Jake Tapper's time in primetime turned out to be short-lived. CNN has confirmed that Tapper will return to his old time slot at 4 p.m. after he was temporarily moved to a primetime spot at 9 p.m. through the midterms. "At the completion of that schedule, he'll be returning to his award-winning program The Lead," the network said in a statement to Mediaite. "We will announce post-election plans for that time slot in the coming days." CNN announced in September that Tapper would anchor the 9 p.m. hour through the midterm elections, and the move wasn't described as permanent. Still, Puck reports that CNN CEO Chris Licht's "goal all...

4 DAYS AGO