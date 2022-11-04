Early absentee and mail-in voting for the November 8th general election in Mower County is continuing, as numbers suggest that voters in the county and elsewhere around the state have been taking advantage of the opportunity to vote early for the midterm election. KAUS News spoke with Amanda Kiefer, Chief Deputy Auditor/Treasurer for Mower County who stated that the numbers so far show that the county is on course with the amount of absentee and mail-in ballots cast at this point in the 2018 midterm, the last non-presidential election…

MOWER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO