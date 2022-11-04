Read full article on original website
Related
Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig
On Friday (Nov. 4), MSNBC seemingly out of the blue announced that it would not be renewing its contract with Tiffany Cross. Despite the accomplished Black woman’s strong rating for her weekend show, The Cross Connection, the news outlet choosing to cut ties with her just before midterm elections has Black Twitter calling out the […] The post Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Daily Beast
MSNBC Suddenly Ditches Weekend Host Tiffany Cross
MSNBC weekend host Tiffany Cross has been suddenly let go by the network, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Daily Beast. According to the source, the production staff of Cross’s show The Cross Connection was informed of the decision on Friday. The network decided not to renew the headline-grabbing host after two years and decided to cut ties with her immediately. Variety and Mediaite first reported the abrupt exit.
MSNBC parts ways with Tiffany Cross
MSNBC has parted ways with host Tiffany Cross, according to multiple reports. The network decided not to renew Cross’s contract, Variety reported, parting ways with the weekend host who was known for her fierce criticisms of conservatives and pushback on statements made by other media personalities. Cross’s relationship with...
Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News pummel CNN and MSNBC competition
Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News’s Outnumbered co-hosts continue to outperform their daytime cable news competition, drawing more viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined.
Don Lemon’s 'CNN This Morning' debuts to dismal ratings, trails long-struggling 'New Day'
The heavily promoted launch of "CNN This Morning" with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins attracted only 387,000 total viewers on Tuesday.
Don Lemon Reveals His Thoughts on CNN's New CEO
In preparing for his new CNN show, “CNN This Morning,” which debuts on November 1 on the cable news network, Don Lemon has spoken out about his thoughts on the network’s new management, namely new CNN CEO Chris Licht.
Popculture
MSNBC Anchor Speaks out After Sudden Firing
Tiffany Cross was fired by MSNBC on Friday, her weekend show was canceled unexpectedly with her staff finding out on Friday morning. According to Variety, a reason for the firing was Cross' on-air barbs aimed at conservative names like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. But for Cross, her exit was just disheartening and she spoke out on Friday after the news dropped.
MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"
MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
Popculture
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
CNN Primetime Anchor Reportedly Didn't Want to Stay in Primetime
CNN anchor Jake Tapper had only agreed to host a show in primetime through the 2022 midterms, reports indicate. The report after CNN announced Wednesday afternoon that Tapper would be leaving primetime after November 11 and returning to his 4 p.m. ET broadcast of "The Lead with Jake Tapper."
Chris Cuomo to Anchor Election Coverage Alongside Former Fox News Star
Chris Cuomo will be anchoring election coverage once again, providing election results and analysis for his new network, NewsNation, according to the network. Cuomo will be anchoring midterm election coverage on November 8 alongside former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.
Can ‘CNN This Morning’ Deliver the Hit CEO Chris Licht Needs?
All eyes are on the news network’s early show reboot as the chief executive’s primetime ”experiment“ continues to struggle. CNN chief executive Chris Licht is betting big on his handpicked co-host combo of Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Katilin Collins to deliver a win with his morning show reboot, “CNN This Morning.”
Maggie Haberman reacts to clips of Trump attacking her as a ‘third-rate reporter’
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman showed no signs of personal injury when confronted with clips of former President Donald Trump attacking her credentials. Mr Trump, who is both the subject of Ms Haberman’s new tell-all Confidence Man and once told the veteran White House reporter that she was “like my psychiatrist” during a post-presidency interview, had at times during his reign labelled her a “third-rate reporter” and attacked her personally in public screeds.
New Details Revealed About CNN's Morning Show Changes
Further details were announced Thursday about the new morning show that will launch on CNN on Tuesday, November 1, hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. The new details were revealed along with a new promo video that showed the hosts conversing and drinking coffee. The show looks to emphasize the “we’re all friends” chemistry that other morning shows include, such as NBC’s “Today Show,” ABC’s “Good Morning America” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which new CNN president Chris Licht helped produce.
Being Her Sister’s Keeper: Joy Reid Comes To Tiffany Cross’s Defense Amid MSNBC Parting Ways
One thing for certain and two things for sure: MSNBC host Joy Reid let it be known that she’s got her sister Tiffany Cross’s back after the network severed ties with the host. The NBCUniversal-owned cable news network dropped MSNBC weekend host Cross after two years of presiding...
Digital World soars 31% after former President Donald Trump teases a 2024 election run at Sunday rally
But if Trump is allowed back on Twitter, the appeal of an alternative social media platform could lose its luster for both Trump and investors.
Albany Herald
'SNL' has Trump plead his case to restore banned Twitter account
It's been a crazy few weeks for Twitter, and "SNL" made the most of the chaos. Elon Musk completed his $44 billion deal to buy the company last week, which led to massive layoffs and questions about whether the world's richest man would restore some banned accounts.
Albany Herald
Twitter could be a new wild card for the midterms
For years, Twitter has been a leader in countering misinformation and protecting elections. It was often ahead of its peers in creating and enforcing new policies, and it was the first major platform to ban former President Donald Trump after the Capitol insurrection, pushing others to follow suit. But concerns...
CNN’s Jake Tapper to leave prime time following midterms
Jake Tapper’s stint in CNN’s prime-time television slot is coming to a close. The network confirmed on Wednesday the anchor will return to his duties hosting “The Lead” at 4 p.m. after the midterm elections. Tapper was chosen in September by new President Chris Licht to...
nexttv.com
ABC, Fox News Top News Preference Poll
ABC was the network most people favored for their news, according to a poll of 1,126 Americans conducted by research site CableTV.com, barely edging out Fox News for second place, though essentially a dead heat given the average margin of error of about 3% for that sample. Poll participants were...
Comments / 0