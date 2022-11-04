ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How far behind are precipitation totals across South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to moisture right now, every bit helps. We’re looking at how far behind we are for water. Late-season thunderstorms moved through southeast KELOLAND Thursday evening, leaving around a quarter to a third of an inch of rain for some. As we go into next week, we’ll have more chances at precipitation.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Tension between Noem, Legislature stalls housing program

The sometimes strained relationship between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the GOP-led Legislature has led in part to delayed implementation of a $200 million program aimed at building critical workforce housing in South Dakota. In a series of emails sent to South Dakota News Watch, the Republican governor and a...
KEVN

One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pierre, SD

Founded in 1880, Pierre is the capital city of South Dakota, and it is also the county seat of Hughes County. According to the 2020 census, Pierre has a population of 14,091. The United State Census Bureau reports that Pierre has 13.06 square miles of land and only 0.01 square miles of water.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Most common fast food chains in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
q957.com

What is THC and how does it affect people?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Experts agree that there are medical benefits to using marijuana. There are also monetary benefits to legalizing the drug . But are there any other considerations? With tomorrow’s vote on IM 27 deciding the fate of recreational marijuana in South Dakota, here’s some information about what the drug is, it’s uses and effects.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
RAPID CITY, SD
q957.com

Dakotans for Health circulate an abortion Citizen Ballot Initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — “Dakotans for Health” kicked off the start of their petition drive to put abortion into South Dakota’s constitution. As of Saturday, the group has 180 days to collect the minimum of 60,000 signatures, which is based on ten percent of the total vote for Governor in this year’s election.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday

I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
tsln.com

Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference

Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
ALEXANDRIA, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Smallest Town Only Has a Population of 3

The smallest community in South Dakota has only three residents and is located around 4 hours from the Sioux Falls Metro. Travel anywhere around the Mount Rushmore State and you'll find plenty of small towns on every corner of the map. But the tiniest settlement in the entire state is East River and it's not too far off from the North Dakota border.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

