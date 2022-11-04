Read full article on original website
Related
myaustinminnesota.com
Clarks Grove man injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 13 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon
A Clarks Grove man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 13 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 Freightliner tractor being driven by 62-year old Timmothy Lee Friedrichs of Waseca was northbound on Highway 13 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, while a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 33-year old Jordan Reid Knudsen of Clarks Grove was westbound on 733rd Avenue. The State Patrol reported that the two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads.
myaustinminnesota.com
Early absentee and mail-in voting continues in Mower County for November 8th general election
Early absentee and mail-in voting for the November 8th general election in Mower County is continuing, as numbers suggest that voters in the county and elsewhere around the state have been taking advantage of the opportunity to vote early for the midterm election. KAUS News spoke with Amanda Kiefer, Chief Deputy Auditor/Treasurer for Mower County who stated that the numbers so far show that the county is on course with the amount of absentee and mail-in ballots cast at this point in the 2018 midterm, the last non-presidential election…
Comments / 0