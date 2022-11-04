ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Large common share ownership positively associated with social responsibility, says research

Large asset managers holding shares in multiple companies across the same industry are often accused of hurting competition through the substantial concentration of ownership in the hands of a relative few. Investors such as BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street fall into this camp, controlling 90% of U.S. publicly traded firms in 2018.
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
VISTA.Today

How to Tap into the Hidden Market for Six-Figure Jobs

Among the thousands of job postings on LinkedIn or Indeed you’re unlikely to come across an abundance of six-figure jobs. Hiring managers and executives usually rely on their underground networks to fill those positions. In order to comply with internal regulations, some companies advertise positions that have already been filled.
Phys.org

Study: Pandemic disrupted city sustainability efforts, yet increased focus on initiatives

The COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone to reexamine their priorities. Local governments were no exception, and a new study from the University of Kansas has found that while the pandemic did cause municipalities to adjust their focus on sustainability efforts, it did not devastate them, and in some cases, caused cities to put new emphasis on certain types of sustainability initiatives.
Fortune

As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right

Patrick Collison, chief executive officer of Stripe Inc., speaks at the Italian Tech Week forum in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. If you have a Twitter account, you’ve most likely seen the backlash from employees who were among widespread layoffs last week via a robotic-type internal memo. But recent weeks have shown that not all layoffs are created equal. In fact, digital payments provider Stripe on Friday showed there’s a far more humane way to deliver bad news.
Phys.org

Survey finds US researchers most concerned about fighting misinformation and tackling increased online abuse

Elsevier released the results of a global survey, conducted jointly with Economist Impact, showing that U.S. researchers surveyed believe the public's understanding of the scientific research process actually deteriorated during the pandemic despite increased public scrutiny on research findings. Surveyed researchers also expressed significant concerns about online abuse that they are experiencing as well as a surge in the release of misinformation.
Phys.org

Climate change: Carbon offsetting isn't working, here's how to fix it

The environmental impact of carbon dioxide emissions will be the same irrespective of where the emissions take place. Carbon emitted in one part of the world can be canceled out if the same amount is removed elsewhere. Carbon offsetting is one way of achieving this. Companies can meet their emissions...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
The Independent

Made.com goes into administration with nearly 400 jobs lost at online furniture firm

Next has bought the brand of furniture seller Made.com after the business filed for administration on Tuesday.Made, which employs around 600 people, said it will sell its brand, websites and intellectual property to the clothes retailer.Administrators for Made from advisory firm PwC said the deal will result in 320 redundancies.A further 79 staff who had resigned and were working through their notice have also been forced to leave the business immediately.It is a sharp downturn for the company, which launched on the London Stock Exchange less than two years ago with a £775 million price tag and promises of accelerated...
Phys.org

A dumpsite is no place for a child: Study shows Nigeria's young waste pickers are at risk

The Olusosun landfill sprawls across 100 acres (40ha) in Nigeria's largest city, Lagos. Initially situated at the outskirts of the city, it is now at the city's center due to urban encroachment. Olusosun is often described as Nigeria's biggest landfill; it receives over one million tons of waste annually. Most of this is electronic waste (such as lamps, televisions and laptops), municipal solid waste and construction waste.
The Associated Press

Leading Resilient Organizations Are Using Their Agile Technology Functions to Enable Business Strategy Execution: BearingPoint Study

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint recently conducted a piece of research which showed leading organizations build resilience through delivering agile technology by cutting-edge Enterprise Architecture (EA). They work across five dimensions to build a bridge to enable their business activities and add real value. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005215/en/ BearingPoint’s proprietary resilience benchmarking tool reveals that 60% of 150 leading organizations create resilience by making their tech function agile to be future focused and deal with crises. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Comments / 0

Community Policy