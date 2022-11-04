Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Geoscientists discover 500,000 years of climate history in central Mexico
The effects of climate change on tropical regions are still poorly understood. However, tropical regions are among the most populated areas in the world. Researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Applied Geophysics (LIAG) have now created both an age-depth model and a moisture distribution for the last 500,000 years from one of the oldest lakes in central Mexico, Lake Chalco.
Phys.org
Colonists nibble at Gran Chaco, South America's other big forest
Dwarfed by its more prestigious sibling, the Amazon, South America's second largest forest is a little-known victim of 25 years of gradual invasion by agriculture. The Gran Chaco indigenous forest that spans one million square kilometers (386,000 square miles) across Argentina, Paraguay and Bolivia is at the mercy of ravenous soybean and sunflower crops, as well as pasture land.
Phys.org
New study of Ötzi the Iceman suggests his preservation story was not a series of miracles
A small team of researchers affiliated with institutions in Norway, Sweden and Austria, has found evidence that suggests a flaw in the original story of how Ötzi (the Iceman) remained preserved for so long. In their paper published in the journal The Holocene, the group details what they describe as a more plausible explanation.
Phys.org
Should maize farmers in sub-Saharan Africa store or sell their grain?
Many maize farmers in sub-Saharan Africa sell their crop at harvest, often because they need funds to pay expenses. Development agencies often support or sponsor harvest-time loans that encourage farmers to store some of their grain for later sale, on an assumption that its market value will increase in months to come. But that's not a sure bet, as a new University of Illinois study reveals. The work is published in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics.
Phys.org
COP27: Three reasons rich countries can no longer ignore calls to pay developing world for climate havoc
Payments from high-emitting countries to mitigate the harm that climate change has caused in the most vulnerable parts of the world is finally on the agenda for discussion at a global climate change summit, more than 30 years after the idea was first articulated by delegates from small island developing states.
Phys.org
Zimbabwe launches first nano-satellite
Zimbabwe on Monday announced the launch of its first nano-satellite into space in a bid to help collect data to monitor disasters, boost agriculture and enhance mineral mapping. A rocket carrying the tiny satellite, dubbed ZIMSAT-1, successfully launched from Virginia in the United States alongside Uganda's first satellite as part...
Phys.org
COP27: Which countries will push to end fossil fuel production? And which won't?
Fossil fuels have provided a crucial source of energy over the past 200 years. But they also account for 75 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, enable massive environmental destruction and support many brutal regimes. The United Nations climate change conference, known as the Conference of the Parties (COP27), begins...
Phys.org
Climate change: Carbon offsetting isn't working, here's how to fix it
The environmental impact of carbon dioxide emissions will be the same irrespective of where the emissions take place. Carbon emitted in one part of the world can be canceled out if the same amount is removed elsewhere. Carbon offsetting is one way of achieving this. Companies can meet their emissions...
Phys.org
Study unveils properties of the rapidly rotating magnetic star HD 345439
Using the Nanshan One-meter Wide-field Telescope (NOWT), Chinese astronomers have performed multi-color photometric observations of a rapidly rotating magnetic star known as HD 345439. Results of this observational campaign, published Nov. 1 on the arXiv pre-print server, shed more light on the properties of this star. Magnetic stars of spectral...
Phys.org
Survey finds US researchers most concerned about fighting misinformation and tackling increased online abuse
Elsevier released the results of a global survey, conducted jointly with Economist Impact, showing that U.S. researchers surveyed believe the public's understanding of the scientific research process actually deteriorated during the pandemic despite increased public scrutiny on research findings. Surveyed researchers also expressed significant concerns about online abuse that they are experiencing as well as a surge in the release of misinformation.
Phys.org
Planet Earth: 8 billion humans and dwindling resources
Are eight billion humans too many for planet Earth? As we reach this milestone on November 15, most experts say the bigger problem is the overconsumption of resources by the wealthiest residents. "Eight billion people, it is a momentous milestone for humanity," said United Nations Population Fund chief Natalia Kanem,...
Want to relocate? What to know about moving to Canada and Mexico
If the midterm election results have you considering a move to Canada or Mexico, here's what you need to know.
Phys.org
Tiger sharks that interact with tourists are larger and have higher hormone levels, study shows
Tiger Beach in the Bahamas is famous for its paradisiacal beauty and for being frequented by an animal that might scare most people away but is actually an outstanding diving tourism attraction: the Tiger shark (Galeocerdo cuvier). The sea is crystal clear and only 5 m deep on average, so the sharks, which can surpass 3 m in length, can easily be seen. They are drawn to the site by local tour operators, who throw fish and other food into the water.
Phys.org
World's largest companies are neglecting their human rights responsibilities, study finds
The majority of the 500 largest businesses in the world are neglecting their human rights responsibilities, new international research has found. An analysis of Fortune Global 500 companies operating across 33 countries and 21 industry sectors has shown very low levels of public disclosures, indicating a lack of corporate awareness, commitment and sensitivity towards human rights.
Phys.org
Moving beyond the media's 'deficit lens' is essential for racialized people to claim belonging
Australia's mainstream media has long viewed refugees, migrants and Indigenous communities through a "deficit lens." That's where these populations—in all their glorious complexity—are framed simply as a "problem" that needs to be "fixed." Never achieving enough. Never grateful enough. Just never quite deserving enough to be seen as legitimate Australians.
Phys.org
Being light-skinned can lead to 'reverse colorism' in many parts of the world
Racism is often debated, discussed and analyzed in politics, the classroom and the workplace. But as a scholar of the politics of skin color, I see colorism as a form of prejudice that's poorly understood and gets very little attention. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines colorism as "prejudice or discrimination especially...
Comments / 0