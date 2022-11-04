The second of two escaped inmates from Pike Co has been caught after more than four months on the lam. Police said they arrested 30-year-old Logan Hall Wednesday night just before 10 PM in the Mousie community of Knott Co. Hall managed to escape a jail work crew with Larry Foster in June. Foster was caught in July after more than a month of freedom. Hall now faces an escape charge. He was taken to the Pike Co Detention Center.

