Washington State

HipHopWired

Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig

On Friday (Nov. 4), MSNBC seemingly out of the blue announced that it would not be renewing its contract with Tiffany Cross. Despite the accomplished Black woman’s strong rating for her weekend show, The Cross Connection, the news outlet choosing to cut ties with her just before midterm elections has Black Twitter calling out the […] The post Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
AdWeek

Report: MSNBC Parts Ways With Tiffany Cross

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. MSNBC has reportedly declined to renew the two-year contract of weekend progressive opinion host Tiffany Cross, and will part ways with her immediately.
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Lara Trump?

Lara Trump, 40, is best known for being the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of former President Donald J. Trump.  However, she has made a strong presence on her own in front of the...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Launching Another New Show

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. CNN on Thursday announced a new show coming to the network in November, according to a press release from the cable news outlet.
KEYT

Jill Biden defends Hunter Biden in NBC interview

First lady Dr. Jill Biden defended Hunter Biden in a recent NBC interview, following the rare public comments on their son made by President Joe Biden last week to CNN’s Jake Tapper. Hunter Biden purchased a gun during a time in which he has now acknowledged he was struggling...
The Week

CNN's Jake Tapper to return to his old time slot after weak primetime viewership

Jake Tapper's time in primetime turned out to be short-lived.  CNN has confirmed that Tapper will return to his old time slot at 4 p.m. after he was temporarily moved to a primetime spot at 9 p.m. through the midterms. "At the completion of that schedule, he'll be returning to his award-winning program The Lead," the network said in a statement to Mediaite. "We will announce post-election plans for that time slot in the coming days." CNN announced in September that Tapper would anchor the 9 p.m. hour through the midterm elections, and the move wasn't described as permanent. Still, Puck reports that CNN CEO Chris Licht's "goal all...
nexttv.com

ABC, Fox News Top News Preference Poll

ABC was the network most people favored for their news, according to a poll of 1,126 Americans conducted by research site CableTV.com, barely edging out Fox News for second place, though essentially a dead heat given the average margin of error of about 3% for that sample. Poll participants were...
CBS News

Trump weighs plans for 2024 White House bid

Former President Donald Trump is hinting at another run for office in 2024, and may be planning an announcement soon. CBS News political director Fin Gomez has more on how Trump’s latest remarks in Iowa could impact the 2022 midterm elections.
