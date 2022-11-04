Read full article on original website
Related
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Kentucky rejects anti-abortion measure – live
Latest updates and results as Democrats perform better than expected and Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Senate race
Business Insider
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, leader of the House Democrats' campaign arm, conceded to a New York Republican in a shocking upset
Republicans were giddy about their chances of knocking off Maloney in the lead-up to the election. The results show they were right.
Republicans have someone to blame for their disappointing result: Donald Trump | Lloyd Green
Trump hangs over the ballot box like a malignant ghost. He scares more than he draws and, for Biden and the Democrats, he’s a gift that keeps giving
American voters just sent a crystal-clear message: they believe in abortion rights
The 2022 midterm elections were not the “red wave” of Republican dreams. They didn’t end up being a rebuke to the Biden presidency, a message about inflation or a protest against perceived crime rates. The only issue voters sent a clear message on? Abortion. Voters who came...
Georgia election – live: Warnock v Walker heading to Senate runoff, state official says
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are in a dead heat for Georgia’s contested US Senate seat, potentially auguring a runoff election.Having won a shock victory in 2020, Mr Warnock is looking to prevent his Senate seat from being ripped away by Republican Mr Walker.A candidate must net more than 50 per cent of the vote to avoid a January runoff. Mr Warnock won his seat in a second round in 2021, held the day before the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.Hoping to disrupt Mr Warnock’s goal of a six-year term is Mr Walker, a former University of...
Dems defying expectations, but control of Congress unclear
Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election
Fox47News
How political films affect audience perception
Newsy looked at 40 movies about U.S. elections, from films about real political figures to fictional presidential, mayoral and even student government races. These 40 movies — like romantic comedies "The American President" and "Long Shot," political satires like "Dave," "Bob Roberts" and "Wag The Dog," and biographical thrillers like "All The President's Men" — made more than $980 million in U.S. theaters.
Trump’s influence damaged as half of ex-president’s chosen congressional candidates go down
A number of Donald Trump’s allies were among the early winners Tuesday evening as Republicans saw impressive showings in Florida, but it was clear as the evening progressed that the GOP was not going to see the red “tsunami” it was hoping would materialise.About half of Mr Trump’s chosen candidates for Congress suffered losses, denting the former president’s influence as he is widdely expected to formally launch another presidential bid. A final analysis of the night put the number at roughly 80 of Mr Trump’s 174 congressional endorsements making it to Capitol Hill, a number that includes incumbents.He saw...
Fox47News
Medicaid, abortion stand out as state ballot tests on health issues
Some of the most high-profile and consequential key heath care election fights are showing up on state-level ballots during this high-stakes U.S. midterm election season. Voters in states including Montana, California, Kentucky, Vermont and Michigan will decide on question related to vital reproductive rights after the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
Comments / 0