WLEN staff, Q-95 Country, local veterans’ organizations and area...
HometownLife.com
Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia
It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
wlen.com
MDOT: M-34 to Experience Lane Closures Near Hudson Starting Tomorrow
Hudson, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation will have daily intermittent single-lane closures in both directions of M-34 from Beecher Road to Carleton Road in Hudson for shoulder repairs. The closures will start 7am Tuesday, November 8th…and be completed by 5pm Friday, November 11th. MDOT says that...
Water levels set to be lowered at 2 Washtenaw County lakes for the winter
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With winter fast approaching, the water levels at two Washtenaw County lakes are set to be lowered, an annual practice meant to reduce ice damage and erosion when freezing temperatures arrive. The lake levels at Portage and Base Line lakes on the Washtenaw/Livingston county line will...
Annual coat drive aims to keep kids warm, feeling safe
TOLEDO, Ohio — Over five thousand coats were given out at Jones Academy in central Toledo on Saturday to help make sure all kids in the community are able to stay warm through the cold winter months. People who took part in the event say the love and compassion...
visitdetroit.com
Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection
The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
BG substation damaged during windy weather, large parts of city left without power
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Windy weather caused problems across large parts of the area on Saturday afternoon, especially in Wood County. A large portion of Bowling Green was without power for much of the day after an electric substation sustained damage, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
michiganchronicle.com
Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge
Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road
A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox2detroit.com
Community gathers to show support for Allen Park teen battling rare form of bone cancer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Family, friends, and community members gathered Sunday to support an Allen Park teen battling cancer. Ellie Lauth has a rare form of bone cancer. She has done two rounds of chemotherapy and has another one coming. "It’s hard to know that that’s what you...
sent-trib.com
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Project begins
The role of grandma and grandpa is different for every grandparent. While some grandparents may see their grandchildren on a limited basis, others see them more frequently, and many are now raising their grandchildren. Raising grandchildren later in life often brings challenges. As the holiday season approaches, children look forward...
Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County are electing candidates in nine Michigan House and Senate seats and deciding 25 local ballot proposals in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Ann Arbor, a new climate-action tax proposal will share the ballot with mayoral and city council...
Comments / 1