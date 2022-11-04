ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

AAA Sunday: Lenawee & Hillsdale Have Cheapest Gasoline of Nearby Counties

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline…along with Hillsdale County… is the lowest among surrounding Michigan counties. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $4.11 per gallon as of Sunday night. State of Michigan drivers paid an average of $4.22 …with the national average at $3.80 per gallon.
Michigan GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon Visits Adrian

Adrian, MI – Michigan GOP Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon was in downtown Adrian Monday morning, the day before the 2022 Midterm Election. WLEN News asked Dixon why she was in Adrian so close to the election…. Dixon is running against incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Tune into our local...
Zorn Wins MI 34th District State Rep. Race vs Dahlgren

Adrian, MI – After being Lenawee County’s State Senator in Lansing, Dale Zorn will represent most of Lenawee in the State House. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election showed that with all precincts reporting for the newly-drawn district that the Republican finished with 24,145 votes, compared to 14,642 for Democrat John Dahlgren.
Blissfield Model Railroad Club Open House this Weekend

Blissfield, MI – The Blissfield Model Railroad Club will have two open house weekends in November. The first will be this Saturday and Sunday, during Blissfield Yuletide, from 10am to 3pm both days. Admission is free and no reservations are needed, but the club will accept donations for layout...
Annual “Thank-A-Vet” to be Held this Friday in Adrian

Adrian, MI – WLEN Radio’s nationally-recognized community event, Thank-A-Vet will take place on Friday… Veteran’s Day. Last year, the fundraiser raised over $34,600 for the ‘Veterans Dire Need Fund,’ distributed through Housing Help of Lenawee. WLEN staff, Q-95 Country, local veterans’ organizations and area...
Busy Midterm Ballot for Blissfield Area Voters

Blissfield, MI – Voters in and around the Village of Blissfield had a packed ballot on Tuesday. They selected James Eitzen to be the Village President, defeating Matthew Knoblauch 729-546. Michael Gunter, Eric Rogers, and Timothy Watters will be trustees for the Village. The Blissfield Library Board will have...
2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results

Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
MDOT: M-34 to Experience Lane Closures Near Hudson Starting Tomorrow

Hudson, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation will have daily intermittent single-lane closures in both directions of M-34 from Beecher Road to Carleton Road in Hudson for shoulder repairs. The closures will start 7am Tuesday, November 8th…and be completed by 5pm Friday, November 11th. MDOT says that...
Van Doren and Martis to join Lenawee County Commission; Stimpson, Bolton and Collins Hold Seats

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners will look a little bit different after the unofficial results of Tuesday’s midterm election. Incumbents David Stimpson-R, Karol “KZ” Bolton-D, and Terry Collins-R held on to their seats after defeating challengers Tuesday. The other districts were unopposed. James Van Doren-R and Kevon Martis-R will be joining the Commission once election results are certified and the new board takes over.
USDA: Box Tree Moths Detected at Two Residences in Clinton

Clinton, MI – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the detection of box tree moths at two residences in Clinton. Although not a threat to Michigan’s natural resources, extensive feeding from box tree moths can lead to significant defoliation and death of ornamental boxwood.
