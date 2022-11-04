ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

wlen.com

Blissfield Model Railroad Club Open House this Weekend

Blissfield, MI – The Blissfield Model Railroad Club will have two open house weekends in November. The first will be this Saturday and Sunday, during Blissfield Yuletide, from 10am to 3pm both days. Admission is free and no reservations are needed, but the club will accept donations for layout...
WWMTCw

Invasive box tree moth found at two homes in Lenawee County

CLINTON, Mich. — Watch out for these bugs!. Box tree moth, an invasive species, were found at two homes in Clinton, Mich., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Monday. Although they're not a threat, the moth's extensive feeding can lead to defoliation...
CLINTON, MI
wlen.com

AAA Sunday: Lenawee & Hillsdale Have Cheapest Gasoline of Nearby Counties

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline…along with Hillsdale County… is the lowest among surrounding Michigan counties. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $4.11 per gallon as of Sunday night. State of Michigan drivers paid an average of $4.22 …with the national average at $3.80 per gallon.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Annual “Thank-A-Vet” to be Held this Friday in Adrian

Adrian, MI – WLEN Radio’s nationally-recognized community event, Thank-A-Vet will take place on Friday… Veteran’s Day. Last year, the fundraiser raised over $34,600 for the ‘Veterans Dire Need Fund,’ distributed through Housing Help of Lenawee. WLEN staff, Q-95 Country, local veterans’ organizations and area...
ADRIAN, MI
HometownLife.com

Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia

It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
LIVONIA, MI
wlen.com

MDOT: M-34 to Experience Lane Closures Near Hudson Starting Tomorrow

Hudson, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation will have daily intermittent single-lane closures in both directions of M-34 from Beecher Road to Carleton Road in Hudson for shoulder repairs. The closures will start 7am Tuesday, November 8th…and be completed by 5pm Friday, November 11th. MDOT says that...
HUDSON, MI
WTOL 11

Annual coat drive aims to keep kids warm, feeling safe

TOLEDO, Ohio — Over five thousand coats were given out at Jones Academy in central Toledo on Saturday to help make sure all kids in the community are able to stay warm through the cold winter months. People who took part in the event say the love and compassion...
TOLEDO, OH
visitdetroit.com

Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection

The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
DETROIT, MI
MLive

5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge

Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
DETROIT, MI
sent-trib.com

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Project begins

The role of grandma and grandpa is different for every grandparent. While some grandparents may see their grandchildren on a limited basis, others see them more frequently, and many are now raising their grandchildren. Raising grandchildren later in life often brings challenges. As the holiday season approaches, children look forward...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

