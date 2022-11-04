Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Large common share ownership positively associated with social responsibility, says research
Large asset managers holding shares in multiple companies across the same industry are often accused of hurting competition through the substantial concentration of ownership in the hands of a relative few. Investors such as BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street fall into this camp, controlling 90% of U.S. publicly traded firms in 2018.
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Resentment is mounting as some employees are forced back to the office and some are allowed to work from home
Applying the rules arbitrarily — and failing to communicate why the rules exist — can decimate company culture, workplace experts say.
How to Tap into the Hidden Market for Six-Figure Jobs
Among the thousands of job postings on LinkedIn or Indeed you’re unlikely to come across an abundance of six-figure jobs. Hiring managers and executives usually rely on their underground networks to fill those positions. In order to comply with internal regulations, some companies advertise positions that have already been filled.
Phys.org
Study: Pandemic disrupted city sustainability efforts, yet increased focus on initiatives
The COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone to reexamine their priorities. Local governments were no exception, and a new study from the University of Kansas has found that while the pandemic did cause municipalities to adjust their focus on sustainability efforts, it did not devastate them, and in some cases, caused cities to put new emphasis on certain types of sustainability initiatives.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: H-1B worker layoffs, cyber-risk quantification, SaaS whiplash
I was laid off and I’m on an H-1B. I have enough savings to survive for a while. What should I do if I have been let go from my job?. I am on an H-1B, have an approved I-140 and an I-797 that expires in March 2024. If...
Phys.org
Indigenous crops may help us survive climate change, but how we talk about them matters
We need to rethink how we think about Indigenous crops, say Carnegie plant biologists. These crops include groundnut, teff grass, and a wide range of cereals, grains, fruits, legumes, and root vegetables predominantly cultivated by small farms in Africa, Asia, and South America. In a recent essay in Trends in...
I got 3 job offers 3 weeks after I was laid off from my role as head of HR. Here's the exit strategy that helped me rebound fast.
Madeline Mann says job security isn't real and credits her exit strategy for securing multiple job offers within three weeks of getting laid off.
As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right
Patrick Collison, chief executive officer of Stripe Inc., speaks at the Italian Tech Week forum in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. If you have a Twitter account, you’ve most likely seen the backlash from employees who were among widespread layoffs last week via a robotic-type internal memo. But recent weeks have shown that not all layoffs are created equal. In fact, digital payments provider Stripe on Friday showed there’s a far more humane way to deliver bad news.
Phys.org
Survey finds US researchers most concerned about fighting misinformation and tackling increased online abuse
Elsevier released the results of a global survey, conducted jointly with Economist Impact, showing that U.S. researchers surveyed believe the public's understanding of the scientific research process actually deteriorated during the pandemic despite increased public scrutiny on research findings. Surveyed researchers also expressed significant concerns about online abuse that they are experiencing as well as a surge in the release of misinformation.
Phys.org
Climate change: Carbon offsetting isn't working, here's how to fix it
The environmental impact of carbon dioxide emissions will be the same irrespective of where the emissions take place. Carbon emitted in one part of the world can be canceled out if the same amount is removed elsewhere. Carbon offsetting is one way of achieving this. Companies can meet their emissions...
Phys.org
COP27: Three reasons rich countries can no longer ignore calls to pay developing world for climate havoc
Payments from high-emitting countries to mitigate the harm that climate change has caused in the most vulnerable parts of the world is finally on the agenda for discussion at a global climate change summit, more than 30 years after the idea was first articulated by delegates from small island developing states.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
waste360.com
Calling Fashion Stakeholders: New Consultation Set to Define Holistic and Concrete Targets for a Net-Positive Industry
Today, at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announced that they have partnered to launch the Fashion Industry Target Consultation – seeking public input on cohesive and measurable fashion industry impact targets. The Fashion Industry Target Consultation will aim...
US introduces new carbon trading scheme to boost investment in developing countries
Critics question plan’s effectiveness in dealing with climate emergency and its potential to greenwash polluters’ reputations
Made.com goes into administration with nearly 400 jobs lost at online furniture firm
Next has bought the brand of furniture seller Made.com after the business filed for administration on Tuesday.Made, which employs around 600 people, said it will sell its brand, websites and intellectual property to the clothes retailer.Administrators for Made from advisory firm PwC said the deal will result in 320 redundancies.A further 79 staff who had resigned and were working through their notice have also been forced to leave the business immediately.It is a sharp downturn for the company, which launched on the London Stock Exchange less than two years ago with a £775 million price tag and promises of accelerated...
Phys.org
A dumpsite is no place for a child: Study shows Nigeria's young waste pickers are at risk
The Olusosun landfill sprawls across 100 acres (40ha) in Nigeria's largest city, Lagos. Initially situated at the outskirts of the city, it is now at the city's center due to urban encroachment. Olusosun is often described as Nigeria's biggest landfill; it receives over one million tons of waste annually. Most of this is electronic waste (such as lamps, televisions and laptops), municipal solid waste and construction waste.
The Stripe founders' memo explaining its layoff plan to employees is a remarkably candid look at why so much of tech is in freefall
The payment software company Stripe is laying off 14% of its workforce. Its memo to employees highlights the economic headwinds other tech companies are facing. From Meta to Shopify, tech companies are navigating an uncertain future. Stripe, a financial services and software company that's one of Silicon Valley's most prominent...
How can CEOs possibly justify their huge salaries? I interviewed them to find out | Alexander Pepper
My research shows the fat cats of popular culture generally believe in fair distribution – but they’re beneficiaries of a market failure, says Alexander Pepper, emeritus professor of management practice at LSE
Leading Resilient Organizations Are Using Their Agile Technology Functions to Enable Business Strategy Execution: BearingPoint Study
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint recently conducted a piece of research which showed leading organizations build resilience through delivering agile technology by cutting-edge Enterprise Architecture (EA). They work across five dimensions to build a bridge to enable their business activities and add real value. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005215/en/ BearingPoint’s proprietary resilience benchmarking tool reveals that 60% of 150 leading organizations create resilience by making their tech function agile to be future focused and deal with crises. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0